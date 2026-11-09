Horoscopes Nov. 8-14

Welcome to a wonderful week of clarity, sweethearts.

On Friday, Nov. 13, a powerful astrological turning point takes place as both Mercury and Venus station direct. After weeks of questioning relationships and reevaluating what truly matters, things will finally begin to move forward. Together, these aspects create an opportunity to gain clarity about what we want and feel more confident about our choices.

The question to ask yourself this week is: What is truly possible when I have full clarity about what I deserve?

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

This week catalyzes a major shift in your closest relationships and commitments. Where a specific partnership is headed might become clear. You may also gain greater understanding of how you are tired to what you share with others. Finances, contracts, conversations and relationships that have been stuck may begin to move forward.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

This week will bring movement to your close relationships and work. Relationships with coworkers or people you interact with regularly may feel easier, and miscommunication in close relationships may finally become clear. What have you been confused about? Everything will finally start to make sense this week.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Your creativity and self-expression are receiving momentum this week. You may also feel a boost of confidence in expressing your true feelings or gain insight into a romantic situation. Creative projects that have been on pause may also begin moving forward. What has been confusing you about your own happiness? Follow what feels exciting.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

This week will help any fog around your family, home and what makes you feel safe to clear up. You may finally feel ready to handle a family situation differently or have a conversation that brings more authenticity into your life. Ask yourself where you need more harmony in your life and use this week to get it flourishing.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Your communication and ideas will receive a supportive boost from the universe. You may finally find the right words to express something that’s been on your mind or gain clarity around an unresolved situation. What have you been wanting to say? This week offers a great opportunity to advocate for yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22):

This week may bring insight or a resolution to your finances, self-worth or personal values; you might realize what steps to take to support your personal resources or recognize where you have been giving too much energy. Have you been stalling your personal growth? This week is a great time to get your next steps ready.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

This is the perfect week to reconnect with yourself and gain confidence in your future. You may understand your personal values, close relationships and desires more clearly. Have you been rethinking your own self-worth? This is a great time to feel proud of who you are and what you have accomplished.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

This week’s astrology will bring a powerful shift in clarity to your inner thoughts. You may understand a new perspective that has been developing or an experience you’ve been processing. Ask yourself what truths you have been confused about; this may be the week you finally understand them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Your friendships, network and dreams for your future will move in a positive direction this Friday. You may feel more sure about the communities you want to be a part of or feel good about your goals and forward progress. A social situation that has felt uncertain may resolve. Have you been confused about where you belong? Let the universe show you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Your career and professional connections may move forward this week. You might begin to understand where you stand with your aspirations and have important conversations about your future. Are your goals aligned with your values and well-being? Let this week’s astrology make it clear what you want to do next.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

You may gain a fresh perspective on beliefs about the world, long-term goals and what makes life meaningful. Connections you have with people who share your passions may also begin to feel aligned. Ask yourself what possibilities you have been wanting to explore but been unable to, and allow this week to push you to dive into what makes you feel alive.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Let this week bring transparency to your shared resources and deep connections. You may begin to understand where you stand with someone and have conversations that reflect your truth and boundaries. Has a situation with someone been feeling complicated? This week may finally make it feel a bit simpler.

Reach Sophia Joy Cailene at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.