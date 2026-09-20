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Goliath Prevails: CSU falls to No. 11 BYU, 41-23

Jack Randels, Sports Editor
September 20, 2026
Collegian | Cerys Hembury
Colorado State University running back Durell Robinson (11) blocks a Brigham Young University player from taking him down Sept. 19.

High hopes came crashing back down to Earth.

In a game where Colorado State football was looking to make a statement against a ranked opponent, they did everything but, falling to No. 11 BYU 41-23.

The dreams of CSU fans came falling out of the stratosphere almost immediately after kickoff, when BYU running back LJ Martin found the end zone on the second play of the game. Martin would go on to find the end zone twice more in the first quarter, and CSU had no answer for the Cougars’ run game.

“We gave up over 300 yards rushing, which is not ok,” head coach Jim Mora said.

Tackling continues to be an issue for the Rams defense, with a number of missed tackles leading to big gains for the Cougar offense.

BYU struck for numerous chunk plays throughout the game, notching five plays that gained at least 15 yards. Preventing those chunk plays will certainly be a focus for the Rams defense for the remainder of the season, as those types of plays seem to be the teams’ Achilles’ heel.

“I just think (it’s) a lack of communication, just lack of execution,” cornerback CJ Blocker said. “Those are things you can clean up for sure, and that just comes with practice. It’s definitely a lot of things, and, you know, just gotta clean those up.”

To make matters worse, the signal caller for CSU’s offense would go down with an injury late in the first quarter. Quarterback Hauss Hejny limped off the field on the second drive of the game and went straight to the medical tent.

Hejny would return for the third drive, but would remain on the sideline for the remainder of the game with what Mora described as a hamstring injury.

Hejny’s injury was a blow the Rams could not recover from, with any semblance of energy sucked out of the stadium. The team continued to fight in spite of the injury to Hejny, but it was apparent that the offense was lacking a key contributor.

“You can’t worry about (it), guys are gonna get, you know, dinged up in football,” Mora said. “And, it’s a cliche, it’s the next man up, you know? Nobody blinks.”

The injury bug continued to bite the Rams throughout the game, as backup quarterback K’saan Farrar exited the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent injury.

Farrar did not return to the game, and third-string quarterback Darius Curry played the remainder of CSU’s offensive snaps. Farrar is not expected to miss any time.

“He got poked in the eye, and he was cleared to come back,” Mora said. “But Darius was moving the team, and so we stuck with Darius.”

With the number of changes at quarterback, the Rams’ offense was unable to catch lightning in a bottle, failing to score after their first drive until garbage time in the fourth quarter.

The rotation at quarterback wasn’t the problem, however. It was simply the fact that BYU’s defense was able to shut down any opportunity for the Rams.

”I feel comfortable with all our quarterbacks,” wide receiver RJ Vick said. “It don’t matter who’s really back there.”

Mora recognized that the performance on the field wasn’t what he desired, but also saw signs that the team and its culture was headed in the right direction.

“There’s a lot of clues that I see that tell me that we’re going to be a successful football team, a very successful football program,” Mora said.

CSU fans weren’t thrilled with the product that their team put on the field, and that bled through into a number of derogatory chants targeted towards BYU and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

CSU athletics put out a statement during the game condemning the actions of their student section.

”Colorado State University apologizes to BYU, its student-athletes and fans, and to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the chant directed at them during Saturday’s game,” the statement said. “Mocking anyone’s faith has no place at CSU.”

CSU now turns their focus to next week’s matchup against the University of Texas San Antonio, hoping to bounce back from a debilitating loss to a ranked opponent.

Although the Rams weren’t thrilled with the product they put on the field, they battled until the clock hit zeroes against a ranked opponent, and a likely College Football Playoff contender. Mora’s eyes are already on next week’s matchup, as CSU faces off against another tough, 2-1 opponent.

“We have to go back to work, you know, and we have to maintain the same standard,” Mora said. “The standard can’t change, you won’t let it change.”

Reach Jack Randels at sports@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributors
Jack Randels
Jack Randels, Sports Editor
Jack Randels hates writing. At least, that’s what his elementary school self would have said. Randels never would have guessed that he would end up pursuing a career in written media when he was just a tantrum-throwing 6-year-old kid who would turn his nose up at any writing assignment sent his way. Following his discovery of newswriting, Randels’ attitude toward writing completely shifted. The kid who once hated sitting down to write now welcomes any opportunity to do so, provided it’s about something he finds interesting. Randels is entering his first year as a sports editor for The Collegian and is excited to dive into the world of student media and gain more experience in the field of sports journalism. He also wants to continue to build on the work done by previous editors of the sports desk, build a lasting relationship between the student media and athletics programs and provide opportunities for both him and other writers to greater develop their skills. If Randels isn’t working on his next story, you can find him hiking, climbing fourteeners or watching his favorite Colorado sports teams.
Cerys Hembury
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment.  Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera.  This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond. 