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Horoscopes Nov. 15-21

Sophia Joy Cailene, Staff Reporter
November 16, 2026
Collegian | Alli Adams

Welcome to a powerful week, superstars. 

This week will bring intense and powerful energy from the cosmos. On Sunday, Nov. 15, Mars, Jupiter and the South Node came together in the sky, creating increased courage and passion, in addition to releasing the past. You may feel inclined to take a huge leap of faith or to fully release anything that has been holding you back.

The question to ask yourself this week is: What should I release in order to confidently move forward?

Collegian | Alli Adams

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Your creativity, romance and self-expression are gaining momentum. A new opportunity or situation may encourage you to take a leap of faith and follow your heart. You may also come to terms with letting go of an old dream that you don’t actually want for yourself anymore. Pursue what makes you feel alive, Aries. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Your home, family and emotions will come into focus this week. You may be prepared to change something in your home or establish greater independence. Ask yourself whether you genuinely appreciate the life you are building and learn to prioritize your emotional security.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Your ideas and mental processes are changing. This week, a conversation or new opportunity could help your plans move forward. You may also be ready to release your old beliefs and attachments. Ask yourself if you are allowing yourself to freely communicate your truth. Speak your mind and put your ideas into action. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Your money and self-worth are transforming under some really powerful energy right now. You are likely redefining how you view success. Have you been seeing success with money or climbing the ladder? This is the week to recognize your true worth and focus on what matters to you. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Your confidence has never been stronger. This week, you may let yourself be seen in a new way or take a step toward embracing a shift in your identity and direction. Remember you do not need to prove yourself to others. Ask yourself whether you are becoming the person you wish to be and focus on embracing who you truly are. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22):

Prioritize your healing and rest this week. Responsibilities that have been taking a toll on your energy may motivate you to prioritize your well-being. Is there a burden you are unnecessarily holding onto? Provide your body and health with the attention they require. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Your communities and dreams for yourself are moving forward this week. An exciting experience may present itself this week, or a new connection could help you realize a goal. Some relationships might fade away at this time, and that’s OK. Are the people you surround yourself with aligned with the life you desire?

Collegian | Alli Adams

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Professional ambitions and what you are known for will be on the receiving end of some powerful energy. At work, you may be promoted, receive special recognition or take a leap of faith. Do you allow yourself to harness the confidence available to you? I encourage you to be brave. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Your world is being beautifully expanded. This week, you may be presented with a new perspective on life or with an opportunity for travel or higher education. You may feel inspired to adopt a new dream for yourself. Are you holding onto a belief system you no longer align with? This is the perfect time to build a new world for yourself. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Situations around shared finances and vulnerability may take an important turn. Arrangements around shared resources may change, and you may release an unhealthy attachment. Spend time figuring out if your external relationships support you and establish personal boundaries. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Your close relationships and commitments with others may reach a pivotal point this week. You may either deepen a commitment or completely walk away from one. Pay close attention to what you truly desire to do. Do you want to move forward with that relationship? This is the week to show that bravery. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Daily responsibilities and habits will undergo powerful transformation. You may realize your schedule is not sustainable, or that it’s important that you change your habits. What decision is best for your long-term well-being? This week will present an opportunity to rethink your daily workload.

Reach Sophia Joy Cailene at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian

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About the Contributor
Alli Adams
Alli Adams, Design Director
Alli Adams is The Collegian’s first design director in several years, and she is incredibly grateful and inspired by her peers, friends and family. In her third year at the paper and second year in charge of Collegian illustrations, she’s determined to carry on the tradition of keeping the paper organized and visually appealing, creating fun doodles and inspiring more colorful articles.  As the design director, Adams oversees both illustration and page design. In this role, she exchanges innovative ideas with her fellow editors and collaborates with a team of extremely talented artists and designers. In charge of the final print layout, weekly comics and creating some illustrations herself, she is always hunched over an Adobe product and couldn’t be happier. She hopes to find herself in the realm of concept art, specifically for video games, within the next five years. But as of now, she can be found brainstorming the next layout, playing her favorite games or working on her passion projects. As an electronic arts and graphic design major, she truly found herself right at home in her position and plans to create many more silly designs and pages. She couldn’t be prouder when watching the newest edition hit the stands, and nothing makes her smile more than people getting a good chuckle out of her jokes. She promises to keep at it until her hands give out.