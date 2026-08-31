Horoscopes Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Happy last full week of August, my starry-eyed lovelies.

My advice for the first half of the week is to let the sextile between Mercury and Mars work its magic — let your mind and actions work as one. As the moon moves from Taurus to Gemini in the middle of the week, expect conversations to enlighten you to new opportunities and ideas. By Friday, the Gemini moon trines Venus in Libra, creating an ideal aspect for harmonious experiences with others.

As we move from August into September, the cosmos are asking us what needs to change, what still needs patience and what do you genuinely want to build one small step at a time?

Rising and sun signs

Your sun sign is the zodiac sign the sun occupied when you were born, while your rising sign is the zodiac sign that was rising on the eastern horizon the moment you were born. A forecast using your rising sign is more accurate than your sun sign because it looks at what areas of your life are most affected by transiting planets. Don’t know your rising sign? Read for your sun sign instead.

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

If you are an Aries rising or have Virgo in your sixth house, this is an excellent week to get your daily life back under control. The universe may give you a boost to sort out the chaos of the last few weeks, one small task at a time. As the moon moves into Taurus at the end of the week, give yourself permission to slow down and rest.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

For those who are Taurus rising or have Virgo in their fifth house, life areas of creativity and self-expression may be activated by the transiting sun and Mercury. Pay attention to and make room for what makes your heart sing. When Jupiter trines Saturn this week, you may receive help turning your ideas into something tangible. Let yourself have fun.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

If you are a Gemini rising or have Virgo in your fourth house, your life areas of home, family and foundations are highlighted right now. The latter part of August may bring the desire to have more order in your home life; you may want to clean your space and bring a sense of control to your environment.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

If you are a Cancer rising or have Virgo in your third house of communication and learning, this is a great time to finally say what you mean. Finding the missing detail, clarifying misunderstandings and finally getting all of your thoughts in order may be especially easy for you right now.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

If you are a Leo rising or have Virgo in your second house of money, values and self-worth, your attention may begin to shift toward building something more tangible for yourself. You may feel inclined to think more about budgeting, work and resources you’ll need to support the life you’re trying to live.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22):

For those who are Virgo rising or have Virgo in your first house of your identity, you may notice your sense of vitality and purpose being renewed. I implore you to celebrate how far you’ve come. You may feel an urge to let yourself live bigger now, embrace it. Let yourself release an old version of yourself that you no longer align with.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

If you are a Libra rising or have Virgo in your 12th house of rest, solitude and the subconscious, this may be a good chance to spend some time alone. You might find yourself craving quiet, peaceful parts of the day. You may become more aware of your inner self and begin to analyze an underlying emotional pattern.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

If you are a Scorpio rising or have Virgo in your 11th house of friendships, community and hopes for the future, you may be taking these areas more seriously this month. This is an excellent time for networking, joining clubs and turning that dream of yours into a concrete plan. Ask yourself which communities you genuinely feel good in.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

If you are a Sagittarius rising or have Virgo in your 10th house of career and reputation, your ambitions are currently under the spotlight. At this time, you may be more aware of where you’re heading professionally and what goals might actually stick. Make the plan, Sagittarius. The sky is supporting your applications, resumes, research and practical steps to your ambitions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

If you are a Capricorn rising or have Virgo in your ninth house of higher education, travel, spirituality and philosophy, this month wants you to ask the bigger questions. What are you learning? Where are you headed in life? This is a fantastic week to study, research, write, apply to programs, plan trips or dive into a subject that has fascinated you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

If you are an Aquarius rising or have Virgo in your eighth house of shared resources and transformation, this is a great time to peer beneath the surfaces of your relationships. You may become more aware of what you share with other people and how much you trust them with it. Money, responsibilities, secrets and social roles may be hard to ignore. Give yourself grace when navigating these new insights.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

If you are a Pisces rising or have Virgo in your seventh house of relationships and partnerships, your committed partnerships and contracts with people may ask for more of your attention. You may start to see a partnership differently than you did before and feel the need to rethink your commitment. Give yourself permission to focus on commitments that are supportive.

Reach Sophia Joy Cailene at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.