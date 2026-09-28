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Horoscopes Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

Sophia Joy Cailene, Staff Reporter
September 28, 2026
Collegian | Alli Adams

It’s a new week, my starry-eyed sweethearts. 

Astrology this week may bring some power imbalances between what you personally want and what your external world seems to want for you. This Saturday, Oct. 3, Mars in Leo goes opposite Pluto in Aquarius, creating a tension around control, desire and how far you’re willing to go for what you want. Depending on where this opposition occurs in your personal natal chart, you might be encouraged to identify whether you’re working hard to hold onto something because you truly want it or because you have to prove something by fighting for it. This is an especially good week to be honest with yourself. 

The questions to ask yourself this week are: What exactly am I fighting to prove to myself or others that doesn’t feel aligned? Where in my life am I trying to force something to happen where I actually need to let go and trust the process of life? 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

The sky is getting your creativity going. This week’s Mars-Pluto opposition may have you confused about whether you should focus on doing what makes you happy or on maintaining your role within an old social dynamic. Let yourself want what your heart wants, Aries. No one else needs to understand it. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Mars in Leo shines a spotlight on your home and family. Saturday is likely to be an especially remarkable day for you, with Pluto in your house of career coming into conflict with your home and foundations. You may feel pulled toward both your private life and the expectations others hold about your ambitions and reputation. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Communication, learning, siblings, neighbors and your immediate environment are coming to the surface. While Pluto in Aquarius energetically fights Mars, you may feel pulled to expand your perspectives. An intense inner conversation about what you believe may occur, but changing your views could ultimately end up granting you more liberty. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

This week, your self-worth, things you value, money and resources may be intensified. Pluto opposing this may cause you to struggle between what you believe you owe others and what you actually want to do. Financial and emotional boundaries may become especially loud this week. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Mars in Leo will most likely increase your confidence and energy this week. Pluto in Aquarius, however, will put pressure on your partnerships and close relationships. You might feel a tension between standing up for your own needs and trying to be in control of the relationship’s direction. Do your best to be honest about how you feel and what you want. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22):

This week may put an uncomfortable spotlight on your inner world and solitude. The Mars-Pluto opposition brings an intensity to your routines, work, responsibilities and how you feel behind the scenes. This week, I encourage you to pay attention to any burnout that may arise. The anger you feel is letting you know new boundaries need to be set. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Your friendships, networks and dreams for your future are all themes this week. While Pluto in Aquarius is opposite Mars, you may feel an internal struggle between what your communities expect of you and what makes you feel true to yourself. I encourage you not to sacrifice your autonomy just to feel included in the group. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Mars in Leo will highlight your career and reputation this week. The Mars-Pluto opposition may make your attempts to control your work-life balance come into conflict with your home or family. Are you trying to pursue a professional avenue just to prove something to someone? I encourage you to be willing to transform your own definition of success this week.

Collegian | Alli Adams

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Energy is being put into travel, higher education and a broader perspective this week. Pluto opposing this in the sky may make it especially hard to ignore a bright idea or vision for your future. While others may disagree with your ideas, it’s OK; people don’t need to understand for it to be a great idea. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Mars in Leo brings a lot of energy to the things you share with others. Meanwhile, Pluto may put pressure on the financial or emotional entanglements that have been given too much power over your well-being and sense of safety. This is a great week to reclaim your power as best you can. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Your closest relationships will be given extra focus this week through Mars, while Pluto will place energy on being completely true to yourself. A relationship might be pushing you to realize you have been compromising yourself too much for others. You may feel determined to fight any attempts to control you this week. 

Collegian | Alli Adams

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

This week, you may feel pressure on your daily routines and work. You might come to realize that many of your habits come from a need to be busy and distracted. Try to step back and pay attention to what your mind and body want you to recognize.

Reach Sophia Joy Cailene at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributor
Alli Adams
Alli Adams, Design Director
Alli Adams is The Collegian’s first design director in several years, and she is incredibly grateful and inspired by her peers, friends and family. In her third year at the paper and second year in charge of Collegian illustrations, she’s determined to carry on the tradition of keeping the paper organized and visually appealing, creating fun doodles and inspiring more colorful articles.  As the design director, Adams oversees both illustration and page design. In this role, she exchanges innovative ideas with her fellow editors and collaborates with a team of extremely talented artists and designers. In charge of the final print layout, weekly comics and creating some illustrations herself, she is always hunched over an Adobe product and couldn’t be happier. She hopes to find herself in the realm of concept art, specifically for video games, within the next five years. But as of now, she can be found brainstorming the next layout, playing her favorite games or working on her passion projects. As an electronic arts and graphic design major, she truly found herself right at home in her position and plans to create many more silly designs and pages. She couldn’t be prouder when watching the newest edition hit the stands, and nothing makes her smile more than people getting a good chuckle out of her jokes. She promises to keep at it until her hands give out.