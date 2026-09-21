Horoscopes Sept. 20-26

Happy Libra Season, superstars.

This week may bring up some childhood wounds you’ve forgotten about. On Saturday, Sept. 26, we have an Aries full moon, sun trine Pluto, and Uranus trine sun may bring some deep and personal realizations depending on where it falls in your chart. You may be unable to ignore the ways you’ve lost sight of who you are because of what you’ve invested in other people. The astrology this week is likely to get you thinking pretty seriously about how you’ve been living and lead to a new perspective.

The question to ask yourself this week is: Where have I been abandoning myself just to maintain a relationship?

Rising and sun signs

Your sun sign is the zodiac sign the sun occupied when you were born, while your rising sign is the zodiac sign that was rising on the eastern horizon when you were born. A forecast using your rising sign is more specific because it shows which areas of your life are being activated by the planets. Don’t know your rising sign? Read for your sun sign instead!

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

The Aries full moon illuminates your identity, body, personal direction and personality. This week, you may finally feel ready to make a big change in one of these areas. Setting boundaries is going to be especially important for you. Prioritize yourself at this time, and don’t be surprised if a relationship reaches a turning point.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

On Saturday, this Aries full moon puts the spotlight on your inner world, rest, dreams and aspects no one understands about what it’s like to be you. This is your time to release everything that’s been holding you back and causing resentment. A personal belief may change, or your approach to the subtleties of your life may shift this week. Your gut feelings may feel especially strong come Saturday, so give yourself permission to slow down and listen.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Allow a change to occur in how you approach your network, friendships, communities and dreams for your future to finally take place this week. The Aries full moon emphasizes these areas, so you may realize certain people or things you think you want no longer belong in the life you’re about to live. A conversation with an ally in your life may help you see your goals in a brand-new way.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

This Saturday will take your career, ambition, public life and reputation into a new light. This Aries full moon might finally bring that change to your career goals and public responsibilities you’ve longed for. Life might be asking you to be more independent at this time. Don’t follow others’ expectations for your life. Step up and make your own choices this time because you know what’s best for you right now.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

The Aries full moon lands in your life areas of travel, higher education, beliefs and perspective. This might be your week to break free from an old way of thinking that no longer serves you. You may come to a decision that makes your life feel bigger in some way, whether that be going on a trip or starting a new chapter in your education.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22):

Resources you share with people might come to a culmination this week, including things like money and trust. The Aries full moon may bring honest conversations about boundaries on Saturday, and you may finally feel empowered enough to change things up for yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

The Aries full moon is urging you to look at your close relationships to determine whether they truly support you and who you are becoming. A partnership could reach a turning point this week, with honest conversations likely revealing exactly what needs to change. Let the changes clear away what isn’t meant for you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Your daily work routines and habits may transform this week. The Aries full moon is likely changing what isn’t working with your current schedule and daily life. Practical changes to your responsibilities are likely to be made this week, so look out for signs about how you should reorganize your time to create more freedom.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

The Aries full moon brings creativity, pleasure and self-expression into the spotlight. You may feel ready for the first time this week to pursue a passion or be more honest with yourself about what truly makes you happy. On the other hand, this week may make it clear that what has brought you joy in the past is no longer meant for you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

The Aries full moon focuses on your roots, home, family and past. This could mean a family dynamic or living situation will finally make an irreversible shift this week. Place your focus on creating a safe home environment for yourself where you are free to be yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Your immediate environment, learning, neighbors and siblings may encounter foundational shifts at this time. With this full moon in your house of communication, expect a conversation to bring you important clarity or a new idea to introduce itself to you. You may feel especially inspired to change your perspective at this time.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Money, resources, values and self-worth are the themes of the week for you, Pisces. You may be rethinking how much you’ve valued yourself and if your decisions reflect what you deserve. Don’t sell yourself short. Building stronger boundaries around your personal security is also highly recommended this week.

Reach Sophia Joy Cailene at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.