Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Global Village Museum’s ‘love letter to museums’ celebrates 20th anniversary, honors curation, preservation

Chloe Rios, News Editor
September 15, 2026
Collegian | Leeann Albers
“Zhen’s Journey: Inspire” is displayed in the “Work and Wonder: Behind the Scenes at the Museum” exhibit inside The Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures Sept. 11. The interactive piece teaches attendees how to create an origami cat.

What started as a process to digitize and catalog Fort Collin’s Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures’ permanent collection turned into the museum’s most recent gallery: “Work and Wonder: Behind the Scenes at the Museum,” which will run until Sept. 18.

“The entire exhibition is sort of my big love letter to museums,” Curator of Collections and Exhibitions Sam Hensley said in an email-based interview.

Work and Wonder began to come into form when the GVM team came across a sparsely documented item: a yellow cloth tiger named Zhen, whose name means “stitch” in Chinese. According to Hensley, sparsely documented items like Zhen are common for the museum that focuses on global folk art. For that reason, Zhen soon became the narrator and central figure of the Work and Wonder exhibit, which takes visitors behind the scenes of the GVM amid its 20-year anniversary. 

“Everybody kind of likes to get the insider scoop,” said Emily Zaynard, executive director of GVM. “Everyone kind of likes to see things that not everyone has access to. We thought … that would be a great premise for an exhibition. It would give us an opportunity to show people things that we normally have in our collections and give them an opportunity to see the processes that museum people will go through in order to take care of those items, to share those items, and you know, to find and conserve those items as well.”

Typically, the museum takes a community-centered approach, allowing community members to curate an exhibit. The Work and Wonder exhibit is different, as all the pieces come from the museum’s permanent collection, which is composed of pieces donated from the community or purchased from the original artists via a third party, according to Zaynard.

When I was first developing the exhibition, I was intending it to be a celebration of our collection and the stories it tells,” Hensley said. “I was thinking a lot about other ‘selections from the collection’ exhibitions at other museums, and we’d never really had anything like that at GVM as far as I know. As time went on and the show started to take on the more meta ‘museum exhibition about museums’ angle, I wanted to choose objects that illustrated parts of that story as well as highlighted the strengths of our museum.”

Among many folk-art novelties, visitors of Work and Wonder may see carved wooden sculptures and miniature figurines. Zhen, the common thread through it all, also exists through different mediums: a miniature silkworm cocoon, a gouache painting and the larger cloth tiger. 

Although some of the pieces exhibited still remain a mystery — the museum asks visitors to contribute their knowledge on the gallery’s works that are missing information — Zaynard said each individual artwork relates to one another. 

“There’s a story that goes from one piece to another piece to another piece, and I think that’s kind of fascinating to see that happen with a room full of pieces from across the world,” Zaynard said. “You can look at that as a coincidence, or you can look at that as a kind of a lesson of the connection of art and creation that we share with artists all over the world.”

Work and Wonder focuses on global folk art, which is a big part of how those at the museum intend to pursue their mission of fostering global understanding, Hensley described.

Folk art has historically been misrepresented in museums, according to Hensley, so for him, curation is about amplifying the stories objects already tell rather than “trying to shoehorn them into the story you want to tell.” 

Stylistically, Hensley said he curated the exhibit to be visually sparse to spotlight each piece of artwork. 

“Many of the kinds of artworks in our collection historically have not been afforded this, and we’re guilty of improper display much like many museums are,” Hensley said. “On that same note, we’ve been working quite hard behind the scenes on tightening up our approach to our mission and our role in the community. So given all this, and as one of the exhibitions in our 20th anniversary series, I intended it almost as a kind of reintroduction.”

Signs around the exhibit not only tell Zhen’s story but also touch on modern day challenges many museums face such as accessibility, creating engaging exhibits and finding ways to reconcile objects with their original cultures and peoples. To address these, visitors are invited to take in the exhibit from the comfort of a chair, scroll through the museum’s digital catalog and watch videos that tell the stories of some of the pieces from one of the museum’s founders. Inspired by Zhen, visitors are also encouraged to create an origami tiger and leave it behind at the end of the exhibition.

As the museum celebrates its 20th anniversary, Zaynard said the museum has become a time-honored part of the Fort Collins community.

“We are an established part of this community that has something to contribute,” Zaynard said. “You can describe (the museum) as kind of a funky (and) offbeat, but I like to think of it as being very human and accessible, putting that storytelling piece first. … That’s a legacy that was started by our founders and I think that’s a legacy that we hope to see survive and thrive in the future.”

Reach Chloe Rios at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Poet and University of Wyoming Professor H. L. Hix smiles at the podium during the Creative Writing Reading Series Sept. 10.
The truth of what didn’t happen: Award-winning poet H. L. Hix on writing, teaching, living
Courtesy of Ian Brune
Sound Bar hosts 'Girls Club' show to spotlight women-fronted bands
Horoscopes Sept. 13-19
Horoscopes Sept. 13-19
More in Events
Courtesy of Aaron Escobedo Garmon
B/AACC, El Centro host interactive tour discussing history of local Black, Latine communities
A crowd gathers to watch the advance screening of The Weight at The Lyric’s outdoor theatre Aug. 31.
Sundance Film Festival hosts advanced screening of 'The Weight' at The Lyric
Courtesy of Clare Fesker
Gregory Allicar Museum curates new exhibition focused on legendary Welsh illustrator
More in Homepage
Maria Brun (26) holds the Golden Spike trophy during a postgame huddle with her teammates after Colorado State University's game against the University of Colorado in the CU Events Center Sept. 19. CSU won 3-1.
CSU volleyball to face No. 17 CU in battle for Golden Spike trophy
Colorado State University football head coach Jim Mora gives a pep talk to his players before their game against Southern Utah University Sept. 12.
Goliath awaits: CSU football takes 2-0 start into No. 11 BYU matchup
Courtesy of Little Shop of Physics
Little Shop of Physics wins $50K grant to continue science education for kids
About the Contributors
Chloe Rios
Chloe Rios, News Editor
As she enters her second year at The Collegian, Chloe Rios is thrilled to be stepping into the role of news editor. Rios first fell in love with journalism at her high school’s newspaper and hasn’t looked back since, joining The Collegian team as soon as she could. During her first year with The Collegian, Rios reported for the news, life and culture, arts and entertainment and science desks, and served as the student government beat reporter throughout her second semester of college. She particularly enjoys analyzing the impacts of political decisions on the Colorado State University and Fort Collins communities and getting to share the stories of various communities and people, as she is passionate about media representation. As news editor, Rios is excited to improve and expand the desk’s coverage.  Rios is committed to upholding The Collegian’s longstanding role in the Fort Collins community by producing coverage that is important, truthful and ethical. She doesn’t take her work lightly and believes journalistic storytelling is one of the most important and powerful crafts there is. Because of this, she plans to pursue a career in journalism post-graduation. A sophomore at CSU, Rios is pursuing a degree in journalism and media communication with a minor in political science. Rios is a proud Reisher Scholar and a member of Key Communities and the university’s Honors Program, in which she works as a mentor to first-year students. Rios has also previously worked as an undergraduate researcher. When not reporting or in a lecture hall, you will likely find her painting, lost in a good book, finding new ways to style her hair or spending quality time with her friends, family and dogs.  Rios credits her time as a student-journalist for making her into the person she is today and is excited to see what will come next.
Leeann Albers
Leeann Albers, Photo Director
As Leeann Albers enters her junior year and begins her journey with The Rocky Mountain Collegian as co-director of the photo desk, guided by finding a decisive moment and running with it, she strives to extend the photo desk’s creativity and skills. Albers traveled to Fort Collins from Albuquerque, New Mexico — the 505. Feeling out of place in the business college, she switched to journalism and media communication in hopes of pursuing photojournalism. After her mom and dad sparked her love for cameras at an early age, that passion never dimmed. After she purchased her first real camera, she worked with Colorado State Athletics Digital Media, and she was hooked. That team helped find her niche and today she still continues to grow with the department.  When she has an ounce of free time, Albers loves to do outdoor activities such as fishing, snowboarding and hikes, with or without her camera. Albers is a big intramural sports player as well. She dabbles in arts and crafts, film photography (don’t knock it until you try it) and loves a local house show or live concert.  In hopes of building new skills, creating community and putting a smile on people’s faces with The Collegian’s photo desk, Albers is ecstatic to be a part of such an outstanding community of editors, writers and photographers. 