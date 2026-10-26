Horoscopes Oct. 25-31

Welcome to a new week, superstars.

This week, the planets ask us to take a closer look at how balanced our life is, especially in our relationships. On Sunday, Oct. 25, the sun moves into Libra, ushering in a period of reflection on how we want to show up for ourselves and others from this point forward.

Then, on Oct. 26, a full moon moves opposite the sun, putting a spotlight onto we may need to care for ourselves and our emotional needs more. The astrology this week will likely bring more clarity about what we need more or less of in our lives.

The question to ask yourself this week is: Where could I create more balance in my life?

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Your relationships are asking for your attention. Where has balance been missing from your partnerships? You may be able to identify your personal needs with greater clarity this week. Remember you shouldn’t have to abandon your boundaries to build real connections with others.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Your daily routines and well-being may be under the magnifying glass this week. Do your current responsibilities leave you enough time for rest? Let this week help you identify where you need to use your energy differently.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Let yourself enjoy your creativity, pleasure and self-expression. This week may remind you to spend time with things that excite you. Figure out where you have been prioritizing others’ expectations over your own happiness, and make a change.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Your sense of balance in your home, family and emotional security may require your attention this week. The full moon may highlight tension between your private needs and the expectations of others. Do you feel safe and supported with what you have or does something need to change?

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

The way you connect with others may gain some fresh insight this week. This is a great time to ask yourself where you’ve been holding parts of yourself back to keep the peace. The astrology this week may be trying to remind you of the importance of honest communication.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22):

Your finances, personal values and sense of self-worth are being assessed right now. You might reconsider what feels valuable beyond getting things done or being materially secure. The full moon this week may make it clear where your priorities need some adjustment.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

This week invites you to closer connect with your identity and direction. Your attention may be brought to a relationship or commitment that is challenging your sense of self. Where have you been adapting for others at the expense of your own freedom?

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

This week invites you to slow down and pay attention to your well-being. The full moon may illuminate underlying patterns, private concerns or responsibilities that have been leading to burnout. You are encouraged to find balance between your pursuits and need for rest.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Your friendships, communities and hopes for the future may receive some reflection. This week may reveal where friendships or long-term goals no longer belong in your life. Allow your vision for the future to evolve.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Your career, ambitions and public reputation are being assessed for any imbalances. Are you pursuing success in a way that is energetically sustainable? Be careful about letting your ambition and work ethic shine without sacrificing your well-being.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Your beliefs, future plans and desires to explore are receiving some attention this week. The full moon may spark an insight into where an old commitment is limiting your growth. Let yourself reflect on what you have outgrown.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

This week will likely influence you to reflect on trust as well as how you balance give and take in your relationships. You may become especially aware of an inequality in shared responsibilities, resources or emotional support. Handle any difficult dynamics in your life with a strong respect for your needs and boundaries.

Reach Sophia Joy Cailene at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.