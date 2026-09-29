CSU Homecoming is nearly here: What to expect, plan for this weekend

Colorado State University’s annual Homecoming and Family Weekend is right around the corner, with four days of events curated for alumni, students’ family members and anyone else who dons the green and gold slated for Oct. 1-4.

“There’s a lot going on across campus … that spans our work for folks to just connect back and find that community again and feel the excitement,” said Dakota Bogner, CSU’s Alumni Association’s executive director of alumni engagement.”I feel like there’s no energy on campus ever that really compares to that. … I feel like that’s what perfectly describes homecoming for us. We love that it’s not just a place for alumni to be welcomed back, but also the community, and parents and families get to reconnect with their students, too.”

A comprehensive list of CSU’s Homecoming and Family Weekend events — as well as their times and admission details — is below.

Distinguished Alumni Awards

On Thursday, Oct. 1, CSU will honor 16 alumni who are recipients of this year’s Distinguished Alumni Awards. Awardees’ backgrounds are varied, representing a wide range of degree programs CSU has offered. The nine alumni will be honored by the graduating college, while the other seven will be recognized for their services to the university or achievements in their careers.

The night will kick off with a cocktail reception at 5 p.m., which will be followed with the awards program at 7 p.m. Attendees are required to register and purchase a ticket.

Prior to the awards, Old Main Bell will be rung by Graduate of the Last Decade Award recipient Dexter Beasley at 4:30 p.m. to signify the start of Homecoming.

50 Year Club Award Luncheon

On Friday, Oct. 2, CSU’s class of 1976 will celebrate its 50th anniversary since walking across the graduation stage. Members of the class will be inducted into CSU’s 50 Year Club at Hilton Fort Collins off of Prospect Road. The tradition started in 1935, making this year’s festivities the 92nd anniversary. Attendees are encouraged to bring a physical photo from their time at CSU to pose for a photo that will be posted on social media.

The prereception to the event begins at 10:30 a.m. This will be followed by the Luncheon and Awards program from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., during which two club members will receive awards. Registration is required and attendees must purchase a ticket. Class of ’76 members will receive a discounted rate.

Festival on the Oval

Over 100 interactive booths will fill up The Oval on Friday at the annual Festival on the Oval. Attendees will be able to enjoy a beverage garden, inflatables and live music.

Jennifer Wright, director of university engagement and events, said Festival on the Oval has been a CSU Homecoming staple over the past few years after it replaced CSU’s Homecoming and Family Weekend Parade. The Festival welcomes around 8,000 attendees, Wright said, and it will feature performances from CSU’s Marching Band and Spirit Squad. The festival will run from 3-6 p.m. and is free to attend.

Friday Night Lights

Following the Festival on the Oval, CSU’s Marching Band and Spirit Squad will lead attendees to the CSU tradition of Friday Night Lights. This features a drone show, bonfire, the traditional lighting of The A and a CSU Athletics pep rally. The event will begin just after the festival concludes, running from 6-9 p.m. Friday on the Lory Student Center’s West Lawn.

ASCSU Alumni Reunion

Alumni of the Associated Students of CSU, the university’s student government, will reunite Friday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The event will take place in the LSC’s Ballroom D, where current student leaders will speak, refreshments will be served and the annual Keith M. Miser ASCSU Student Leader Scholarship winner will be honored. Attendees will also watch Friday Night Lights together.

RSVP is requested through an online form.

Homecoming 5K

CSU’s 46th Homecoming 5K will be held the morning of Oct. 3. The event is open to community members of all ages who can participate in person or remotely. In-person attendees can participate in the Alumni Challenge, and children who run a full lap around the Oval will receive a Homecoming ribbon as they cross the finish line.

Participants are required to sign up and pay. Prices vary depending on whether attendees join virtually or in person and whether they are students or alumni.

Ram Walk Tailgate

Ahead of the official Homecoming & Family Weekend football game on Saturday, Ram fans are invited to tailgate from noon to 3:30 p.m. Tailgating events will be hosted in two locations, with the first at Intramural Field 2, which sits along Meridian Ave. The Intramural Field tailgate will feature live music, food trucks, appearances from CSU Marching Band, cheerleaders and more. In typical game-day fashion, CSU’s Ram Walk will take place two and a half hours before kick off and will be followed by the March to Victory parade that will occur 50 minutes before kickoff.

The Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center will also host tailgating events that include refreshments, photo ops with CAM the Ram, a cash bar and the ringing of Old Main Bell approximately 45 minutes before kick off.

Football game against Oregon State

On Saturday, Oct. 3, the Rams will kick off against Oregon State at 4 p.m., making it their first conference matchup against a Pac-12 opponent. CSU students can reserve free tickets to home games with their NetID, and nonstudent Rams fans can purchase tickets on CSU Athletics’ website.

Black/African American Cultural Center Legacy Brunch

To conclude CSU’s official Homecoming itinerary, the Black/African American Cultural Center will host a legacy brunch to celebrate the center’s 50th anniversary on Sunday. The event has previously been known as the Student and Alumni Excellence Dinner.

Registration is required and tickets may be purchased online.

Reach Chloe Rios at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.