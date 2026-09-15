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CSU volleyball to face No. 17 CU in battle for Golden Spike trophy

Jack Randels, Sports Editor
September 15, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Maria Brun (26) holds the Golden Spike trophy during a postgame huddle with her teammates after Colorado State University’s game against the University of Colorado in the CU Events Center Sept. 19. CSU won 3-1.

Colorado State volleyball’s whiteout game is never an event to take lightly.

This year is no different. CSU will take on No. 17 Colorado in a home-and-home battle for the Golden Spike Sept. 17 and 18, with the final game of that two game series being the infamous whiteout game in Fort Collins.

“The whiteout is one of college volleyball’s best traditions in the whole country,” head coach Emily Kohan said. “People know around the country what the whiteout means, and so to do it on a CU rivalry (game) when we end in Fort Collins it’s the last game of (nonconference play) you couldn’t script it any better.”

Kohan’s team is coming off a victory in another rivalry game after sweeping Wyoming in Laramie on Sept. 12 and looks to keep the Golden Spike in town for the third consecutive season.

Players and coaches alike recognize how important this matchup is for the program’s momentum heading into conference play and preparation for the postseason. In spite of the daunting task that lays ahead of them, the Rams are confident they can take home a win against a ranked opponent in a critical matchup.

“It’ll just be a really fun, sweet victory,” middle blocker Eve Wilson said.

This isn’t the first time this season CSU has taken on a ranked opponent; they brought No. 5 Southern Methodist University and No. 25 North Carolina down to the wire but ultimately ended up falling in both games.

The experience gathered against a number of top teams in the nation gives the Rams an advantage heading into conference play and when thinking about the postseason.

“The UNC match on the road, I think, was really good for us to know that was not a fluke,” Kohan said. “We can play really good volleyball against top 20 teams, so here we are. We’re at the last two times to get a ranked win and be able to have some momentum going into the Pac-12 and for what our postseason goals are.”

Despite the fact the green and gold still lack a victory against a ranked opponent this season, the Rams enter the series with the confidence they can compete with anybody, no matter how high they’re ranked.

Kohan is no stranger to the harsh environment that comes with a fierce rivalry, such as the one the Rams have with CU. She has clocked a number of rivalries in her four years as head coach of the program and 11 years on CSU’s coaching staff.

”This is literally the 11th time … that I have played this roster out there,” Kohan said of CU. “We know the scouting report.”

Even though Kohan knows what to expect heading into the series, some of her players have less experience in this rivalry environment.

Wilson competed in her first season at CSU last year but still recognizes how much this matchup means to the program and fans alike.

“I remember this was my first Golden Spike last year,” Wilson said. “But I think once you’re in there in the moment and you realize how deep the history is between the teams, and then especially it being our whiteout, it’s going to be a really special week.”

The Rams look to topple a top-25 team to bolster their season resume, but this victory would mean more than others.

The Buffaloes enter the series seeking revenge with the sting from a discouraging loss last season still in the back of their minds, and the extra motivation of playing a longtime rival will bring a tough challenge as the Rams defend their trophy.

“The whole team just wants to beat them,” sophomore libero Karsyn Fetzer said. “It’s CU; they’re ranked, and we’re going to go beat them.”

Fetzer is settling into a new role as libero after spending most of her playing career as a hitter, and she’s finding her stride at a perfect time in CSU’s season.

Going into a crucial matchup, Fetzer credits her coaching staff with helping her get accustomed to her new role in time for, arguably the biggest game of the season.

“Emily’s taught me so much,” Fetzer said. “I’m finally being more confident with myself, and I think my teammates also helped me and pushed me to be the best in practice, too.”

Knocking off a ranked opponent has been at the top of the list for Kohan, and her team enters the week with a chance at just that.

“(CU) will show up and want some revenge from last year, and we want to try to keep that Golden Spike trophy,” Kohan said. “It’s always big with rivalry week, but in what our goals are for this team this year: It’s really big.”

Reach Jack Randels at sports@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributors
Jack Randels
Jack Randels, Sports Editor
Jack Randels hates writing. At least, that’s what his elementary school self would have said. Randels never would have guessed that he would end up pursuing a career in written media when he was just a tantrum-throwing 6-year-old kid who would turn his nose up at any writing assignment sent his way. Following his discovery of newswriting, Randels’ attitude toward writing completely shifted. The kid who once hated sitting down to write now welcomes any opportunity to do so, provided it’s about something he finds interesting. Randels is entering his first year as a sports editor for The Collegian and is excited to dive into the world of student media and gain more experience in the field of sports journalism. He also wants to continue to build on the work done by previous editors of the sports desk, build a lasting relationship between the student media and athletics programs and provide opportunities for both him and other writers to greater develop their skills. If Randels isn’t working on his next story, you can find him hiking, climbing fourteeners or watching his favorite Colorado sports teams.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Managing Editor
Cait Mckinzie is a fourth-year double major in art and journalism and media communication. She is the managing editor for the 2026-27 school year. The Collegian has been an integral part of Mckinzie’s experience at Colorado State University. She came in as a lost out-of-state student from Renton, Washington and found her footing in the Lory Student Center’s basement. In her first year, she found mentors and friends as a freelance photographer for photo directors Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel. In her second and third years, she took on the role of photo director, a position that taught her the inner workings of The Collegian. Now in her last year at CSU, she will be using that knowledge to help run the paper she hasn’t spent a day without since fall 2023. Both of the previous managing editors Mckinzie has had the pleasure of working under taught her through example how to handle the load of work ahead of her. Ivy Secrest and Hannah Parcells, each award-winning journalists as writers for The Collegian, worked relentlessly to keep the paper to the high standards expected of a reputable, 135-year-old source of local news. Both were confident and strong leaders that left their mark on campus with their skills at getting even the most menial of tasks done in the name of keeping the paper running. Mckinzie is honored to take on the role of managing editor at The Collegian and is looking forward to working alongside Editor in Chief Sophie Webb and Executive Editor Willow Engle to make the paper the best it can be.