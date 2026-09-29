Local funk, R&B band to perform at CSU’s Festival on the Oval during Homecoming Weekend

It’s fall in Fort Collins, and Colorado State University is preparing for its annual Homecoming and Family Weekend. Before the Canvas Stadium cannon fires, however, a celebration focused on interactive community engagement will be held for students, alumni and family to visit: the Festival on the Oval.

Set to take place on Friday, Oct. 2, the festival will feature interactive booths, a beverage garden and live music performed by Fort Collins band Titonic.

“We’re a woman-led (and) founded eight-piece funk, soul and R&B band with a full horn section,” lead vocalist and band founder Monique Ford said in an email-based interview. “Between the horns, a tight rhythm section and powerhouse vocals, the sound is big and fully live, you’re locked in at the first note.”

Titonic has played iconic venues all over the state of Colorado, such as the Mishawaka Amphitheater, Gaylord Rockies Resort and Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. The band is primarily based out of Fort Collins, frequently performing at wedding venues and events.

“Fort Collins has been home for us since 2019,” Ford said. “And we have real ties to CSU. Our trombone player, Aidan, is a CSU graduate.”

Ford also noted the band’s bass player, Dana Giove, is married to a CSU professor.

Band member Aidan King discussed the expectations the band places upon themselves to provide listeners a good experience.

“Titonic brings an arsenal of music that explores popular styles from old to new,” King said. “We hold each other to a high standard to prepare the songs we play. This makes for a fun, consistent experience for all of the people and venues we play for.”

Titonic’s average setlist covers hits some of the greatest hits from artists new and old, and the band said they hope fans of musicians like Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Steely Dan, Tower of Power and Bruno Mars will feel right at home with their sound.

“I hope that people can both hear from a wide variety of different musical artists that we cover, but also have fun,” King said.

What makes Titonic unique is “the background of every musician,” saxophone player Kyle Cervantes said. “We’ve got folks from jazz, R&B, funk, rock, you name it. The blend of our sound is a result of our diverse upbringing.”

Along with covers of popular funk and R&B music, Titonic also performs original compositions. Their song “Who’s Crying Now” showcases their style, featuring soulful vocals and background instrumentals bursting at the seams with rhythm and energy.

“Bring your dancing shoes, your favorite beverage and get ready to party with us,” Cervantes said.

Fort Collins is a city rich with live music, and the inclusion of a local band like Titonic to perform on CSU’s historic Oval creates an opportunity to bring this atmosphere into a university setting.

CSU’s Festival on the Oval is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. Friday, and entrance is free.

“Thanks to everyone who supports live local music,” Ford said. “We hope to see you out there.”

Reach David Martinez at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.