This week in ASCSU: Support for annual Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Nov. 12 for the 13th session of the 55th senate.

Following the swearing in of new senators and associates, multiple students spoke during gallery input. Students continued discussion about freedom of speech concerns on campus and others endorsed Lex #5525, which was to be introduced later in the session.

Senate then introduced Lex #5525, “A Call for ASCSU’s Support in Trans Day of Remembrance Ceremony Continuity.”

The lex aims to garner financial support from ASCSU to support the Pride Resource Center’s facilitation of its annual Transgender Day of Remembrance Ceremony, requesting $2,500 from the Senate Discretionary Fund.

The legislation was drafted after ASCSU senators were informed that CSU will no longer publicly support the TDoR ceremony, which has been hosted by the university for roughly 10 years, due to concern of potential lawsuits for not following federal executive orders issued earlier this year.

The lex was expedited, and following Q&A and committee of the whole to make floor edits, senate moved to discussion and debate.

During discussion and debate, Sen. Robert Corry argued against the lex, initially citing concerns with the federal government potentially taking funding away from the university as a result of students allegedly violating an executive order on campus.

Speaker Pro Tempore and co-author of the legislation Ellie Lutz assured the senate that federal funding would not be put at risk, as the event is now being hosted by an independent registered student organization.

“We are not violating the uses of any federal funds,” Lutz said. “ASCSU is a registered student organization. There is precedent that groups like us, student groups, are allowed to conduct independent programming and that the university, God forbid something happens, will not be held liable.”

Later, Corry said that he would still vote against the legislation, arguing that those with opposing beliefs should have had more opportunities to discuss the event.

“I have constituents in my college who are devout Muslim, devout Christians, Orthodox Jews, … (so) I’d like to talk to my people about it,” Corry said. “It’s a controversial thing to celebrate this, and I’m not against it myself, but I’m not in favor of the administration forcing stuff down our throat like it always does.”

Senators refuted Corry’s argument, arguing that those not interested in the event do not need to attend, and that students of all backgrounds and orientations deserve representation on campus, including transgender students.

“This is for a specific group on campus and for people who support that group and want to use it as a place to remember, to mourn, to celebrate the lives of trans individuals,” Sen. Olivia Friske said. “If you’re not interested in that, or you, for whatever reason, don’t believe that should be happening, then you don’t go. Let this be a place of community. This has been a place of community through many different presidencies; this has been a place of community that has existed for a very long time and was fought for.”

Lastly, multiple senators doubled down on the fact that ASCSU has enough funding to support the event, stating that there would be much greater issues if the senate did not have enough money to support it. Some senators also cited other campus events in recent months, including the public vigil for conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, which senators alleged the university spent $34,000 on.

Following discussion and debate, the legislation was passed 30-1-1 by way of placard vote.

Next, senate moved to executive ratifications. Raymond Kappel was introduced as the ASCSU deputy director of finance, and Walter Nelson was approved as an intern for the department. Both candidates were subsequently sworn in.

Next, Bill #5522, “Growing Food Security Funding Extension,” was introduced. If passed, the bill would allocate $25,000 from the Senate Discretionary Fund to increase ASCSU’s support for a student-run Growing Food Security forum.

Following Q&A, the legislation was sent to all committees for review.

Senate then moved into reports, during which the legislative, judicial and executive branches provided updates on their respective work and initiatives.

Moving into old business, Bill #5518, “Edits to the ASCSU Elections Code,” was passed with unanimous consent. The bill aims to edit and clarify the ASCSU Elections Code to promote an accessible and engaging election cycle.

Moving into new business, Bill #5520, “Creation of Elections Committee Position Description,” was introduced. The legislation aims to create official job descriptions and outline the duties of members of the ASCSU elections committee. Following Q&A, the legislation was sent to the Internal Affairs and University Affairs committees for review.

Lex #5521, “Editing the Elections Timeline,” was next to be introduced. If passed, the lex will alter ASCSU’s election processes to begin election activity prior to spring break in an effort to provide ample time for hiring and training processes.

Following Q&A, the legislation was sent to the University Affairs and Internal Affairs committees for review.

Next, Resolution #5523, “Supporting Human Gross Anatomy Lab Light Repairs,” was introduced. The resolution aims to garner ASCSU support and potential funding to repair malfunctioning dental lights in the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences’ gross human anatomy laboratory.

Following Q&A, the resolution was sent to the University Affairs and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committees for review.

Lastly, Resolution #5524, “Addition of Campus Community Reports to the Senate Agenda,” was introduced. The resolution aims to amend the ASCSU Bylaws to include campus community reports in the senate agenda following gallery input. During these reports, student organizations will be given the opportunity to share updates on their respective work and initiatives.

Following Q&A, the legislation was sent to the Internal Affairs and DEI committees for review.

ASCSU senate will resume Nov. 19.

