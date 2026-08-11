CSU recognized for basic needs efforts, resources for students

Colorado State University is receiving recognition for its efforts to further access to basic needs on its campus.

Last June, CSU’s Fort Collins campus was among the first to receive a Comprehensive Basic Needs Campus Designation, the highest rank of the Colorado Department of Higher Education’s Inaugural Basic Needs Campus Designation. The designation recognizes Colorado higher education “institutions that go further — demonstrating breadth of support and responsiveness to diverse student needs,” according to the CDHE.

CSU has previously received a one-year Healthy Minds Campus and Hunger Free Campus designation from the CDHE. The new Basic Needs Campus Designation consolidates these recognitions and expands upon them, evaluating how institutions help students succeed and access various basic needs such as food, transportation, technology services, legal services and more.

Michael Buttram, program manager for CSU’s Office of Basic Needs, said the designation points to a larger conversation surrounding basic needs in Colorado’s state government.

“At a very minimum, we hope that it means the legislative conversation is aware of this and understands that this is a common challenge that many college students face during their time; … people are facing true basic needs shortfalls,” Buttram said. “We have college students sleeping in their cars and facing homelessness. We have college students on a regular basis who are facing food insecurity at stark levels. And this is something we can do better as a state to address.”

Known as the Basic Needs Collective, various CSU offices collaborate to maximize benefits for CSU students and staff: The Office for Basic Needs, Student Case Management, Off-Campus Life and Housing and Dining.

As students prepare for the school year, there are several CSU basic needs resources that are available to them:

Food and nutrition

Perhaps the most notable of CSU’s basic needs efforts is Rams Against Hunger, a collection of services that address food insecurity.

RAH’s permanent food pantry is located in the General Services Building and welcomes students, faculty and Fort Collins community members alike. A partner of the Food Bank for Larimer County, the food pantry mirrors a grocery store and features a client choice model. Visitors can expect fresh produce, eggs, milk and more.

While the pantry may not have everything a visitor may need, Buttram said a visit to the pantry could cut a grocery bill in half.

“What I hear far too often is, ‘Oh, somebody else needs it more,’” Buttram said. “The fact remains that we have enough for that other person as well. If you’re neglecting any part of what you know to be your nutritional needs, then you should visit the pantry.”

In addition to the main pantry, CSU’s campus hosts five pocket pantries on campus, which are intended to sustain students in moments of need in accessible locations, said Kathryn Conrad, senior program coordinator for Basic Needs. A full list of pocket pantry locations can be found on CSU’s Basic Needs website.

RAH also hosts mobile pantries every other month and operates a meal swipe program which students can apply for. CSU students and employees can also sign up for Ram Food Recovery to receive text alerts about leftover food from catered Housing and Dining Services events.

Housing

Every year, the Off-Campus Life office holds a number of housing fairs — in-person and virtually — for students looking for off-campus housing. The next fair is set for Feb. 17, 2027, according to Lindsay Mason, director of Off-Campus Life.

Students seeking off-campus housing may also use CSU’s Rental-Search, a resource that allows them to navigate apartment listings close to campus. The office also hosts various roommate matching events during the school year.

While resources are available, Buttram said CSU’s Office of Basic Needs has room to grow in housing support, and that the office has plans to expand housing support including piloting an emergency housing program.

Transportation

Off-Campus Life also addresses transportation needs. The most notable is RamRide, a free ride service in Fort Collins on Fridays and Saturday nights from 10:00 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Students can use CSU RamRide app or call 970-491-3333 to request a ride.

With RamRide, Off-Campus Life operates two basic needs focused programs, the first being RamRide Food Ops, which delivers a free box of food from the Rams Against Hunger pantry to students who reside in Fort Collins. The service is intended for CSU community members who can’t visit or transport food home from the pantry.

Students who are facing temporary transportation insecurity may apply for RamRide Secure. In this program, students may receive up to $150 in credits that may be used for Lyft Rides, Spin E-bikes and Spin E-scooters. Both Ram Ride Food Ops and Ram Ride Secure may be applied for on the RamRide website.

Mason noted that first-year commuter students may also benefit from using Off-Campus Life’s first year commuter lounge located within the their office in the Lory Student Center, where they can prepare food and relax.

How to get started

Students seeking support may schedule an appointment with Student Case Management, in which they can meet one-on-one with case managers. Case managers can connect students with resources available at CSU and in the Fort Collins community and can help students navigate welfare benefits such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Medicaid and the Low-income Energy Assistance Program.

Reach Chloe Rios at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.