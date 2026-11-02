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Horoscopes Nov. 1-7

Sophia Joy Cailene, Staff Reporter
November 2, 2026
Collegian | Alli Adams

Welcome to a new month, my sweeties.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, Venus forms a harmonious angle with Jupiter. This astrological aspect may create opportunities for new social connections, heightened creativity and harmony with others. You might feel more confident than usual in the middle of the week and find it easier to express what you love. 

The question to ask yourself this week is: How can I allow more joy into my life?

Collegian | Alli Adams

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

This week is gifting you with opportunities for genuine connections. Your close relationships may feel more effortless, and the people around you might express their appreciation for you. Do you allow yourself receive everything you deserve? Enjoy your relationships and the meaningful conversations they bring you this week. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

This week encourages you to find more pleasure in your daily routines. You may feel inspiration to change up your work environment or to create a new plan for your health or work. How would your life look if you made room for peace and harmony within the daily grind? Let new, positive insights come to you this week.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Your creativity, expression and joy will receive a beautiful energy boost. You may feel encouraged to express yourself in a genuine and fun way or to try a new outlet of creativity. What brings you genuine pleasure and happiness? Let yourself explore what excites you at this time.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

This week will bring opportunities to help you feel more at ease within your home, family and emotional roots. You may feel especially motivated to find time to connect with your family or make your home more comfortable. Allow yourself to receive the comfort and support you are given.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Your bright words, ideas and social connections may blossom this week. You might find it especially easy to express yourself or connect with strangers or acquaintances. What have you been wanting to think, say or create? Let yourself be fully seen, heard and appreciated.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22):

This week may bring some ease to things like money, self-worth and what you value. You might receive a new opportunity to improve your finances or feel especially grateful for the things you already have. Ask yourself whether your values feel aligned right now; let your confidence shine.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

This is a great week to feel self-love for who you are, as the astrology may help you appreciate yourself and attract positive opportunities. You may feel a boost in your confidence and understanding of who you are. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

This week will create an opportunity for you to gain new insight and appreciation into the underlying themes of your life. You may gain a deeper appreciation for your emotional growth and how far you’ve come. What makes you feel proud of yourself? This is a great week to spend time alone and reflect on that question. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Your friendships and relationships with community members will benefit from some ease and harmony this week. You might connect with new people who inspire you or make you feel encouraged about the path you’re on. Ask yourself what kind of people make you feel excited for the future. This is a great time to remind yourself what’s possible.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Your career, ambitions and reputation may receive positive attention this week. You might be recognized for your work or get connected with a new opportunity that supports your career. Astrology this week may help make your professional life move forward with ease. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

You may feel inspired this week to expand your beliefs and reconnect with what makes life feel the most meaningful to you. You may feel inspired by travel or new perspectives on life. Let your excitement and open mind guide you toward new possibilities.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

This week may bring greater harmony to the things you share with others, including trust and money. You might feel closer to someone, or a new opportunity for partnership could arise. Are you comfortable letting other people support you? Remember that sharing things with others can be a positive experience.

Reach Sophia Joy Cailene at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributor
Alli Adams
Alli Adams, Design Director
Alli Adams is The Collegian’s first design director in several years, and she is incredibly grateful and inspired by her peers, friends and family. In her third year at the paper and second year in charge of Collegian illustrations, she’s determined to carry on the tradition of keeping the paper organized and visually appealing, creating fun doodles and inspiring more colorful articles.  As the design director, Adams oversees both illustration and page design. In this role, she exchanges innovative ideas with her fellow editors and collaborates with a team of extremely talented artists and designers. In charge of the final print layout, weekly comics and creating some illustrations herself, she is always hunched over an Adobe product and couldn’t be happier. She hopes to find herself in the realm of concept art, specifically for video games, within the next five years. But as of now, she can be found brainstorming the next layout, playing her favorite games or working on her passion projects. As an electronic arts and graphic design major, she truly found herself right at home in her position and plans to create many more silly designs and pages. She couldn’t be prouder when watching the newest edition hit the stands, and nothing makes her smile more than people getting a good chuckle out of her jokes. She promises to keep at it until her hands give out.