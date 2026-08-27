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Gallery: CSU welcomes incoming students with Convocation, Ramapalooza

Cerys Hembury and Mabel Martinez
August 27, 2026

  • A group of Colorado State University students sit on the west lawn outside the Lory Student Center during Ramapalooza to watch the sunset Aug. 21.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Vaughn Carvell, Fredrik Backman, Luke Beckett and Luca Reyes kick a soccer ball back and forth during Ramapalooza as the sun sets over the west lawn outside the Lory Student Center Aug. 21.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Colorado State University students wait in line to design custom screen-printed shirts during Ramapalooza in the Lory Student Center plaza Aug. 21. This was one of many activities set up in and around the Lory Student Center to welcome first-year students to CSU.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Eli Weller and Sebastien, second-year transfer students, pose for a photo with their new screen-printed shirts on the Lory Student Center plaza Aug. 28. They made the shirts during Ramapalooza. “I like the tight-knit community feel. Like everyone on campus is very friendly,” Weller said.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Olivia Boswell, a first year student at Colorado State University, browses shelves of books in Evie, Poudre Libraries’ mobile library during Ramapalooza Aug. 21. The mobile library was one of many activities set up in and around the Lory Student Center to welcome first year students to CSU.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Drew Curl, a first year student studying mechanical engineering, throws an axe during Ramapalooza Aug. 21. After spending a few days on campus, Curl said, “The food is really good. And the gym. The climbing gym was super cool.”

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • The Colorado State University marching band’s conductor directs his side of the band during convocation while wearing a shirt that reads “#BringTheBoom” on the back Aug. 21.

    Collegian | Mabel Martinez

  • Sydney Smith, Destiny Parris and Elliette Wilson pose for a photo at their convocation event held at Moby Arena Aug. 21.

    Collegian | Mabel Martinez

  • A group of first-years celebrate convocation with CSU chants alongside CAM the Ram at Moby Arena Aug. 21.

    Collegian | Mabel Martinez

  • Associated Students of Colorado State University student body President Victoria Quesada-Stoner gives a speech to connect with the student body at the Ram welcome convocation Aug. 21.

    Collegian | Mabel Martinez

  • Colorado State University President Amy Parsons faces the crowd as she welcomes the new incoming class of 2030 Aug. 21.

    Collegian | Mabel Martinez

  • Colorado State University president Amy Parsons gives words of wisdom to the new group of incoming students Aug. 21.

    Collegian | Mabel Martinez

  • Colorado State University Alumni and co-founder of Youth on Record, Stephen Brackett gives a speech to the class of 2030 who are present in Moby Arena Aug 21.

    Collegian | Mabel Martinez

  • Colorado State University cheerleaders perform in front of the class of 2030 in Moby Arena Aug. 21.

    Collegian | Mabel Martinez
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About the Contributor
Cerys Hembury
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment.  Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera.  This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond. 