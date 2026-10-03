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Live updates: CSU football clashes with conference foe OSU on Homecoming weekend

Jack Randels, Sports Editor
October 3, 2026
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University quarterback K’saan Farrar (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during CSU’s game against Oregon State University at Canvas Stadium Oct. 3.
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Oct 03, 2026, 7:23 pm

OSU kneels out the clock, defeats CSU 56-26

Final: Colorado State 26, Oregon State 56

The Beavers clinched the victory in their first conference game of the season by kneeling out the clock on their final drive, defeating CSU 56-26.

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Oct 03, 2026, 7:06 pm

Jesse Legree scores his third touchdown of the day

Fourth quarter: Colorado State 26, Oregon State 56

A 56-yard touchdown catch by Legree extended OSU’s lead to an even 30 points.

Legree has carved up CSU’s defense with over 150 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

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Oct 03, 2026, 7:00 pm

Durrell Robinson cuts into the OSU lead late

Fourth quarter: Colorado State 26, Oregon State 49

Durrell Robinson punched in a 9-yard score to cut into the OSU lead with just over 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

CSU attempted a two-point conversion again, but was once again unsuccessful.

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Oct 03, 2026, 6:48 pm

Cornell Hatcher Jr. further extends the OSU lead

Fourth quarter: Colorado State 20, Oregon State 49

CSU’s late push to salvage momentum was countered once again by another OSU touchdown, this one coming from running back Cornell Hatcher Jr.

The Beavers’ lead is now 29 following the 11-yard score.

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Oct 03, 2026, 6:42 pm

OSU’s lead remains at 22 to close out the third quarter

End of third quarter: Colorado State 20, Oregon State 42

OSU’s lead holds steady at 22 entering the fourth quarter, and the Beavers are looking to extend it further.

OSU currently has possession at CSU’s 38-yard line.

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Oct 03, 2026, 6:30 pm

Nader Chirchi scores, CSU responds after allowing 28 unanswered

Third quarter: Colorado State 20, Oregon State 42

CSU tight end Nader Chirchi struck for a 7-yard touchdown to continue his high-scoring start to the season.

Chirchi’s touchdown marks the end of a 28-point OSU scoring run, and pulls the Rams within 22. CSU attempted a two-point conversion, but the try was unsuccessful.

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Oct 03, 2026, 6:16 pm

OSU scores again, extends lead to 28

Third quarter: Colorado State 14, Oregon State 42

Eric Olsen scored an 8-yard touchdown and his second touchdown of the game on OSU’s first drive of the second half.

OSU took possession from the Rams after wide receiver Terrence Smith Jr. threw an interception on a failed trick play.

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Oct 03, 2026, 5:38 pm

Jesse Legree scores again to close out the first half

End of second quarter: Colorado State 14, Oregon State 35

Glaring holes continue to poke through the CSU defense, with another OSU touchdown coming on a 28-yard touchdown grab by Jesse Legree; the touchdown is Legree’s second of the day.

CSU’s defense allowed 35 points and 385 yards of offense in the first half.

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Oct 03, 2026, 5:24 pm

Eric Olsen finds paydirt, OSU now leads by two scores

Second quarter: Colorado State 14, Oregon State 28

Braden Atkinson continued his perfect 15-for-15 start to the afternoon with a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Eric Olsen.

The Beavers’ lead is now 14.

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Oct 03, 2026, 5:05 pm

OSU responds, retakes the lead with an Aaron Butler touchdown run

Second quarter: Colorado State 14, Oregon State 21

Despite starting the drive at their own 10-yard line, OSU was still able to strike gold with a 30-yard touchdown run by Aaron Butler to cap off a 6-play, 90-yard drive.

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Oct 03, 2026, 4:56 pm

K’saan Farrar keeps it himself, evens the score at 14-14

Second quarter: Colorado State 14, Oregon State 14

After Agurs’ forced fumble and recovery, the CSU offense capitalized with a fourth-and-goal run by quarterback K’saan Farrar to draw even with the Beavers.

A huge shift in momentum favors the Rams in the early second quarter.

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Oct 03, 2026, 4:51 pm

Kenyon Agurs knocks the ball free, CSU is driving at the end of the first

End of first quarter: Colorado State 7, Oregon State 14

On the first play after Brown’s touchdown, Kenyon Agurs got to OSU quarterback Braden Atkinson and forced a fumble. The ball was recovered by Agurs at the OSU 29-yard line.

CSU closed out the quarter with a 9-yard completion to Tommy Maher.

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Oct 03, 2026, 4:45 pm

Mel Brown does it all himself, puts CSU on the board

First quarter: Colorado State 7, Oregon State 14

Following OSU’s score, Mel Brown took matters into his own hands. A 36-yard kickoff return by Brown was followed by a run of 46 yards to put CSU in the red zone, and then a 17-yard touchdown run.

Brown now has 63 rushing yards on just three carries.

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Oct 03, 2026, 4:41 pm

Gabe Milbourn finds the end zone for OSU

First quarter: Colorado State 0, Oregon State 14

A methodical 13-play, 96-yard touchdown drive ended with a Gabe Milbourn touchdown run on a direct snap from the 2-yard line.

CSU’s defense continued to struggle with many of the same issues that have haunted them in weeks past, and OSU was able to capitalize to go up two scores early.

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Oct 03, 2026, 4:24 pm

CSU offense stalls in red zone

First quarter: Colorado State 0, Oregon State 7

Following a 50-yard catch-and-run by wide receiver RJ Vick to push the Rams into the red zone, the CSU offense was unable to capitalize and turned the ball over on downs.

OSU will take possession at their own 4-yard line.

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Oct 03, 2026, 4:14 pm

OSU receives opening kickoff, Jesse Legree strikes first for the Beavers

First quarter: Colorado State 0, Oregon State 7

True freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree continued his impressive start to his first collegiate season with a 50-yard touchdown grab to put the Beavers up early.

OSU started the drive running the ball, but took the deep shot to Legree on the sixth play of the drive for the score.

Coming off of back-to-back losses against BYU and UTSA, Colorado State football looks to right the ship in their first game of Pac-12 conference play.

The Oregon State Beavers come to town with a 2-2 record, with both losses coming against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

CSU will be without starting quarterback Hauss Hejny for the second consecutive week, with K’saan Farrar starting in his place.

The game kicks off just after 4 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd.

Check back here and @DImsirpasic on X for live updates, along with a postgame recap on collegian.com.

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About the Contributor
Jack Randels
Jack Randels, Sports Editor
Jack Randels hates writing. At least, that’s what his elementary school self would have said. Randels never would have guessed that he would end up pursuing a career in written media when he was just a tantrum-throwing 6-year-old kid who would turn his nose up at any writing assignment sent his way. Following his discovery of newswriting, Randels’ attitude toward writing completely shifted. The kid who once hated sitting down to write now welcomes any opportunity to do so, provided it’s about something he finds interesting. Randels is entering his first year as a sports editor for The Collegian and is excited to dive into the world of student media and gain more experience in the field of sports journalism. He also wants to continue to build on the work done by previous editors of the sports desk, build a lasting relationship between the student media and athletics programs and provide opportunities for both him and other writers to greater develop their skills. If Randels isn’t working on his next story, you can find him hiking, climbing fourteeners or watching his favorite Colorado sports teams.