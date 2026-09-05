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5 takeaways from CSU football’s monumental win over Southern Utah

Devin Imsirpasic, Sports Editor
September 12, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University running back Mel Brown (1) runs the ball down the field during CSU’s Ag Day game Sept. 12.

Go, go, go: The Rams did not let their feet off the gas Saturday.

Colorado State football outperformed even their own expectations Saturday night, beating FCS school Southern Utah 58-24 where the offense became an immovable object and the defense continued their hot start to the season. After SUU pushed the Rams by scoring a touchdown with 4:12 left in the second quarter to cut the Ram lead to three, the floodgates opened and CSU poured it on the Thunderbirds.

After beating SUU, the Rams start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2011, and will carry some of the most momentum the team has likely had in years into a big week three matchup.

First-half explosion

The Thunderbirds had zero answers for the Rams offensive attack in the first half.

On the second play of the game, Cedric Ross took a touch pass from Hauss Hejny 68 yards to the house to give the Rams the first score just 36 seconds into the game.

Absolutely nothing slowed down from there.

CSU had scores from 38-yards, 58-yards and 33-yards in the first half — alongside a 80-yard run by Mel Brown down to the 1-yard line, where Brown punched it in the very next play.

Hejny threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, where the receivers of those scores were Ross, Jackson Harper and Terrence Smith Jr. — who had two in the first 30 minutes of play.

Defense continues to force turnovers

Similar to the offense, the defense set the tone early — carrying over their momentum from the week one win over Wyoming.

On the very first play from scrimmage for SUU, Mark Bails had the ball stripped from his hands by Tre’Shawn Moore, and the Rams recovered at the Thunderbirds’ 45-yard line.

CSU finished with four forced turnovers — the same amount as in their week one matchup — which included two forced fumbles and two interceptions of SUU quarterback Will Burns.

Oumar Diomande corralled an interception in the third quarter, his second in as many games played this season. Head coach Jim Mora and defensive coordinator Tyson Summers have to be pleased with the early season performance of the defense.

Passing game is the heartbeat of the offense

The 2026 Rams’ offense is not afraid to take deep shots down the field, and that proved to be the reason for such a high-scoring output Saturday.

CSU put their receivers in position to go deep all game, and the wide receivers simply beat SUU’s coverage all night. Out of Hejny’s four touchdowns, two were from deep balls with lots of hang time in the air, and he had plenty of deep looks throughout the night.

Smith Jr. and RJ Vick seem to be the two guys that Hejny looks for downfield early, as Vick had a 57-yard touchdown catch last week, and Smith had touchdowns of 38-yards and 33-yards Saturday.

While CSU relied heavily on the run game in the second half while holding a large lead, the pass attack put the Rams comfortably in front by halftime.

Explosive backfield playmakers make presence known

The passing game may be the heartbeat of the offense, however the run game showed that they bring a real change-of-pace to the CSU offense.

The Rams have been utilizing multiple running backs out of the backfield so far this season, but Saturday was the Mel Brown show. Brown finished the night with 171 yards and two touchdowns on nine attempts — an average yards per carry mark of 19.

Brown’s first touchdown was a one-yard gimme that followed an 80-yard run of his where he outran the entire Thunderbird defense until getting pushed out of bounds at the one yard line. His second touchdown was a real earthquake, where he juked a defender to the floor 10 yards into his run, stiff armed another 50 yards downfield, and finished off a monstrous 73-yard rushing touchdown.

Alongside Brown, Ross had his 68-yard house call early, and Hejny put the Thunderbirds to bed with a 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter — showing off the dual threat ability Mora brought him in to showcase.

Momentum at an extreme high

CSU knew they had the clear talent advantage going into their Ag Day matchup, but putting up 58 points certainly exceeds expectations.

The Rams showed off all elements of what makes the team well-rounded; the pass game, the run game, the explosiveness of the defense and the power to bounce back from any tough moments.

Mora and his staff may not be able to ask for more as they prepare for a huge test in week three, where they welcome the ranked BYU Cougars to Canvas Stadium. After a week two beatdown of SUU, the Rams now have real proof that they can put up points.

They will need to do so in order to beat BYU, who is also 2-0 on the year, and momentum could not be higher for a locker room full of talented staff and players — ones who all showed they can put on a show Saturday.

Reach Devin Imsirpasic at sports@collegian.com or on social media @DImsirpasic.

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About the Contributors
Devin Imsirpasic
Devin Imsirpasic, Sports Editor
Devin Imsirpasic is a third-year journalism student entering his third year with The Collegian, now starting his new role as sports editor. He is excited to use what he has learned as a reporter on staff for two years to elevate The Collegian’s sports desk and enter a new leadership role to help others. Born in Walnut Creek, California, Imsirpasic developed a relentless passion for sports at a very young age through both playing and watching sports, specifically basketball. As the years went by, he realized his lifelong passion for sports could be turned into a career, and began working in sports journalism in high school as a broadcaster. Gaining experience in the field early on, he has delved deep into the multimedia sports scene in order to acquire as much knowledge as possible, while also getting to experience the different aspects of sports writing, broadcasting and radio. Imsirpasic has been a member of Rocky Mountain Student Media since his first days on campus as a first-year, and now holds positions with various branches outside of The Collegian, including KCSU and CTV. He strives to continue growing as a sports journalist with an eagerness to learn, while also building relationships throughout Colorado State Athletics and Rocky Mountain Student Media to help put out the best products for sports fans — just as he would want himself. When not working on a new story, you can find Imsirpasic watching and criticizing his favorite Bay Area sports teams, playing basketball anywhere or spending quality time outdoors with friends and family.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Managing Editor
Cait Mckinzie is a fourth-year double major in art and journalism and media communication. She is the managing editor for the 2026-27 school year. The Collegian has been an integral part of Mckinzie’s experience at Colorado State University. She came in as a lost out-of-state student from Renton, Washington and found her footing in the Lory Student Center’s basement. In her first year, she found mentors and friends as a freelance photographer for photo directors Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel. In her second and third years, she took on the role of photo director, a position that taught her the inner workings of The Collegian. Now in her last year at CSU, she will be using that knowledge to help run the paper she hasn’t spent a day without since fall 2023. Both of the previous managing editors Mckinzie has had the pleasure of working under taught her through example how to handle the load of work ahead of her. Ivy Secrest and Hannah Parcells, each award-winning journalists as writers for The Collegian, worked relentlessly to keep the paper to the high standards expected of a reputable, 135-year-old source of local news. Both were confident and strong leaders that left their mark on campus with their skills at getting even the most menial of tasks done in the name of keeping the paper running. Mckinzie is honored to take on the role of managing editor at The Collegian and is looking forward to working alongside Editor in Chief Sophie Webb and Executive Editor Willow Engle to make the paper the best it can be.