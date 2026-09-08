Why In-House Glass Fabrication Can Cut Weeks Off a Custom Shower Door Timeline

When you’re comparing quotes for a custom frameless shower door, the price and the glass specifications tend to get most of the attention.

One factor that gets far less scrutiny, but genuinely affects your experience of the whole project, is where and how the glass actually gets cut and tempered before it shows up at your home.

What “In-House Fabrication” Actually Means

Custom shower glass needs to be cut to precise dimensions and then tempered, a heat-treatment process that makes the glass significantly stronger and, critically, causes it to break into small, relatively harmless pebbles rather than sharp shards if it ever does break, which is a code requirement for shower applications.

Some glass companies own and operate their own cutting and tempering equipment on-site.

Others measure your bathroom, then send those specifications out to a third-party fabricator, often located out of state, who cuts and tempers the glass before shipping it back for installation.

Why This Distinction Directly Affects Your Timeline

When fabrication happens in-house, the company controls the entire production schedule directly.

There’s no shipping time to an outside fabricator, no waiting in someone else’s production queue behind other companies’ orders, and no additional shipping time to get the finished panels back.

This is the practical difference between an installation timeline measured in one to two weeks from an approved measurement versus two to three weeks, or sometimes longer, when fabrication is outsourced.

Why This Matters Beyond Just Convenience

A shorter timeline isn’t just about impatience. If you’re renovating a bathroom and it’s your only full bathroom, or you’re coordinating a shower door installation around other trades in a larger renovation project, timeline compression genuinely matters for how long you’re without a functional shower or how tightly other contractors need to be scheduled around the glass installation.

Why In-House Fabrication Also Affects Quality Control

Beyond speed, in-house fabrication gives a company direct oversight of the entire process, from the initial measurement through cutting, edge-finishing, and tempering. If a company that outsources fabrication receives glass back that doesn’t quite match the specifications- a slight sizing discrepancy, an edge finish that’s not quite right- that mismatch isn’t caught until the glass arrives, and correcting it means starting the entire outsourced fabrication process over again, adding real additional weeks to an already longer timeline. A company fabricating in-house catches and corrects these issues directly within their own process.

What to Actually Ask When Comparing Quotes

Given how much this affects both timeline and quality control, it’s worth asking directly:

Is the glass for my project cut and tempered in-house, or sent to an outside fabricator?

What’s the realistic timeline from approved measurement to installation, and does that estimate account for potential delays if an outsourced fabricator’s schedule shifts?

What happens if there’s an issue with the glass once it’s fabricated, and how is that typically resolved?

Why This Isn’t Always Obvious From a Quote Alone

A lower-priced quote from a company that outsources fabrication can look appealing on paper, but if the realistic timeline runs several weeks longer, and if any fabrication error means starting that outsourced process over from scratch, the total time and hassle involved may not actually be the better deal it appears to be at first glance.

Getting a Realistic Timeline Before You Commit

Because fabrication method genuinely affects both how long you’ll wait and how smoothly any issues get resolved, it’s worth understanding this detail before choosing a glass company, not discovering it partway through a project that’s taking longer than expected.

Moffat Glass frameless shower doors are cut, edge-finished, and tempered in their own Northern Colorado shop, which is what keeps most custom installations to a 1-to-2-week timeline from approved measurements rather than the 2-to-3 weeks typical of companies that outsource fabrication out of state.