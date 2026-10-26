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Horoscopes Oct. 25-31

Sophia Joy Cailene, Staff Reporter
October 26, 2026
Collegian | Alli Adams

Welcome to a new week, superstars.

This week, the planets ask us to take a closer look at how balanced our life is, especially in our relationships. On Sunday, Oct. 25, the sun moves into Libra, ushering in a period of reflection on how we want to show up for ourselves and others from this point forward.

Then, on Oct. 26, a full moon moves opposite the sun, putting a spotlight onto we may need to care for ourselves and our emotional needs more. The astrology this week will likely bring more clarity about what we need more or less of in our lives.

The question to ask yourself this week is: Where could I create more balance in my life?

Collegian | Alli Adams

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Your relationships are asking for your attention. Where has balance been missing from your partnerships? You may be able to identify your personal needs with greater clarity this week. Remember you shouldn’t have to abandon your boundaries to build real connections with others.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Your daily routines and well-being may be under the magnifying glass this week. Do your current responsibilities leave you enough time for rest? Let this week help you identify where you need to use your energy differently. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Let yourself enjoy your creativity, pleasure and self-expression. This week may remind you to spend time with things that excite you. Figure out where you have been prioritizing others’ expectations over your own happiness, and make a change. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Your sense of balance in your home, family and emotional security may require your attention this week. The full moon may highlight tension between your private needs and the expectations of others. Do you feel safe and supported with what you have or does something need to change? 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

The way you connect with others may gain some fresh insight this week. This is a great time to ask yourself where you’ve been holding parts of yourself back to keep the peace. The astrology this week may be trying to remind you of the importance of honest communication. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22):

Your finances, personal values and sense of self-worth are being assessed right now. You might reconsider what feels valuable beyond getting things done or being materially secure. The full moon this week may make it clear where your priorities need some adjustment.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

This week invites you to closer connect with your identity and direction. Your attention may be brought to a relationship or commitment that is challenging your sense of self. Where have you been adapting for others at the expense of your own freedom?

Collegian | Alli Adams

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

This week invites you to slow down and pay attention to your well-being. The full moon may illuminate underlying patterns, private concerns or responsibilities that have been leading to burnout. You are encouraged to find balance between your pursuits and need for rest.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Your friendships, communities and hopes for the future may receive some reflection. This week may reveal where friendships or long-term goals no longer belong in your life. Allow your vision for the future to evolve.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Your career, ambitions and public reputation are being assessed for any imbalances. Are you pursuing success in a way that is energetically sustainable? Be careful about letting your ambition and work ethic shine without sacrificing your well-being. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Your beliefs, future plans and desires to explore are receiving some attention this week. The full moon may spark an insight into where an old commitment is limiting your growth. Let yourself reflect on what you have outgrown.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

This week will likely influence you to reflect on trust as well as how you balance give and take in your relationships. You may become especially aware of an inequality in shared responsibilities, resources or emotional support. Handle any difficult dynamics in your life with a strong respect for your needs and boundaries.

Reach Sophia Joy Cailene at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributor
Alli Adams
Alli Adams, Design Director
Alli Adams is The Collegian’s first design director in several years, and she is incredibly grateful and inspired by her peers, friends and family. In her third year at the paper and second year in charge of Collegian illustrations, she’s determined to carry on the tradition of keeping the paper organized and visually appealing, creating fun doodles and inspiring more colorful articles.  As the design director, Adams oversees both illustration and page design. In this role, she exchanges innovative ideas with her fellow editors and collaborates with a team of extremely talented artists and designers. In charge of the final print layout, weekly comics and creating some illustrations herself, she is always hunched over an Adobe product and couldn’t be happier. She hopes to find herself in the realm of concept art, specifically for video games, within the next five years. But as of now, she can be found brainstorming the next layout, playing her favorite games or working on her passion projects. As an electronic arts and graphic design major, she truly found herself right at home in her position and plans to create many more silly designs and pages. She couldn’t be prouder when watching the newest edition hit the stands, and nothing makes her smile more than people getting a good chuckle out of her jokes. She promises to keep at it until her hands give out.