CSU hosts Friday Night Lights as part of Homecoming festivities, featuring bonfire lighting, drone show

Hundreds of faces glowed in the firelight Oct. 2 for Colorado State University’s Friday Night Lights. The event was held on the Lory Student Center West Lawn, with the CSU Marching Band leading the crowd of students, families and alums to the site after the Festival on the Oval.

The evening was the one of the last Homecoming & Family Weekend events before CSU football’s game against Oregon State University at Canvas Stadium, and energy was high among attendees.

“Are we going to open up a can of whoop-ass on Oregon State, or what?” said Ryun Williams, CSU women’s basketball’s head coach, from the stage.

While the band played, one face looked over the crowd and clapped to the beat of the song with what he said was a feeling of deep pride and nostalgia. Phil Perry, a graduate of CSU’s class of 1969, was in attendance with his daughter and other family members, all of whom were decked out in green and white.

“I’m back all these years later to see my granddaughter in the marching band,” Perry said. “But also just to come back and look at the campus like I remember it. Sixty years will make a difference.”

For some others on the lawn, everything about CSU and Homecoming is entirely new. The parents of first-year Madison Ikeda came all the way from the west coast to celebrate Homecoming with her.

“I’m really happy,” Ikeda said. “I was really missing them and it’s just nice to have my family here. I’ve been having a great time but it’s just nice to have familiar faces.”

After the sun had set, personnel from the Colorado State Forest Service and Poudre Fire Authority set the bonfire ablaze and the DJ cranked up the music. Students, parents and alumni danced under the billow of smoke and sparks on the suddenly warm October night.

Adalee Mathias was one of many in the large crowd, dancing with her group of friends.

“I’m here because I’m a first-year and these are my friends back here,” Mathias said. “We wanted to feel the Homecoming vibes. We wanted to feel the spirit because that’s why I’m in college. I love my friends. I love the spirit. The football games are one of my favorite things, and I’ve never seen this big of a bonfire.”

Frank Szumny, a parent who made the drive from Illinois, also advocated for participation in events like Friday Night Lights.

“It brings it home for you,” Szumny said. “It makes it your family. When you do this, you’re a part of it; you’re a part of the DNA of the school.”

After the fire began to die down, some people made their way further westward for the annual drone show. All attached with multicolored lights, the drones executed animations like a rotating football helmet, a 3D portrait of CAM the Ram and a billowing CSU flag.

One family said they look forward to the drone show every year and that Homecoming is always an important time for them.

“Colorado State does a phenomenal job of creating a family atmosphere,” said Robert Gorman, father of sophomore Cullen Gorman. “(There is) great education (and) great culture, and everybody (is) pulling in the right direction. It’s a very positive environment for everybody.”

Reach Kooper Hahn Shagena at life@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.