Complex B2B industries often face a search challenge that is very different from consumer marketing. Buyers may need to understand technical products, evaluate multiple stakeholders, compare highly specialized solutions, and justify significant investments before they ever speak with sales.

That creates a longer and more research-heavy customer journey.

As AI-powered platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, and Microsoft Copilot become part of that process, B2B companies need to think beyond traditional SEO. Buyers can now use generative tools to simplify technical topics, identify providers, compare solutions, and create a shortlist of vendors in minutes.

Generative engine optimization (GEO) helps brands improve their presence within those AI-generated experiences, while content marketing gives them the expertise and substance needed to earn trust.

For complex B2B industries, the strongest strategies typically combine technical SEO, deep subject-matter content, digital PR, entity optimization, third-party authority, and visibility measurement across AI platforms.

Here are eight of the leading content marketing agencies in the United States.

1. Foundation Marketing

Foundation Marketing is a strong fit for B2B companies that need to turn complex expertise into clear, useful content.

Its work focuses heavily on B2B content strategy and distribution, which can be especially valuable in industries where buyers need significant education before they are ready to make a decision.

Complex B2B businesses often have subject-matter experts with deep knowledge but limited time to create content. Foundation Marketing can help transform that expertise into resources that explain technical ideas, customer problems, and industry trends in a way that is easier for buyers to understand.

Distribution is another strength. Rather than relying entirely on a company blog, brands can extend their ideas across channels where customers already spend time.

That broader presence can also support GEO by reinforcing the company’s expertise beyond its own website.

2. iPullRank

iPullRank combines technical SEO, audience research, content strategy, and advanced search expertise.

That mix can be particularly valuable for complex B2B companies with large websites and complicated product structures.

Manufacturers, enterprise technology companies, industrial suppliers, and specialized service providers may have thousands of pages covering products, solutions, technical documentation, resources, and industries.

If those pages are poorly organized, it can become difficult for both customers and search systems to understand what the company actually specializes in.

iPullRank can help strengthen information architecture, improve topic relationships, and create a clearer structure around the company’s expertise.

For GEO, this technical clarity can help generative search systems interpret the organization more accurately while also improving traditional search performance.

3. NP Digital

NP Digital combines GEO, SEO, content marketing, digital PR, technical optimization, and analytics to help B2B companies strengthen visibility across both traditional and AI-powered search.

For complex industries, that integrated approach is especially useful because authority is rarely built through content alone.

A company may need detailed educational resources on its website, technical improvements that make information easier to interpret, and credible third-party mentions that validate its expertise.

NP Digital can evaluate how a brand appears across important AI prompts, identify where competitors are being surfaced more frequently, and uncover gaps in content or external authority.

From there, the agency can support initiatives such as updating high-value content, expanding subject coverage, earning relevant media mentions, and strengthening the technical signals surrounding the brand.

For enterprise B2B organizations, GEO can also be integrated into existing SEO and content programs rather than becoming another disconnected initiative.

4. Walker Sands

Walker Sands brings a strong B2B technology and communications background to content and authority building.

Its mix of content marketing, PR, brand strategy, and digital marketing can be valuable for companies selling complicated products to informed buyers.

In complex B2B categories, reputation often matters as much as rankings. Prospects may look for industry recognition, expert commentary, media coverage, and evidence that a provider understands the market.

Walker Sands can help businesses create thought leadership and external visibility that strengthens that reputation.

For GEO, this matters because a strong generative search presence is more useful when the brand is being reinforced across multiple credible sources rather than relying only on owned content.

This can make Walker Sands a good option for B2B technology and professional services companies that want search visibility connected to broader brand credibility.

5. Siege Media

Siege Media focuses on content-led SEO and authority building.

Its approach can be especially useful for complex B2B companies that need to produce resources worth referencing, not just articles designed around keywords.

Original research, benchmarks, technical guides, calculators, tools, and industry statistics can all help a company stand out in markets where competitors are publishing similar educational content.

These assets can attract backlinks and mentions from external websites while establishing the brand as a useful source of information.

That can support GEO in two ways: the company creates stronger owned content, and other websites begin reinforcing its authority through citations and references.

For B2B organizations that already have strong product expertise but want to turn that expertise into more influential digital assets, Siege Media is worth considering.

6. Directive

Directive has extensive experience working with B2B SaaS and technology companies.

Its focus on pipeline and revenue makes it relevant for complex B2B industries where marketing teams need to connect content and visibility with meaningful business outcomes.

A long sales cycle means buyers can interact with many different resources before they ever request a demo or contact sales.

They may begin with broad research, move into category education, compare several approaches, and later evaluate individual vendors.

Directive can help companies think about content and GEO within that full buying journey.

Rather than measuring success only through rankings or mentions, B2B marketers can focus on whether they are becoming more visible around the questions that actually influence pipeline.

This makes Directive a strong option for companies that want GEO tied closely to customer acquisition.

7. Reboot Online

Reboot Online combines SEO with digital PR.

That can be particularly useful for complex B2B brands that already have strong internal expertise but need more recognition from outside sources.

In specialized industries, buyers often look for independent validation. A company may be trusted more when its research is cited by industry publications, its executives are quoted as experts, or its insights are discussed outside its own website.

Digital PR can help create those opportunities.

For GEO, this broader footprint can strengthen the amount of credible information surrounding the brand.

Reboot Online may be especially useful for companies that have already invested heavily in content but feel their expertise is not being recognized widely enough across the industry.

8. Croud

Croud is a strong option for complex B2B organizations operating across multiple countries.

Its model combines centralized strategy with regional specialists who understand local markets, audiences, and terminology.

That matters because complex B2B industries often use different language in different regions. Products may be categorized differently, customer priorities may change by market, and influential trade publications may vary from one country to another.

Generative search can reflect those differences as well.

A company may appear frequently in AI-generated answers in one region while having very little visibility elsewhere.

Croud can help international B2B organizations localize content and GEO strategy without losing consistency at the global level.

Why GEO Matters More in Complex B2B Buying Journeys

Complex purchases usually involve more questions.

A buyer may want to understand how a technology works, whether it integrates with an existing system, which vendors serve a certain industry, what implementation involves, and how different solutions compare.

AI platforms make this type of research much easier.

Instead of opening ten search results, a buyer can ask an AI tool to summarize a category or explain the differences between several providers.

That means B2B companies need to think carefully about whether they are present during those conversations.

Visibility matters most when it occurs around the questions that influence actual purchasing decisions.

For example, an industrial software provider may want to appear when buyers ask for solutions designed for a particular type of facility. A cybersecurity company may want visibility for questions about specific threats or compliance requirements.

These are often more valuable than broad informational queries.

What Content Works Best for Complex B2B GEO?

Simple blog content is rarely enough in highly technical industries.

Buyers want depth.

Detailed guides can explain complex processes. Case studies can demonstrate real-world results. Technical documentation can answer implementation questions. Comparison content can help buyers understand tradeoffs between different approaches.

Original research can be especially valuable.

Industry surveys, proprietary benchmarks, customer data, and technical studies give a company unique information that competitors cannot easily reproduce.

This type of content can also earn references from industry publications and other trusted sources.

Subject-matter expertise should be visible throughout the content as well.

Complex B2B buyers can quickly recognize when content is superficial. Expert commentary, clear examples, and detailed explanations can make a significant difference in credibility.

Why External Authority Matters

A B2B company’s website is only one source buyers use during research.

Prospects may also look at industry publications, analyst reports, trade associations, review sites, conferences, expert communities, and professional networks.

Generative platforms can encounter information from many of those same environments.

That makes external authority especially important.

Digital PR, expert contributions, industry coverage, and citations can help reinforce what a company is known for.

For example, if a brand claims expertise in supply chain automation but is rarely mentioned in industry conversations around that topic, its broader digital authority may be limited.

A stronger GEO strategy should therefore consider both owned content and the external sources shaping brand perception.

How to Measure GEO in Complex B2B Markets

Traditional search metrics still matter, but GEO requires additional measurement.

Companies can track visibility across important prompts and compare how often they appear versus competitors.

They can also analyze which sources are being cited in AI-generated responses.

This can reveal where competitors are earning authority.

For example, if one company is consistently mentioned because it appears in several respected industry publications, that can point to a digital PR opportunity.

Share of voice can provide a broader view of brand presence, while prompt-level tracking can show where visibility differs across different stages of the buying journey.

B2B teams should also monitor how accurately AI platforms describe the company.

A mention is not especially valuable if the company is being associated with the wrong product category or outdated information.

Choosing the Right GEO and Content Marketing Agency

Complex B2B companies should start by identifying the biggest weakness in their current search ecosystem.

Some organizations may need stronger technical foundations. Others may have excellent websites but limited external recognition.

Companies with highly technical products may need agencies capable of working closely with internal subject-matter experts, while international brands may require strong localization capabilities.

Industry understanding also matters.

The agency does not necessarily need decades of experience in the exact niche, but it should be comfortable working with long buying cycles, multiple stakeholders, technical terminology, and high-consideration purchases.

Measurement should be another priority.

A GEO agency should be able to explain how it evaluates AI visibility, competitor presence, citations, and high-value prompts.

Most importantly, it should connect those insights to actual business goals.

Building Authority in Difficult-to-Explain Industries

Complex B2B companies have one major advantage: they usually possess deep expertise.

The challenge is turning that expertise into something buyers, search engines, and AI platforms can easily understand.

That requires more than increasing content volume.

Brands need clear explanations, credible evidence, strong technical organization, useful research, and recognition from trusted industry sources.

When those elements work together, the company becomes easier to discover and easier to trust.

The agencies on this list take different approaches to that challenge, from technical search and editorial strategy to digital PR, demand generation, and international execution.

For complex B2B organizations, the right partner can help transform internal expertise into a stronger digital presence that supports both traditional search and the growing role of generative AI in buyer research.