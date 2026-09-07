Horoscopes Sept. 6-12

Happy September, my starry-eyed loves.

Astrology this week centers on letting life show you the right path forward. On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the moon will move into a conjunction with Jupiter, bringing emotional expansion. On Wednesday, the moon will move into a beautiful aspect with Venus, encouraging us to feel supported and at ease. Thursday, Sept. 10, marks multiple major shifts in our sky. We have a New Moon in Virgo, Venus entering Scorpio, Mercury entering Libra and Uranus officially stationing retrograde in Gemini, creating a potentially transformative reset period.

Rising and sun signs

Your sun sign is the zodiac sign the sun occupied when you were born, while your rising sign is the zodiac sign that was rising on the eastern horizon when you were born. A forecast using your rising sign is more specific because it shows which areas of your life are being activated by the planets. Don’t know your rising sign? Read for your sun sign instead.

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Thursday places Venus in your eighth house, entangling you with matters of trust, shared money and sensitive topics. Mercury enters Libra in your seventh house of partnerships and contracts, giving your critical mind a boost for effective conversations and agreements. Uranus stations retrograde in Gemini in your third house, catalyzing some major shifts in your mental processes and immediate environment.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

The Thursday shift has Venus entering your Scorpio seventh house, creating a preview period of deep emotional reckoning, evaluation and vulnerability in your committed partnerships. Mercury enters Libra in your sixth house this week, helping you to structure your responsibilities smoothly. Uranus stations retrograde in Gemini in your second house of resources, urging you to rapidly reassess your personal finances and self-worth.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):



Venus enters your Scorpio sixth house this week, bringing up unresolved emotions with your routines, health and work to the surface. Mercury enters your fifth house, encouraging a more expressive way of thinking. Uranus stations retrograde in your first house, indicating the beginning of a period of internal reassessment of your independence and the changes to your identity.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):



Thursday’s astrological shift has Venus entering your fifth house, awakening a phase where subtle tensions appear more obvious. The cosmos is demanding emotional authenticity, and as Mercury enters Libra in your fourth house, this is a great time for authenticity in conversations with your family or about your home. Uranus is retrograde in your 12th house this week, so you may come to some major insights about your inner life.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

The astrology on Thursday may bring your attention toward your foundations. Venus will be entering your fourth house, and attachments that need to change may be revealed. Mercury also enters your third house, boosting your mental activity. With Uranus in your 11th house at this time, you are being called to reconsider your friendships and your hopes for the future.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22):

On Thursday, Venus will enter your Scorpio third house, creating a new level of radical emotional honesty in your conversations. Mercury enters Libra in your second house, giving you temporary assistance with finding greater balance financially. Uranus goes retrograde in your 10th house this week, marking a time to rethink your career. Decide for yourself what professional changes are in alignment with what you deeply want.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

The shifts on Thursday include Venus entering Scorpio in your second house, so expect realizations with your finances or values. Mercury also enters Libra in your first house, giving more power and grace to your words. Uranus is retrograde in your ninth house, which will have you revisit your beliefs, educational path and travel. You may be called to entertain a new perspective in these areas.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Astrology on Thursday is especially personal, with Venus entering Scorpio in your first house, encouraging you to examine your identity and relationships with yourself and others. Mercury is entering Libra in your 12th house, assisting you with quiet insights into your life. Uranus stations retrograde in your eighth house this week, asking you to process trust, transformation and what you share with others in a different way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

On Thursday, Venus will enter Scorpio in your 12th house, bringing back hidden feelings and emotional baggage. The cosmos is requesting that you process all that has happened, and with Mercury entering your 11th house, your communication with social networks will be supported. Uranus is in retrograde in your seventh house, making you rethink partnerships and commitments you have made.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Thursday’s astrology puts your focus on friendships as Venus enters Scorpio in your 11th house. Let your life reveal who you want to stay by your side in the future. Mercury enters Libra in your 10th house of career this week, pushing your focus toward professional strategy. Uranus stations retrograde in your sixth house, prompting you to review your work, daily routines and health habits.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Thursday’s sky intensifies career and professional relationships with Venus entering Scorpio in your 10th house. Do your ambitions actually align with your values? This is a good time to consider where you are in your education, beliefs and travel as Mercury enters your ninth house. Uranus stations retrograde in your fifth house of creativity, romance, pleasure and children, asking you to focus more on your authentic freedom with your self-expression.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Thursday’s astrological changes include Venus entering your ninth house, encouraging your reflection on your greater view of life, education and travel. Mercury is entering your eighth house, creating conversations around shared finances, trust and vulnerability. Uranus stations retrograde in your fourth house of home and family. This is a good time to begin processing changes that have recently happened in these areas and consider what still needs to change.

Reach Sophia Joy Cailene at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.