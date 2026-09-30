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LTTE: Do sports get a free pass in relationships?

Livi Bilbao, Guest Author
September 30, 2026
Collegian | Alli Adams

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Letters to the Editor reflect the view of a member of the campus community and are submitted to the publication for approval. 

It’s football season. The game is on, and for the next three hours, the person watching it is mentally and physically unavailable. Dinner still needs to happen. Laundry is sitting there. Kids might need attention. But there is an unspoken rule everyone seems to understand: The game is on.

No one necessarily announces, “I’m not helping for the next three hours.” They don’t have to. Most of us have experienced trying to talk, make plans or get something done with someone whose eyes keep drifting back to the TV. When you picture that person, especially during football season, who do you imagine? For many people, it is probably a boyfriend, husband or dad.

Let’s imagine women had an activity multiple nights a week, for several months a year, every year. Everyone simply understood: She’s doing this, so don’t expect her to cook, clean, take care of the kids, pay attention to anything else or participate in plans until it’s over. Would we accept that just as easily?

The issue isn’t that men shouldn’t watch football. Of course they should. Sports create friendships, traditions, community and genuine enjoyment. Everyone deserves hobbies and time to themselves.

As women’s roles outside the home have changed, expectations inside the home haven’t necessarily evolved at the same pace. Dual-income households are increasingly common, but coming home from work does not automatically mean both people are equally “off the clock.”

Household labor extends far beyond physically completing chores. Someone has to notice, remember, plan and delegate them.

Sociologist Allison Daminger calls this largely invisible responsibility “cognitive labor.” Her research found that women in heterosexual couples performed more of this work overall, particularly when it came to anticipating household needs and monitoring whether they were actually taken care of. In other words, equality at home is not just about who completes the task — it is also about who carries the responsibility of remembering that the task exists.

There are fantasy leagues, watch parties, traditions, group chats and other fans expecting you to watch, so missing the game can actually feel socially significant.

In relationships, small inequalities can represent something much bigger. An argument about being distracted might really mean: “My time isn’t treated as equally valuable. I have to ask you to participate instead of you noticing. You get to clock out. I don’t.”

Research supports the idea that perceived fairness at home matters. In an Association for Psychological Science study of over 2,000 people, those who carried more household labor and perceived that division as unfair reported lower relationship satisfaction. Interestingly, feeling appreciated by a partner helped buffer against some of those negative effects. The problem, then, may not be keeping score over every load of laundry. It is whether both people feel that their contributions and their time are noticed and valued.

That is also why “just tell me what you need me to do” doesn’t completely solve the problem. Someone still has to recognize what needs to happen, remember it and assign it. Helping with a task is different from sharing responsibility for it.

Instead of letting these patterns work themselves out, couples should actually talk about them. These conversations do not need to end with someone giving up football, hobbies or the things someone enjoys. They can end with both people intentionally protecting each other’s time. We should be encouraging couples to create homes where both partners feel heard, appreciated and supported.

And that matters beyond the couple themselves. A large meta-analysis by the American Psychological Association examining research on interparental relationships found that relationship quality and patterns of conflict between parents are associated with children’s emotional and behavioral adjustment. The way couples communicate, divide responsibilities and navigate conflict does not exist in isolation; it helps shape the environment that children grow up observing.

So maybe this conversation is bigger than football. It is about what we model as normal in relationships. Do we want children growing up believing that one person’s time naturally takes priority, while the other person quietly fills in the gaps? Or do we want them watching adults communicate, negotiate and treat each other’s time as equally valuable?

Livi Bilbao, Colorado State University senior

Send letters to letters@collegian.com. When submitting letters, please abide by the guidelines listed at collegian.com.

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About the Contributor
Alli Adams
Alli Adams, Design Director
Alli Adams is The Collegian’s first design director in several years, and she is incredibly grateful and inspired by her peers, friends and family. In her third year at the paper and second year in charge of Collegian illustrations, she’s determined to carry on the tradition of keeping the paper organized and visually appealing, creating fun doodles and inspiring more colorful articles.  As the design director, Adams oversees both illustration and page design. In this role, she exchanges innovative ideas with her fellow editors and collaborates with a team of extremely talented artists and designers. In charge of the final print layout, weekly comics and creating some illustrations herself, she is always hunched over an Adobe product and couldn’t be happier. She hopes to find herself in the realm of concept art, specifically for video games, within the next five years. But as of now, she can be found brainstorming the next layout, playing her favorite games or working on her passion projects. As an electronic arts and graphic design major, she truly found herself right at home in her position and plans to create many more silly designs and pages. She couldn’t be prouder when watching the newest edition hit the stands, and nothing makes her smile more than people getting a good chuckle out of her jokes. She promises to keep at it until her hands give out.