Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

LFTE: Welcome home Rams, meet The Collegian

Sophie Webb, Editor in Chief
August 10, 2026
Collegian | Alli Adams

Dear readers,

It’s that time of the year again. Many of you may be finding yourselves moving into your new dorm or simply returning to campus for another semester. Regardless, we’re all entering into a fresh year together that will present its many challenges and opportunities.

Whatever your situation may be, I would like to be the one of the first to welcome you to campus and introduce you to The Collegian, a paper where you can find news catered to the Fort Collins and Colorado State University communities, all published weekly in print and digitally.

My name is Sophie Webb, and I am the editor in chief. If you’ve followed The Collegian at all, you may have seen my name in the sports section in the years prior. This year, I’m taking a step up to the helm, and I could not be more excited to take this journey with all of you this upcoming year.

For those who might not be as experienced with our paper, I’ll let you in on what we’re all about.

The Collegian has been serving the community since 1891, covering topics such as the Denver International Airport opening, local music festivals, the Cameron Peak fire — the largest wildfire in Colorado history — and weekly recaps of CSU’s student government, which oversees around $74 million in student fees.

The Collegian is part of an independent company called Rocky Mountain Student Media. We’re one of six media outlets within RMSM, and as an independent newspaper, we can publish what we need and want, free from any outside editorial control.

As fortunate as I feel to have these abilities, I also understand that the ever-growing debate surrounding trust in journalism is at a crossroads. Trust must be earned, and as the editor in chief of The Collegian, I want to assure our readership that one of our main priorities is to hold a magnifying glass up to the stories we write — and also to ourselves.

We have an amazing editorial staff that is dedicated to fact-checking and maintaining our reputation and legacy as a newspaper. So if you want to catch up with the news or just learn about an event to attend, look no further.

The Collegian consists of six writing desks: news, sports, science, arts and entertainment, life and culture and opinion. You can find our alt-weekly print paper on the stands every Thursday or online at any time. We also have a visual team of photographers and graphic designers to supplement every story.

And even that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Just like a car, several interconnected parts of our paper ensure everything runs smoothly, and every week we are proud to put out our finest work on the stands for our readers to enjoy.

This will be my fourth year with the paper, and within these past years, I’ve met some of the most intelligent and hard-working people I know. Within our staff, there’s a family, but besides that, there’s opportunity. If you’ve ever wanted to travel with the football team or get special access to events that feature anyone from Marcello Hernandez to a practicing exorcist, The Collegian gets you there while building your resume for whatever path you may take after graduation.

I cannot express enough what this paper has done for me and so many others, and if you want to join, we would love to have you. It doesn’t matter what background you may have; we provide training sessions at the start of every semester for any interested student.

College can be a challenge; it can feel harsh and overwhelming — especially for those who are away from home for the first time — but despite whatever storm it may feel like, we want you to be able to count on us as a consistent resource during that time.

And if you are feeling stressed about the uncertainty that your future may hold, it’s OK. There are thousands of other students who are feeling the same way as they try to figure out which of the dining halls will be their main choice of sustenance for the next year or if their major was really the right choice for them.

It doesn’t matter if this is your first or fourth year; we’re all new to this. But if something out-of-the-ordinary happens on campus, I recommend you check out our website or social media @RMCollegian for updates and in-depth coverage. And if you feel we missed out on a coverage opportunity, if you want to tip us off to any upcoming events or if you have any general questions, feel free to reach out to editor@collegian.com.

Welcome to the Ramily,

Sophie Webb, editor in chief

Reach Sophie Webb at letters@collegian.com or on social media @sophgwebb.

More to Discover
More in Homepage
Director of Athletics John Weber shakes hands with new head football coach Jim Mora and Broadcasting Director Brian Roth after a round of questions at a press conference in Canvas Stadium Dec. 1, 2025.
Colorado State announces long-term partnership with Adidas following Under Armour exit
Rocky Mountain Student Media President and CEO Hans Copeland poses for a portrait outside of the Lory Student Center July 23. Copeland previously worked for RMSMC as the general manager for KCSU 90.5.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation selects Hans Copeland as new president, CEO
Matt Cicisly from California Polytechnic State University competes for the south team during the saddle bronc competition in the Professional Bull Riders' Collegiate All-Star Rodeo at Canvas Stadium July 10.
CSU, Canvas Stadium host inaugural Collegiate All-Star Rodeo, PBR Teams opening weekend
More in Letters from the Editor
Image of cartoon mail box with the words "Letter From the Editor."
LFTE: The Collegian joins amicus brief, stands in solidarity with The Stanford Daily
Students read the Rocky Mountain Collegian Newspaper at the Colorado State University's volleyball game on Friday Sept. 12th at Moby Arena, in Fort Collins Colorado. Photo taken by Erica Pickering.
LFTE: Print media is essential to democracy, protecting press integrity
LFTE: As the 2025-26 school year begins, we welcome you home, Rams
LFTE: As the 2025-26 school year begins, we welcome you home, Rams
More in Move In Edition
(Graphic Illustration by Lee Billiot | The Collegian)
Lorde creates contemporary yet unique soundscape with 'Virgin'
Dream on 3: A look into the nonprofit coming to CSU Athletics
Dream on 3: A look into the nonprofit coming to CSU Athletics
Photo courtesy of Damon Cook
A newcomer's guide to IM sports at CSU
About the Contributors
Sophie Webb
Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
Sophie Webb is returning as the sports editor for The Collegian, expanding her love of journalism beyond the classroom.  Writing has always fascinated Webb, who has been writing short stories since third grade. In high school, she decided to try her hand at journalism. Soon after discovering her passion for journalism, she began working for The Collegian while in high school, and after her first semester of college, she was named sports editor.  This year, Webb aims to push herself out of her comfort zone and consistently expand the sports desk, whether that involves helping writers discover their place within the field or collaborating with other departments to increase the quality of content and level of engagement. The Collegian has not only allowed her the opportunity to further her writing and leadership skills but has also given her a second home in the newsroom. Walking in every day confirms she made the right choice in following her passion. Webb knows she can make an impact through her writing, which is why she plans on becoming a full-time journalist post-graduation and, for her next three years at Colorado State University, honing her craft. If not writing or taking photos, Webb can be found hiking, listening to music or traveling to her next country.
Alli Adams
Alli Adams, Illustration Director
Alli Adams is the new illustration editor here at The Collegian and is incredibly grateful and inspired by her peers and team of artists. Entering her second year at The Collegian and first year in this role, she’s determined to carry on the legacy of creating fun doodles, sharing little campus jokes and inspiring more colorful articles.  As the editor, Alli oversees graphic and illustration design, exchanging new ideas with her fellow editors and collaborating with a team of extremely talented artists. In charge of the weekly comics and some illustrations herself, she is always hunched over with a pen in her hand and couldn’t be happier. She hopes to find herself in the realm of concept art, specifically for video games, within the next five years. But as of now, she can be found planning the next comic, playing her favorite games or practicing her skills in Blender and Java. As an electronic arts major, she truly found herself right at home in her position and plans to create many more silly designs that she hopes will brighten people’s days — at least a little. Nothing makes her smile more than people getting as much of a laugh out of her illustrations as she did, and she continues to pursue that until her hands give out.