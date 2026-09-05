5 takeaways from CSU football’s monumental win over Southern Utah

Go, go, go: The Rams did not let their feet off the gas Saturday.

Colorado State football outperformed even their own expectations Saturday night, beating FCS school Southern Utah 58-24 where the offense became an immovable object and the defense continued their hot start to the season. After SUU pushed the Rams by scoring a touchdown with 4:12 left in the second quarter to cut the Ram lead to three, the floodgates opened and CSU poured it on the Thunderbirds.

After beating SUU, the Rams start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2011, and will carry some of the most momentum the team has likely had in years into a big week three matchup.

First-half explosion

The Thunderbirds had zero answers for the Rams offensive attack in the first half.

On the second play of the game, Cedric Ross took a touch pass from Hauss Hejny 68 yards to the house to give the Rams the first score just 36 seconds into the game.

Absolutely nothing slowed down from there.

CSU had scores from 38-yards, 58-yards and 33-yards in the first half — alongside a 80-yard run by Mel Brown down to the 1-yard line, where Brown punched it in the very next play.

Hejny threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, where the receivers of those scores were Ross, Jackson Harper and Terrence Smith Jr. — who had two in the first 30 minutes of play.

Defense continues to force turnovers

Similar to the offense, the defense set the tone early — carrying over their momentum from the week one win over Wyoming.

On the very first play from scrimmage for SUU, Mark Bails had the ball stripped from his hands by Tre’Shawn Moore, and the Rams recovered at the Thunderbirds’ 45-yard line.

CSU finished with four forced turnovers — the same amount as in their week one matchup — which included two forced fumbles and two interceptions of SUU quarterback Will Burns.

Oumar Diomande corralled an interception in the third quarter, his second in as many games played this season. Head coach Jim Mora and defensive coordinator Tyson Summers have to be pleased with the early season performance of the defense.

Passing game is the heartbeat of the offense

The 2026 Rams’ offense is not afraid to take deep shots down the field, and that proved to be the reason for such a high-scoring output Saturday.

CSU put their receivers in position to go deep all game, and the wide receivers simply beat SUU’s coverage all night. Out of Hejny’s four touchdowns, two were from deep balls with lots of hang time in the air, and he had plenty of deep looks throughout the night.

Smith Jr. and RJ Vick seem to be the two guys that Hejny looks for downfield early, as Vick had a 57-yard touchdown catch last week, and Smith had touchdowns of 38-yards and 33-yards Saturday.

While CSU relied heavily on the run game in the second half while holding a large lead, the pass attack put the Rams comfortably in front by halftime.

Explosive backfield playmakers make presence known

The passing game may be the heartbeat of the offense, however the run game showed that they bring a real change-of-pace to the CSU offense.

The Rams have been utilizing multiple running backs out of the backfield so far this season, but Saturday was the Mel Brown show. Brown finished the night with 171 yards and two touchdowns on nine attempts — an average yards per carry mark of 19.

Brown’s first touchdown was a one-yard gimme that followed an 80-yard run of his where he outran the entire Thunderbird defense until getting pushed out of bounds at the one yard line. His second touchdown was a real earthquake, where he juked a defender to the floor 10 yards into his run, stiff armed another 50 yards downfield, and finished off a monstrous 73-yard rushing touchdown.

Alongside Brown, Ross had his 68-yard house call early, and Hejny put the Thunderbirds to bed with a 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter — showing off the dual threat ability Mora brought him in to showcase.

Momentum at an extreme high

CSU knew they had the clear talent advantage going into their Ag Day matchup, but putting up 58 points certainly exceeds expectations.

The Rams showed off all elements of what makes the team well-rounded; the pass game, the run game, the explosiveness of the defense and the power to bounce back from any tough moments.

Mora and his staff may not be able to ask for more as they prepare for a huge test in week three, where they welcome the ranked BYU Cougars to Canvas Stadium. After a week two beatdown of SUU, the Rams now have real proof that they can put up points.

They will need to do so in order to beat BYU, who is also 2-0 on the year, and momentum could not be higher for a locker room full of talented staff and players — ones who all showed they can put on a show Saturday.