Horoscopes Oct. 18-24

I hope you’re doing well, superstars.

The cosmos are asking us to take a closer look at what we value and what we communicate this week. On Friday, Oct. 23, Venus retrograde will join the sun in the sky, creating a beautiful window for sudden clarity around an important area of your life, whether that be relationships, finances or values. You may finally understand exactly how you feel about something that was never clear before.

On Saturday, Mercury stations retrograde in Scorpio and asks us to revisit conversations or stories we tell ourselves about our lives.

The question to ask yourself this week is: How is my understanding of what I value changing?

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

This week may bring a moment of clarity around what you give to other people and what you receive in return. Are your relationships giving you what you genuinely want them to? You may be in the process of reconsidering how much you trust others and your level of dependence on them. Let yourself freely acknowledge what you need.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Your close relationships may come to the forefront of your attention this week. Ask yourself whether your partnerships reflect your current values. You may gain important clarity around a relationship pattern or habit you never understood before. What does a fulfilling relationship look like for you? I implore you to let yourself seek different relationship dynamics.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Daily routines, responsibilities and health habits may be in the process of changing for you. This week, the universe may bring you sudden insight into why you put certain levels of energy into being productive and helpful. Think about how you can begin to bring more ease and balance into your routines.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Your life areas of self-expression, creativity and pleasure may receive insight this week. You may suddenly feel reconnected to what you love to do. Ask yourself what makes your inner child sing and make sure to lean into this on Friday and Saturday.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

You might experience some valuable insights into where your sense of home and family comes from. This week, the cosmos ask you to reconsider what home means to you. What roots have you outgrown? What you need for belonging may have changed; let your choices follow how you’ve grown.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22):

This week, your communication and immediate environment will come to a fresh perspective. You may gain clarity into how the way you think and communicate has changed over time. How do you want the way you think to change moving forward? Are you ready to speak more authentically to who you are?

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

This week may help you realize what you know is valuable and how your decisions reflect that. You may decide this week you want to change where you commit your money or what you invest your energy in. You might gain insight into how you rely on others’ reactions to you for your sense of self-worth.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You’re being asked to seriously think about your identity, relationships and how you understand and think about yourself. This week may bring clarity about who you’ve become and what you want to let go of before your next chapter begins. What feels true to you? Let yourself change, and remember no one else needs to understand you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Your subconscious patterns, private thoughts and emotional experiences will be brought up this week. The astrology on Friday and Saturday will ask you to recognize something about an attachment, desire or deeply ingrained pattern that has been taking the reins on some of your choices. This is an important time to confront what you’ve been running from and reclaim your freedom.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Take time to recognize what communities and hopes for the future align with your desires. You might realize a dream you’ve been pursuing doesn’t excite you like it used to or that a friendship doesn’t feel right anymore. What environments make you feel most like yourself? From this point onward, reflect on the future you want for yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Your career and ambitions are undergoing some healthy reflection. This week’s astrology may help you determine whether your professional goals still align with what you want. You might consider a change in career direction or gain insight into your professional worth.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

This week may help you recognize how your values have shaped your life and how you want to explore them differently moving forward. An old topic of interest, travel plan or belief system may arise, and it’s for you to decide where you want to be in the present. You are reconsidering how expansive you want your life to be this week.

Reach Sophia Joy Cailene at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.