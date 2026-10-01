Breaking: Confirmed ICE sighting, ICE confirmers on CSU’s Fort Collins campus

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.
United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were confirmed to be on Colorado State University’s Fort Collins campus 8 a.m. Oct. 1 in Engineering Lot 310 north of the Lory Student Center according to an Instagram post from the Colorado Rapid Response Network, a statewide coalition and advocacy group that responds to ICE activity in Colorado and southern Wyoming. The post includes a photo of the vehicle used by officers, which is a black Chevy Tahoe with the license plate EAE-H05.
Someone close to the situation verified ICE confirmers are on-campus and officers are looking for a construction worker on a job site on campus. However, as of now, the officers’ current whereabouts are unknown.
Reach Claire VanDeventer at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.