Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Global warming is continuing to decrease the size of the Colorado River.
Fort Collins uncertain of future Colorado River rights

The Colorado River Basin supplies water to 40 million people. For seven U.S. states, including the headwater...

What you need to know about CSUs fall sports
What you need to know about CSU's fall sports

A large part of the Colorado State University atmosphere revolves around sports, and thousands of students...

A mural is painted near Old Town Square
5 Fort Collins events to kickstart the year

The first week on a college campus is always a whirlwind of excitement. As you dive into your classes...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
The Thrilling World of Trading: Unleashing the Potential
August 9, 2023

In today's fast-paced financial landscape, trading has emerged as a captivating and dynamic realm that entices both seasoned investors and...

Aging in Place:
July 31, 2023
A modern healthcare company making everyday health easier & more accessible
July 12, 2023
Checklist when you move to Denmark to study
June 2, 2023

A newcomer’s guide to IM sports at CSU

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
August 17, 2023
Photo+courtesy+of+Damon+Cook
Photo courtesy of Damon Cook

Intramural Sports are a big part of campus life at Colorado State University. Campus Recreation lists 39 different sports that are typically offered at some point during the year, ranging from five-on-five basketball leagues to things like fantasy football. 

“As a student, intramurals was where I really found a community and a connection to campus, even though I was bad at most sports.” -Kyle Kinney, Intramural Sports assistant director

Jamar Cook, a senior at CSU, has been doing IM leagues since he was a first-year. One of the things he is glad that he did was participating in everything he could. 

Ad

“I came into college not really knowing much about it, not knowing if I’d be willing to try,” Cook said. “Fast forwarding in time, I’m actually just really glad that I did it — like bowling, softball, basketball, flag football — just all these different things that I kind of knew about but never saw myself doing, and I’ve never had more fun in my life in doing all of these different intramurals.”

Cook reiterated the same statement when talking about advice he would give to people looking to get into IM leagues.

“I would just say give it a shot,” Cook said. “Just try a whole bunch of different things out and see what you like, and, you know, there was a few that I didn’t really like as much, but it was still fun to do it because I had fun with friends, and that’s the ultimate goal is just go out and have some fun while you’re in college.”

Friends and community are big themes in the IM space. Kyle Kinney, the assistant director of Intramural Sports, said that was a big part of his experience when he was a student.

“As a student, intramurals was where I really found a community and a connection to campus, even though I was bad at most sports,” Kinney said.

Matthew Rinella, who graduated in December 2022 with a degree in business finance and management, said IMs provided him with a sense of community, including people he may have not otherwise met. 

“I would say it’s people I wouldn’t usually see,” Rinella said. “A lot of these people are excited about IMs. … It really just kind of almost puts you into, like, a different pool of different people.”

Although IMs cater to a large and diverse group of people, they don’t come without challenges. Scheduling can be a conflict, although for the most part, Cook has found it to be accommodating.

“We’d all just come together, bring our schedules together and just kind of decide what day we want to do,” Cook said. “Then the IM league will have their options listed (for game times), and we all just choose one — and then what the IM leagues will do is throw another league in our same division (into that game time), and then that’s kind of just when we have our game days.”

Scheduling is a big aspect of IMs, including on the operations side. Kinney said one of their biggest challenges was adapting to the ever-changing students and their needs.

Ad

“We try really hard to try new sports with different levels of commitment and competition so that intramurals can be as accessible as possible to everyone,” Kinney said. “This year we are offering a one-day tournament every Thursday, with more options for recreational play and students learning new sports.”

This changes by semester and even in the summer, when IMs still run. Rinella, who has participated in both the regular semester IM season and in the summer, said there was a big difference.

“It seems like it’s a lot more relaxed (in the summer),” Rinella said. “There’s less people around, I think they’re pretty casual with what you can do and it seems like it’s a little more fun because everyone’s kind of hanging out a little bit.”

An IM membership is currently $10 a semester. This can be purchased inside the Student Recreation Center with a credit card, debit card or RamCash. Once you purchase that membership, you’re free to partake in as many sports as you want. 

“The pass gets you access to everything offered, so you could hypothetically be playing on two in four weeks at once and a weekly tournament throughout the whole semester,” Kinney said.

Kinney said the IM team is there to serve the CSU community; however, they do enjoy giving the IM teams cool opportunities when they are able to. One of those opportunities was setting up a game between the winner of the five-on-five CSU IM basketball league against the winner of the University of Colorado Boulder IM basketball league. This game took place after a Denver Nuggets game in Ball Arena.

“It’s definitely something we hope to do again,” Kinney said.

Cook was one of the athletes who was able to go and play in Ball Arena.

“I think the most fun that I’ve had was this past season, playing five-on-five basketball, and this is something that intramural league has started this (last) year, and their turnout ended up being a lot better than what they thought,” Cook said. “CSU gets to play the champions on intramural basketball of CU, and we got to play at Ball Arena, which was I think one of the coolest things ever.”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Community Sports
Dream on 3: A look into the nonprofit coming to CSU Athletics
Dream on 3: A look into the nonprofit coming to CSU Athletics
Courtesy of Rapid Images Photography
Making use of summer break: Whitewater rafting
The Colorado State University mens lacrosse team take a knee during an injury in the game against University of Colorado Boulder April 15.
CSU lacrosse falls in first round of RMLC tournament
The Colorado State University mens lacrosse team take a knee during an injury in the game against University of Colorado Boulder April 15.
Rams lax drops Rocky Mountain Showdown in crucial game
Colorado State attackman Matthew Dowden (38) blocks midfielder Spencer Bishop (1) April 8.
CSU lacrosse escapes with victory over Utah
Colorado High School Activities Association Commissioner Mike Krueger announces that Colorado State Universitys Canvas Stadium will be the host venue for the states high school football championship games starting next season, April 6.
CHSAA announces Canvas Stadium will host future high school football championships
More in Fall
What you need to know about CSUs fall sports
What you need to know about CSU's fall sports
The Colorado State University football team plays against each other during the Green vs. Gold spring game in Canvas Stadium April 22.
Inside the CSU football transfer portal
Megan Demski, Colorado State University womens soccer team defender, at a home game.
Megan Demski: Pride on the pitch
Head to Head: Are the new football uniforms good?
Head to Head: Are the new football uniforms good?
Head to Head: Is CSU a volleyball school or a womens basketball school?
Head to Head: Is CSU a volleyball school or a women's basketball school?
The Colorado State University football team plays against each other during the Green vs. Gold spring game in Canvas Stadium April 22.
Spring football: What to look forward to this fall
More in Homepage
Global warming is continuing to decrease the size of the Colorado River.
Fort Collins uncertain of future Colorado River rights
Horoscopes Aug. 14-20
Horoscopes Aug. 14-20
A mural is painted near Old Town Square
5 Fort Collins events to kickstart the year
10 odd topics of CSU research
10 odd topics of CSU research
Welcome back gallery
Lopez: Banning affirmative action challenges students success
Lopez: Banning affirmative action challenges students success
Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *