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The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
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Horoscopes Nov. 8-14

Sophia Joy Cailene, Staff Reporter
November 9, 2026
Collegian | Alli Adams

Welcome to a wonderful week of clarity, sweethearts.

On Friday, Nov. 13, a powerful astrological turning point takes place as both Mercury and Venus station direct. After weeks of questioning relationships and reevaluating what truly matters, things will finally begin to move forward. Together, these aspects create an opportunity to gain clarity about what we want and feel more confident about our choices.

The question to ask yourself this week is: What is truly possible when I have full clarity about what I deserve?

Collegian | Alli Adams

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

This week catalyzes a major shift in your closest relationships and commitments. Where a specific partnership is headed might become clear. You may also gain greater understanding of how you are tired to what you share with others. Finances, contracts, conversations and relationships that have been stuck may begin to move forward.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

This week will bring movement to your close relationships and work. Relationships with coworkers or people you interact with regularly may feel easier, and miscommunication in close relationships may finally become clear. What have you been confused about? Everything will finally start to make sense this week. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Your creativity and self-expression are receiving momentum this week. You may also feel a boost of confidence in expressing your true feelings or gain insight into a romantic situation. Creative projects that have been on pause may also begin moving forward. What has been confusing you about your own happiness? Follow what feels exciting. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

This week will help any fog around your family, home and what makes you feel safe to clear up. You may finally feel ready to handle a family situation differently or have a conversation that brings more authenticity into your life. Ask yourself where you need more harmony in your life and use this week to get it flourishing. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Your communication and ideas will receive a supportive boost from the universe. You may finally find the right words to express something that’s been on your mind or gain clarity around an unresolved situation. What have you been wanting to say? This week offers a great opportunity to advocate for yourself. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22):

This week may bring insight or a resolution to your finances, self-worth or personal values; you might realize what steps to take to support your personal resources or recognize where you have been giving too much energy. Have you been stalling your personal growth? This week is a great time to get your next steps ready. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

This is the perfect week to reconnect with yourself and gain confidence in your future. You may understand your personal values, close relationships and desires more clearly. Have you been rethinking your own self-worth? This is a great time to feel proud of who you are and what you have accomplished. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

This week’s astrology will bring a powerful shift in clarity to your inner thoughts. You may understand a new perspective that has been developing or an experience you’ve been processing. Ask yourself what truths you have been confused about; this may be the week you finally understand them. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Your friendships, network and dreams for your future will move in a positive direction this Friday. You may feel more sure about the communities you want to be a part of or feel good about your goals and forward progress. A social situation that has felt uncertain may resolve. Have you been confused about where you belong? Let the universe show you. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Your career and professional connections may move forward this week. You might begin to understand where you stand with your aspirations and have important conversations about your future. Are your goals aligned with your values and well-being? Let this week’s astrology make it clear what you want to do next.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

You may gain a fresh perspective on beliefs about the world, long-term goals and what makes life meaningful. Connections you have with people who share your passions may also begin to feel aligned. Ask yourself what possibilities you have been wanting to explore but been unable to, and allow this week to push you to dive into what makes you feel alive. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Let this week bring transparency to your shared resources and deep connections. You may begin to understand where you stand with someone and have conversations that reflect your truth and boundaries. Has a situation with someone been feeling complicated? This week may finally make it feel a bit simpler.

Reach Sophia Joy Cailene at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributor
Alli Adams
Alli Adams, Design Director
Alli Adams is The Collegian’s first design director in several years, and she is incredibly grateful and inspired by her peers, friends and family. In her third year at the paper and second year in charge of Collegian illustrations, she’s determined to carry on the tradition of keeping the paper organized and visually appealing, creating fun doodles and inspiring more colorful articles.  As the design director, Adams oversees both illustration and page design. In this role, she exchanges innovative ideas with her fellow editors and collaborates with a team of extremely talented artists and designers. In charge of the final print layout, weekly comics and creating some illustrations herself, she is always hunched over an Adobe product and couldn’t be happier. She hopes to find herself in the realm of concept art, specifically for video games, within the next five years. But as of now, she can be found brainstorming the next layout, playing her favorite games or working on her passion projects. As an electronic arts and graphic design major, she truly found herself right at home in her position and plans to create many more silly designs and pages. She couldn’t be prouder when watching the newest edition hit the stands, and nothing makes her smile more than people getting a good chuckle out of her jokes. She promises to keep at it until her hands give out.