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Goliath awaits: CSU football takes 2-0 start into No. 11 BYU matchup

Devin Imsirpasic, Sports Editor
September 15, 2026
Collegian | Cerys Hembury
Colorado State University football head coach Jim Mora gives a pep talk to his players before their game against Southern Utah University Sept. 12.

A tall mountain to climb for a team eager to hike.

Colorado State football has not won the first two games of a season since 2011. After reclaiming the Bronze Boot in Week 1 and shutting down Southern Utah this past week, CSU has momentum that hasn’t been felt in quite some time.

It just so happens that as that momentum has built, their toughest test of the year visits town.

The BYU Cougars are ranked No. 11 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 college football poll and present a challenge quite unlike what the Rams have seen so far this season.

The last time CSU hosted a ranked team was when Air Force visited Canvas Stadium in 2023. The Cougars will march into Fort Collins also looking to keep their undefeated season alive, and as the highest ranked team to ever play in Canvas. 

“It’s a hefty challenge,” CSU head coach Jim Mora said. “It’s going to be a tough one, and we will fight — and I can promise all CSU fans will fight. … Those are the challenges we love, those are the challenges we live for, so I’m excited about this week.”

BYU is led by 11th-year coach Kalani Sitake, who will face Mora for the second time. The first meeting between the two veteran coaches came nearly 10 years ago to the day on Sept. 17, 2016, when Mora coached at UCLA.

“I have a ton of regard for Kalani and have known him (for) a long time, and you know that his team is going to be tough,” Mora said. “I’ve watched the film — they’re about as complete a team as you’ll find in the country. They’re as good as anyone in the country, you know, they’re a college football playoff contender ranked No. 11 for a reason.”

At the helm of the Cougar offense is 19-year-old quarterback Bear Bachmeier, a sophomore who sprung onto the scene after winning BYU’s starting quarterback job as a true freshman last season. 

Bachmeier will be one of the biggest threats standing between CSU and victory. Through the first two games of 2026, he became the fourth player in Big 12 history to open a season with back-to-back games with at least three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

“He’s, like, 6 (feet), 3 (inches), 230 (pounds), so he’s as big as most linebackers in the country,” Mora said. “He’s incredibly bright, he makes great decisions, he can make every throw in the field and he can extend plays with his legs. … He’s become a seasoned player very quickly.”

While BYU has their star quarterback who can make game-changing plays, CSU has a new emerging star of its own: Hauss Hejny.

Hejny has been electric for the Rams since he was named the starter ahead of Week 1. His season statline is already up to 539 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, 124 rushing yards and a score on the ground as well.

His nine passing touchdowns are currently the second-most in the nation, and the deep ball ability mixed with the chemistry Hejny has shown with his receivers makes the Rams offense a very scary one for any team they face.

“Even the first week of camp, I was telling (Hauss), ‘You’re really calm,’” running back Mel Brown said after the win over Southern Utah. “He’s chilling in the pocket; he’s not stressed out. I’ve been at three different schools and with a lot of different QBs — Hauss just sits back there like he’s a vet who’s been doing it for years, but he hasn’t.”

Hejny has drawn the attention of every Rams fan with his stellar early-season performance and is beginning to see some recognition around the country as well. Hejny’s explosion onto the scene, along with the offense as a whole, has football fans around the country wondering: Are the Rams for real?

“The great thing about these young men is there’s no entitlement,” Mora said. “They want to be the best team that they can be, and so they’re serious about it. … They love to be coached hard, they want to be told the truth and when you’re working with a group like that, it’s rewarding, … it’s fun … and you see improvement.”

BYU brings potential talent advantages on various sides of the ball, leading the Cougars to be heavily favored walk away with a win this weekend. The Big 12 powerhouse will come in with tremendous size on the offensive line, a lethal multiheaded running attack and Bachmeier’s ability to never let a play die — CSU is very much aware they have a tough task ahead of them.

As part of Mora’s philosophy and culture he has brought to Ram country, this green and gold squad won’t back down from an opponent and worry only about themselves.

“This is a big challenge this week, so 2-0 doesn’t mean anything to us right now,” Mora said. “That’s history. What matters to us, and it always will matter to us, is that our mindset doesn’t change regardless of who we’re playing, where we’re playing, what they’re ranked — (it) doesn’t matter. It’s the next challenge, accepting the next challenge and attacking the next challenge.”

CSU and BYU will kickoff at 5:30 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 19, and will be broadcast on CBS, giving the Rams the chance to introduce themselves to the entire nation.

Reach Devin Imsirpasic at sports@collegian.com or on social media @DImsirpasic.

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About the Contributors
Devin Imsirpasic
Devin Imsirpasic, Sports Editor
Devin Imsirpasic is a third-year journalism student entering his third year with The Collegian, now starting his new role as sports editor. He is excited to use what he has learned as a reporter on staff for two years to elevate The Collegian’s sports desk and enter a new leadership role to help others. Born in Walnut Creek, California, Imsirpasic developed a relentless passion for sports at a very young age through both playing and watching sports, specifically basketball. As the years went by, he realized his lifelong passion for sports could be turned into a career, and began working in sports journalism in high school as a broadcaster. Gaining experience in the field early on, he has delved deep into the multimedia sports scene in order to acquire as much knowledge as possible, while also getting to experience the different aspects of sports writing, broadcasting and radio. Imsirpasic has been a member of Rocky Mountain Student Media since his first days on campus as a first-year, and now holds positions with various branches outside of The Collegian, including KCSU and CTV. He strives to continue growing as a sports journalist with an eagerness to learn, while also building relationships throughout Colorado State Athletics and Rocky Mountain Student Media to help put out the best products for sports fans — just as he would want himself. When not working on a new story, you can find Imsirpasic watching and criticizing his favorite Bay Area sports teams, playing basketball anywhere or spending quality time outdoors with friends and family.
Cerys Hembury
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment.  Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera.  This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond. 