Horoscopes Oct. 4-10

Happy fall, my starry-eyed lovelies.

Astrology right now is asking us to take a much deeper look at our values. On Saturday, Oct. 3, Venus officially stationed retrograde in Scorpio, which begins a 40-day period of reevaluation encompassing love, relationships, finances and what we deem important. This means old relationships, obsessions or patterns can boomerang back to us for a bit.

Generally, this week’s sky asks you to assess what you’re willing to give to the things you used to value.

The questions to ask yourself this week are: What do I actually value beyond the expectations I’ve adopted from others? What am I ready to see differently about what I want for myself?

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Things you share with others are under review. Venus retrograde may ask you to look closely at how you give energy to others — specifically whether you want to do it in the same way. Give yourself permission to reconsider what you share with others and what you need to keep for yourself.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Your close relationships and one-on-one contact with people may be placed under the spotlight this week. Ask yourself what you need from the people you love and know it’s OK if that’s changed. Past relationship patterns may come up in the next 40 days, but you don’t necessarily have to repeat them. Look at your relationships to better understand how your values have changed.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Gemini, your daily work, life responsibilities and health habits are being reconsidered. Have you been making your life more complicated and logistical than it requires? In the next couple months, you may notice how much emotional energy you’ve been giving to your many responsibilities or to being useful for other people. It’s OK to give something up.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Creativity, romance, things that makes your inner child happy and self-expression are in a period of reevaluation this month. The Venus retrograde may bring an old pattern surrounding these themes back into your awareness. You might find yourself questioning what genuinely makes you happy instead of how others expect you to have fun. Let your enjoyment change.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

This Venus retrograde may put emphasis on your roots, home and family. Whatever makes you feel at home may have changed. In the next 40 days, old home dynamics could become more noticeable, and expectations that no longer fit you may become hard to ignore. Think about how your needs around home and family have changed.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22):

The ways you communicate and your immediate environment are under reevaluation right now. Venus’ placement in the cosmos may make you reconsider aspects of your thought processes or communication with others. What conversations have you been avoiding? This week, old conversations or thoughts may resurface.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Your personal resources, values and sense of self-worth are under review. The Venus retrograde may feel especially personal to you, making you reconsider aspects of your life that you truly care about; this is a powerful period to observe and transform your sense of self-worth. Remember that your value to others isn’t dependent on how worthy or useful you believe you are.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Venus retrograde in Scorpio may create a special time of personal reflection. You might be reconsidering your appearance and relationships or how you understand and know yourself. For the last time, allow yourself to release an old version of yourself that you’ve outgrown.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

The sky at this time is asking you to get in touch with a part of yourself you don’t usually acknowledge. This is a great time to place attention on your old emotional patterns, reactions and subconscious habits. Old habits you were rid of may briefly come back in the next 40 days. Don’t forget how far you’ve come.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Friendships, communities and dreams for the future are being reconsidered. Venus retrograde may cause you to question whether the people you’re surrounded by still serve you. You might reminisce about old connections or wonder where you belong. Lend some focus to who, and what, serves you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Your career and external ambitions might experience some fluctuations. This Venus retrograde may make you reconsider what success means to you, and old ambitions might temporarily come back into your awareness. Make sure to separate what you desire from what the world wants for you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Your beliefs about life, higher education and travel may undergo some reevaluation. The next 40 days may transform many of your ideas about life and your place in the world. Old belief systems or urges to travel may return to you. Let yourself rediscover what feels true to you.

Reach Sophia Joy Cailene at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.