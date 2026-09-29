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CSU Homecoming is nearly here: What to expect, plan for this weekend

Chloe Rios, News Editor
September 29, 2026
Collegian | Alli Adams

Colorado State University’s annual Homecoming and Family Weekend is right around the corner, with four days of events curated for alumni, students’ family members and anyone else who dons the green and gold slated for Oct. 1-4.

“There’s a lot going on across campus … that spans our work for folks to just connect back and find that community again and feel the excitement,” said Dakota Bogner, CSU’s Alumni Association’s executive director of alumni engagement.”I feel like there’s no energy on campus ever that really compares to that. … I feel like that’s what perfectly describes homecoming for us. We love that it’s not just a place for alumni to be welcomed back, but also the community, and parents and families get to reconnect with their students, too.”

A comprehensive list of CSU’s Homecoming and Family Weekend events — as well as their times and admission details — is below.

Distinguished Alumni Awards

On Thursday, Oct. 1, CSU will honor 16 alumni who are recipients of this year’s Distinguished Alumni Awards. Awardees’ backgrounds are varied, representing a wide range of degree programs CSU has offered. The nine alumni will be honored by the graduating college, while the other seven will be recognized for their services to the university or achievements in their careers.

The night will kick off with a cocktail reception at 5 p.m., which will be followed with the awards program at 7 p.m. Attendees are required to register and purchase a ticket.

Prior to the awards, Old Main Bell will be rung by Graduate of the Last Decade Award recipient Dexter Beasley at 4:30 p.m. to signify the start of Homecoming.

50 Year Club Award Luncheon

On Friday, Oct. 2, CSU’s class of 1976 will celebrate its 50th anniversary since walking across the graduation stage. Members of the class will be inducted into CSU’s 50 Year Club at Hilton Fort Collins off of Prospect Road. The tradition started in 1935, making this year’s festivities the 92nd anniversary. Attendees are encouraged to bring a physical photo from their time at CSU to pose for a photo that will be posted on social media.

The prereception to the event begins at 10:30 a.m. This will be followed by the Luncheon and Awards program from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., during which two club members will receive awards. Registration is required and attendees must purchase a ticket. Class of ’76 members will receive a discounted rate.

Festival on the Oval

Over 100 interactive booths will fill up The Oval on Friday at the annual Festival on the Oval. Attendees will be able to enjoy a beverage garden, inflatables and live music.

Jennifer Wright, director of university engagement and events, said Festival on the Oval has been a CSU Homecoming staple over the past few years after it replaced CSU’s Homecoming and Family Weekend Parade. The Festival welcomes around 8,000 attendees, Wright said, and it will feature performances from CSU’s Marching Band and Spirit Squad. The festival will run from 3-6 p.m. and is free to attend. 

Friday Night Lights

Following the Festival on the Oval, CSU’s Marching Band and Spirit Squad will lead attendees to the CSU tradition of Friday Night Lights. This features a drone show, bonfire, the traditional lighting of The A and a CSU Athletics pep rally. The event will begin just after the festival concludes, running from 6-9 p.m. Friday on the Lory Student Center’s West Lawn.

ASCSU Alumni Reunion

Alumni of the Associated Students of CSU, the university’s student government, will reunite Friday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The event will take place in the LSC’s Ballroom D, where current student leaders will speak, refreshments will be served and the annual Keith M. Miser ASCSU Student Leader Scholarship winner will be honored. Attendees will also watch Friday Night Lights together.

RSVP is requested through an online form.

Homecoming 5K

CSU’s 46th Homecoming 5K will be held the morning of Oct. 3. The event is open to community members of all ages who can participate in person or remotely. In-person attendees can participate in the Alumni Challenge, and children who run a full lap around the Oval will receive a Homecoming ribbon as they cross the finish line.

Participants are required to sign up and pay. Prices vary depending on whether attendees join virtually or in person and whether they are students or alumni.

Ram Walk Tailgate

Ahead of the official Homecoming & Family Weekend football game on Saturday, Ram fans are invited to tailgate from noon to 3:30 p.m. Tailgating events will be hosted in two locations, with the first at Intramural Field 2, which sits along Meridian Ave. The Intramural Field tailgate will feature live music, food trucks, appearances from CSU Marching Band, cheerleaders and more. In typical game-day fashion, CSU’s Ram Walk will take place two and a half hours before kick off and will be followed by the March to Victory parade that will occur 50 minutes before kickoff.

The Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center will also host tailgating events that include refreshments, photo ops with CAM the Ram, a cash bar and the ringing of Old Main Bell approximately 45 minutes before kick off.

Football game against Oregon State

On Saturday, Oct. 3, the Rams will kick off against Oregon State at 4 p.m., making it their first conference matchup against a Pac-12 opponent. CSU students can reserve free tickets to home games with their NetID, and nonstudent Rams fans can purchase tickets on CSU Athletics’ website.

Black/African American Cultural Center Legacy Brunch

To conclude CSU’s official Homecoming itinerary, the Black/African American Cultural Center will host a legacy brunch to celebrate the center’s 50th anniversary on Sunday. The event has previously been known as the Student and Alumni Excellence Dinner.

Registration is required and tickets may be purchased online.

Reach Chloe Rios at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributors
Chloe Rios
Chloe Rios, News Editor
As she enters her second year at The Collegian, Chloe Rios is thrilled to be stepping into the role of news editor. Rios first fell in love with journalism at her high school’s newspaper and hasn’t looked back since, joining The Collegian team as soon as she could. During her first year with The Collegian, Rios reported for the news, life and culture, arts and entertainment and science desks, and served as the student government beat reporter throughout her second semester of college. She particularly enjoys analyzing the impacts of political decisions on the Colorado State University and Fort Collins communities and getting to share the stories of various communities and people, as she is passionate about media representation. As news editor, Rios is excited to improve and expand the desk’s coverage.  Rios is committed to upholding The Collegian’s longstanding role in the Fort Collins community by producing coverage that is important, truthful and ethical. She doesn’t take her work lightly and believes journalistic storytelling is one of the most important and powerful crafts there is. Because of this, she plans to pursue a career in journalism post-graduation. A sophomore at CSU, Rios is pursuing a degree in journalism and media communication with a minor in political science. Rios is a proud Reisher Scholar and a member of Key Communities and the university’s Honors Program, in which she works as a mentor to first-year students. Rios has also previously worked as an undergraduate researcher. When not reporting or in a lecture hall, you will likely find her painting, lost in a good book, finding new ways to style her hair or spending quality time with her friends, family and dogs.  Rios credits her time as a student-journalist for making her into the person she is today and is excited to see what will come next.
Alli Adams
Alli Adams, Design Director
Alli Adams is The Collegian’s first design director in several years, and she is incredibly grateful and inspired by her peers, friends and family. In her third year at the paper and second year in charge of Collegian illustrations, she’s determined to carry on the tradition of keeping the paper organized and visually appealing, creating fun doodles and inspiring more colorful articles.  As the design director, Adams oversees both illustration and page design. In this role, she exchanges innovative ideas with her fellow editors and collaborates with a team of extremely talented artists and designers. In charge of the final print layout, weekly comics and creating some illustrations herself, she is always hunched over an Adobe product and couldn’t be happier. She hopes to find herself in the realm of concept art, specifically for video games, within the next five years. But as of now, she can be found brainstorming the next layout, playing her favorite games or working on her passion projects. As an electronic arts and graphic design major, she truly found herself right at home in her position and plans to create many more silly designs and pages. She couldn’t be prouder when watching the newest edition hit the stands, and nothing makes her smile more than people getting a good chuckle out of her jokes. She promises to keep at it until her hands give out.