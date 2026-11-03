The Cheapest Way to Move: When Hourly Moving Help Beats a Full-Service Move

The cheapest way to move is usually a split job: you rent and drive the truck, and you pay a moving crew by the hour to load and unload. For a local move where you’ve packed everything yourself, that combination often costs far less than a full-service move. It stops being the cheapest option once distance, heavy items, or your time factor into the math.

Here’s how to tell which side of that line your move falls on.

The four ways to move, from cheapest to most expensive

Most moves fall into one of these setups:

Full DIY. You rent a truck, recruit friends, and do everything yourself: lowest cash cost, but the highest cost in time, effort, and risk. Truck rental plus hourly labor. You rent and drive the truck. A crew loads it at your old place and unloads it at the new one, billed by the hour. Portable container plus hourly labor. A container company drops off a unit and transports it. You hire a crew to load and unload it. Full-service move. A moving company supplies the truck, crew, and driving, and can add packing, disassembly, and storage.

The middle two options are where most people find real savings, because they pay professionals only for the hardest part of the job: the lifting.

What you actually pay for in a full-service move

A full-service quote bundles several costs that you can sometimes handle yourself:

The truck and fuel. The moving company’s vehicle, insurance, and operating costs.

Drive time. Local moves are often billed hourly from start to finish, including the drive between homes.

Labor. The crew’s time loading, unloading, and placing furniture.

Materials and add-ons. Blankets, shrink wrap, packing, crating, and disassembly.

With hourly labor, you strip out the truck and drive, and you pay only for labor time. If your new home is across town and you’re comfortable driving a box truck, that can remove a meaningful share of the bill.

When hourly moving help is the better deal

Hourly labor tends to win when most of these are true:

The move is local. Short drives keep your truck rental mileage low and make scheduling a split job easy.

You’ve packed everything. A crew paid by the hour should spend its time lifting, not taping boxes.

You can drive the truck. Most rental trucks don’t require a commercial license, but a 20- or 26-foot truck still takes confidence on narrow streets and in parking garages.

Your problem is weight, not volume. Stairs, a sofa that won’t turn a corner, or a dresser that takes two people are exactly what a labor crew is for.

You’re already using a container. If you’ve booked a portable storage unit, a crew can pack it much more tightly than most people can, which may let you rent a smaller unit.

Many moving companies offer hourly moving labor services for exactly this setup: loading a rental truck or container, unloading at the destination, and rearranging heavy furniture inside a home. Ask for the hourly rate, the minimum hours, and whether they bill travel time before you book.

When full service is worth the extra cost

Full service can be the smarter choice, and sometimes the cheaper one once everything is counted:

Long-distance moves. Truck rental for a one-way trip is priced differently than an in-town rental, and fuel, lodging, and time off work add up quickly.

Specialty items. Pianos, safes, large aquariums, and gym equipment need equipment and experience a general labor crew may not have.

Tight schedules. If you have to be out by noon and in by evening, one crew handling everything removes the hand-off risk.

Liability matters to you. When a moving company transports your belongings, it’s responsible for them during transit. When you drive the truck, anything that shifts and breaks on the road is generally your problem, so check what the truck rental’s protection plan covers.

Do the math before you decide.

Rental trucks look cheap because of the base rate. Major rental companies advertise in-town base rates starting around $20 a day for their smallest trucks, but they add mileage, fuel, protection plans, taxes, and equipment rentals on top.

To compare fairly, add up every line for each option:

Truck rental plus hourly labor

Truck base rate

Estimated miles × per-mile rate (include the drive to and from the rental location)

Fuel to refill the tank

Damage protection for the truck and cargo

Dolly and furniture pad rentals

Labor: hourly rate × estimated hours at pickup, plus the same at drop-off, or the minimum if that’s higher

Full-service move

The written quote, including any travel, materials, or stair fees

Then add one line people often skip: the value of your own time. If driving the truck and managing two crew bookings takes a full day off work, include it.

How to keep your labor hours low

Hourly crews reward preparation. These steps cut the most time:

Finish packing before the crew arrives. Every box should be taped and stacked. Stack boxes near the exit. Group them in one room close to the door, heaviest on the bottom. Disassemble beds and tables in advance , or tell the crew so they bring the right tools. Reserve elevators and parking. A truck parked 100 yards away adds walking time to every trip. Pick up the truck early. If a crew arrives before your truck, they still bill for the wait. Book a weekday if you can. Rental trucks and moving crews are in higher demand on weekends and at month-end.

Check the crew before you hire

A low hourly rate isn’t a bargain if the crew isn’t legitimate. Before booking, confirm the company is properly registered and insured for the work you’re hiring it to do.

Rules vary by state. In Colorado, for example, the Public Utilities Commission permits household goods movers that operate within the state. A permitted mover will have a PUC permit number beginning with “HHG” and must provide a written estimate and contract. The Colorado PUC’s mover page explains how to verify a permit. For interstate moves, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Protect Your Move site explains your rights.

Reviews fill in what a permit can’t. On a mover’s Google Business Profile, such as Samurai Movers’ listing on Google Maps, look for reviews that mention labor-only jobs like unloading a pod or a rental truck, and whether the final bill landed close to the estimate.

It’s also worth understanding liability before anything goes on a truck. Under federal rules for interstate moves, the free “released value” option limits a mover’s liability to 60 cents per pound per article. A 25-pound TV under that option would bring a maximum of $15. If your belongings are worth more than that, ask about full value protection or third-party moving insurance.

The bottom line

For a local move where you’ve packed everything yourself and can drive a rental truck, paying a crew by the hour for loading and unloading is usually the cheapest way to move without doing the heavy lifting yourself. For long distances, specialty items, or a tight schedule, a full-service move often costs less than it first appears once you count every line item. Price both options the same way, and the cheaper choice becomes obvious.