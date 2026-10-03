Live updates: CSU football clashes with conference foe OSU on Homecoming weekend

Coming off of back-to-back losses against BYU and UTSA, Colorado State football looks to right the ship in their first game of Pac-12 conference play.

The Oregon State Beavers come to town with a 2-2 record, with both losses coming against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

CSU will be without starting quarterback Hauss Hejny for the second consecutive week, with K’saan Farrar starting in his place.

The game kicks off just after 4 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd.

Check back here and @DImsirpasic on X for live updates, along with a postgame recap on collegian.com.