Horoscopes Sept. 13-19

This week’s astrology is all about slowing down and redefining personal boundaries. On Sunday, Sept. 13, Mercury forms a trine to Uranus, gifting us with a fresh way of thinking. By the middle of the week, Venus squares Pluto, making emotional intensity enter the equation more in our relationships. On Thursday, Chiron retrograde enters Aries, marking a period of healing around themes of confidence, identity and courage to be exactly who you are.

The question to ask yourself this week is: What deep truth am I ready to come to terms with?

Rising and sun signs

Your sun sign is the zodiac sign the sun occupied when you were born, while your rising sign is the zodiac sign that was rising on the eastern horizon when you were born. A forecast using your rising sign is more specific because it shows which areas of your life are being activated by the planets. Don’t know your rising sign? Read for your sun sign instead.

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Mercury in Libra trines Uranus in your third house, bringing unexpected ideas, new conversations and surprising news that could change your approach to a significant relationship in your life. Venus in Scorpio squares Pluto in your 11th house, so your communities, friendship dynamics and hopes for your future may feel especially heavy.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Mercury in Libra trines Uranus in your second house, giving you sudden and unexpected realizations or insights into your work, routines and finances. Venus, the ruler of your chart, squares Pluto in your 10th house, so your career and close relationships or contracts may experience some intense friction.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Mercury, the ruler of your natal chart, trines Uranus in your first house, causing mental stimulation and unexpected conversations or opportunities around your identity, hobbies, children in your life or romance. Venus in Scorpio squares Pluto in your ninth house, creating a tension between your beliefs, education, travel and your daily habits.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Mercury in Libra trines Uranus in your 12th house and may bring an unexpected insight or idea about your home, family or subconscious patterns and beliefs. Something you dream about or have a gut feeling about may be of particular importance to you this week. Venus in Scorpio squares Pluto in your eighth house, so trust and resources you share with others are especially complicated right now.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Mercury in Libra trines Uranus in your 11th house, making this week especially effective to network, meet a new friend or conjure a new dream for your future. Venus in Scorpio squares Pluto in your seventh house, so your close one-on-one relationships may be in conflict with your personal foundations and family.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22):

Mercury in Libra trines Uranus in your 10th house this week, so you may finally discover a new career path or unexpected opportunity around your ambitions. Venus in Scorpio squares Pluto in your sixth house, so you might experience a mismatch between your responsibilities, siblings, neighbors, communication and other things in your immediate environment.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Mercury in your first house trines Uranus in your ninth, providing insights into yourself and your larger ideas about life. You may suddenly notice a new direction or opportunity regarding your education, travel, belief systems and overall life path. Venus in Scorpio squares Pluto in your fifth house, bringing friction with creativity, self-expression, romance and how you value yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Mercury in Libra trines Uranus in your eighth house, bearing gifts of powerful and deeply personal realizations that may encompass themes of trust. Venus in Scorpio is squaring Pluto in your fourth house, causing a heightened awareness of your identity, the way you desire to show up in the world and your concealed family dynamics.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Mercury in Libra trines Uranus in your seventh house, causing unexpected insights into your close relationships and larger community. Venus in Scorpio squares Pluto in your third house and may make communication especially emotionally charged. Conversations may highlight deeply personal patterns or resentments.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Mercury in Libra trines Uranus in your sixth house, creating an unexpected solution to a responsibility or a health-related problem of yours. You might realize a more intelligent way to do something. Venus in Scorpio squares Pluto in your second house, causing conflict around your money, self-worth, personal values and your network.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Mercury in Libra trines Uranus in your fifth house, bringing new opportunities around creativity, romance or new ways to express yourself. This week may spark new insights into education and larger beliefs about life. Venus in Scorpio squares Pluto in your first house, so intensity may be brought to matters of your identity and career.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Mercury in Libra trines Uranus in your fourth house, so you may have an unexpected insight into your home and family, and the resources you share with them. Venus in Scorpio squares Pluto in your 12th house, bringing friction around your education, greater opportunities and subconscious beliefs that run your life.

Reach Sophia Joy Cailene at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.