Breaking: Bear reported in Corbett Hall area, removes itself from campus

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

On Sept. 3. a Colorado State University alert reported a bear in the area surrounding Corbett Hall on the north end of campus. This is the second bear to have made its way onto campus recently.

At 8 a.m. the following day, the university sent an all-clear notification that informed the public that overnight the bear removed itself from campus.

Nik Olsen, director of crisis communications and public information officer at CSU, said the bear was originally in a tree in the Corbett area.

Wildlife responders had been working to safely relocate the bear, reads the Sep. 3 alert. It was advised to avoid the area for the bear’s safety as well as that of the responders on scene.

The notification of the bear follows an alert sent earlier that morning at 8:25 a.m., informing the public that there was police activity at Corbett Hall. At the time, the reason for police activity was unclear.

Increased wildlife activity in urban areas has been caused by the drought and intense heat in Colorado this year, according to experts.

All additional sightings should be reported to CSU Police Department at (970) 491-6425.

Reach Chloe Rios at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.