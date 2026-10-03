Live updates: CSU football clashes with conference foe OSU on Homecoming weekend

Final: Colorado State 26, Oregon State 56
The Beavers clinched the victory in their first conference game of the season by kneeling out the clock on their final drive, defeating CSU 56-26.
Final: Colorado State 26, Oregon State 56
The Beavers clinched the victory in their first conference game of the season by kneeling out the clock on their final drive, defeating CSU 56-26.
Fourth quarter: Colorado State 26, Oregon State 56
A 56-yard touchdown catch by Legree extended OSU’s lead to an even 30 points.
Legree has carved up CSU’s defense with over 150 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Fourth quarter: Colorado State 26, Oregon State 49
Durrell Robinson punched in a 9-yard score to cut into the OSU lead with just over 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
CSU attempted a two-point conversion again, but was once again unsuccessful.
Fourth quarter: Colorado State 20, Oregon State 49
CSU’s late push to salvage momentum was countered once again by another OSU touchdown, this one coming from running back Cornell Hatcher Jr.
The Beavers’ lead is now 29 following the 11-yard score.
End of third quarter: Colorado State 20, Oregon State 42
OSU’s lead holds steady at 22 entering the fourth quarter, and the Beavers are looking to extend it further.
OSU currently has possession at CSU’s 38-yard line.
Third quarter: Colorado State 20, Oregon State 42
CSU tight end Nader Chirchi struck for a 7-yard touchdown to continue his high-scoring start to the season.
Chirchi’s touchdown marks the end of a 28-point OSU scoring run, and pulls the Rams within 22. CSU attempted a two-point conversion, but the try was unsuccessful.
Third quarter: Colorado State 14, Oregon State 42
Eric Olsen scored an 8-yard touchdown and his second touchdown of the game on OSU’s first drive of the second half.
OSU took possession from the Rams after wide receiver Terrence Smith Jr. threw an interception on a failed trick play.
End of second quarter: Colorado State 14, Oregon State 35
Glaring holes continue to poke through the CSU defense, with another OSU touchdown coming on a 28-yard touchdown grab by Jesse Legree; the touchdown is Legree’s second of the day.
CSU’s defense allowed 35 points and 385 yards of offense in the first half.
Second quarter: Colorado State 14, Oregon State 28
Braden Atkinson continued his perfect 15-for-15 start to the afternoon with a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Eric Olsen.
The Beavers’ lead is now 14.
Second quarter: Colorado State 14, Oregon State 21
Despite starting the drive at their own 10-yard line, OSU was still able to strike gold with a 30-yard touchdown run by Aaron Butler to cap off a 6-play, 90-yard drive.
Second quarter: Colorado State 14, Oregon State 14
After Agurs’ forced fumble and recovery, the CSU offense capitalized with a fourth-and-goal run by quarterback K’saan Farrar to draw even with the Beavers.
A huge shift in momentum favors the Rams in the early second quarter.
End of first quarter: Colorado State 7, Oregon State 14
On the first play after Brown’s touchdown, Kenyon Agurs got to OSU quarterback Braden Atkinson and forced a fumble. The ball was recovered by Agurs at the OSU 29-yard line.
CSU closed out the quarter with a 9-yard completion to Tommy Maher.
First quarter: Colorado State 7, Oregon State 14
Following OSU’s score, Mel Brown took matters into his own hands. A 36-yard kickoff return by Brown was followed by a run of 46 yards to put CSU in the red zone, and then a 17-yard touchdown run.
Brown now has 63 rushing yards on just three carries.
First quarter: Colorado State 0, Oregon State 14
A methodical 13-play, 96-yard touchdown drive ended with a Gabe Milbourn touchdown run on a direct snap from the 2-yard line.
CSU’s defense continued to struggle with many of the same issues that have haunted them in weeks past, and OSU was able to capitalize to go up two scores early.
First quarter: Colorado State 0, Oregon State 7
Following a 50-yard catch-and-run by wide receiver RJ Vick to push the Rams into the red zone, the CSU offense was unable to capitalize and turned the ball over on downs.
OSU will take possession at their own 4-yard line.
First quarter: Colorado State 0, Oregon State 7
True freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree continued his impressive start to his first collegiate season with a 50-yard touchdown grab to put the Beavers up early.
OSU started the drive running the ball, but took the deep shot to Legree on the sixth play of the drive for the score.
Coming off of back-to-back losses against BYU and UTSA, Colorado State football looks to right the ship in their first game of Pac-12 conference play.
The Oregon State Beavers come to town with a 2-2 record, with both losses coming against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.
CSU will be without starting quarterback Hauss Hejny for the second consecutive week, with K’saan Farrar starting in his place.
The game kicks off just after 4 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd.
Check back here and @DImsirpasic on X for live updates, along with a postgame recap on collegian.com.