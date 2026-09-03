Sundance Film Festival hosts advanced screening of ‘The Weight’ at The Lyric

On Aug. 31, Fort Collins locals gathered at the outdoor movie screen at The Lyric for an exclusive screening of “The Weight,” a 2026 film starring Ethan Hawke and Russell Crowe that premiered at Sundance Film Festival and will be released to theaters Sept. 18.

Director Padraic McKinley and actress Julia Jones, who plays Anna in the film, appeared for the screening to relay their experiences while filming the movie.

“Paddy had these longstanding relationships with Ethan and Russell, and I came (in) through a mutual friend, so it had this foundation of familiarity, and I think along with that came this trust and respect,” Jones said.

Set in Oregon during the Great Depression, the movie follows Samuel Murphy, a man who is ripped from his daughter and sent to a remote work camp where he will do anything for freedom, even if it means risking his life.

The film was shown in preparation for the 2027 Sundance Film Festival, which will take place from Jan. 21-31 in Boulder, Colorado.

During a panel at Colorado State University, Jeff Levine, the head of audience development and experience for Sundance, explained the decision to show the movie in Fort Collins.

“Obviously the festival is based in Boulder,” Levine said. “But from my first visit here to Fort Collins a year ago, this place has always felt like an area of Colorado that Sundance will connect deeply with.”

Levine even pointed to the film’s setting, which is set in what is supposed to be the forests of Eugene, Oregon, but was actually filmed in Germany. He said he believes the nature aspect of the film will especially resonate with audiences in the Front Range.

“It really speaks to more of the outdoorsy-ness of the area and being a bit further removed from the city,” Levine said.

McKinley highlighted the visuals in the film along with its exciting plot, filled with twists and turns.

“It’s really an exciting film and a wild ride,” McKinley said. “I also think it’s beautiful, and I think it has some themes within it that are almost in spite of itself because it is a survival movie.”

The Lyric’s screening brought a large turnout for the movie. Sue Froseth, an attendee and Fort Collins resident, said it was the most people she had ever seen at the venue.

“I’ve never seen it this crowded,” Froseth said.

After the movie was shown, some audience members stayed to talk with others about how they enjoyed the film.

Fort Collins local Julie Chan said she thought the movie was visually appealing, but a bit underwhelming.

“I thought it needed a little more story,” Chan said. “I thought the cinematography was great, and I thought the soundtrack worked really well.”

Recent CSU graduate Maren Unwin said they enjoyed the movie and though it was great the Sundance Film Festival had reached other areas in Colorado.

“It’s really cool that they’re making an effort to reach out to more communities outside the Boulder area,” Unwin said. “I feel like they’re doing a really good job of building excitement and connecting with local communities.”

Reach Katya Arzubi at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.