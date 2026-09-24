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Szostak: Marketing tactics exploit nostalgia

Vivian Szostak, Collegian Columnist
September 24, 2026
Collegian | Alli Adams

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

When was the last time you experienced something and immediately felt taken back to a personal memory? Maybe it was a Christmas tree farm advertising their opening for the season, connotations of cigarettes and their aesthetic or a chef stating their pie was just as good as your grandma’s.

Nostalgia plays a strong role in how we perceive our daily lives, tying our experiences and memories to a meaning that, when translated on paper, may not make total sense. 

This is what is called the endowment effect: It occurs when we prescribe a higher value to something we own than we would to the same item if we did not own it. To make things simple, the argument here is we “own” our memories, and therefore attribute whatever the memory is to the object or occurrence of nostalgia. Triggering the endowment effect, we attach the memory to pieces of the physical world around us. 

This effect is important to consider, not only because of its personal effects but because of what marketers can achieve through the use of it for capitalist benefit.

So are Marlboros truly the best cigarette, or is it your love of westerns and appearance of the brand making a subconscious correlation? What seems like a harmless tie is in fact something Dan Pilat’s work as the co-founder of The Decision Lab, a behavioral science consulting firm, actually displays as a negative. 

His work, alongside that of many other behavioral science strategists, shows that marketing departments directly benefit from these effects. A great example used by Pilat explains why dealerships offer test drives. He writes, “Being able to test drive a car before you buy it is important to get a feel for it — but these tactics are also in place to encourage psychological ownership. The more time you spend using and interacting with a product, the more it starts to feel like yours, and the harder it is to part with it.”

This creates a need to discuss ethical marketing. As Pilat mentions, taking a test drive is important, but to what extent is the endowment effect in play in advertising, and how many times are we being exploited by similar tactics?

The extent to which humans are willing to allow and exploit marketing tactics reliant on psychological behaviors, or “dark patterns,” is one of the most prevalent issues now, especially as artificial intelligence makes algorithms more enticingWhen we see the relation between dark patterns and the endowment effect regarding our nostalgic tendencies, it’s impossible not to feel used. When the things we enjoy and the memories we possess are in the hands of certain marketing strategies, they yield to manipulation.

But when is that a rational choice? When are marketing strategies truly dark patterns, and is there any difference between the two? 

The next time you watch an ad, see something you want to buy or relate to a promotion, look deeper than the instant emotional connection. Recognizing the difference between personal relations and intentionally marketed ploys helps us develop critical thinking we’re in dire need of as marketing tactics become more powerful than ever.

Reach Vivian Szostak at letters@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributor
Alli Adams
Alli Adams, Design Director
Alli Adams is The Collegian’s first design director in several years, and she is incredibly grateful and inspired by her peers, friends and family. In her third year at the paper and second year in charge of Collegian illustrations, she’s determined to carry on the tradition of keeping the paper organized and visually appealing, creating fun doodles and inspiring more colorful articles.  As the design director, Adams oversees both illustration and page design. In this role, she exchanges innovative ideas with her fellow editors and collaborates with a team of extremely talented artists and designers. In charge of the final print layout, weekly comics and creating some illustrations herself, she is always hunched over an Adobe product and couldn’t be happier. She hopes to find herself in the realm of concept art, specifically for video games, within the next five years. But as of now, she can be found brainstorming the next layout, playing her favorite games or working on her passion projects. As an electronic arts and graphic design major, she truly found herself right at home in her position and plans to create many more silly designs and pages. She couldn’t be prouder when watching the newest edition hit the stands, and nothing makes her smile more than people getting a good chuckle out of her jokes. She promises to keep at it until her hands give out.