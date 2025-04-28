NFL Draft recap: Next chapters for Tory Horton, former CSU football players

The NFL Draft wrapped up Saturday, with former Colorado State football players Tory Horton, Dom Jones and Drew Moss finding their new homes.

Going into the draft, wide receiver Horton was the only Ram projected to be even drafted, and — while he was the only former player drafted this year — Jones and Moss were signed shortly after the draft concluded.

It was in the late fifth round when Horton heard his name called. The 166th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is where dreams became reality for the new Seattle Seahawks wide receiver.

After a season-ending injury, many scouts going into the draft were wary about Horton’s durability, but with an impressive 4.41 sec 40-yard dash and an encouraging pro day, Horton proved he was worth giving a shot at the next level.

Horton now joins a well-established receiver room with notable names like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and 2022 Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

With the departures of longtime receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, the group looks to their young and upcoming talent. The Seahawks offense this upcoming season will have a whole new look as it will be their first season with former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold at the helm. Horton will now have an opportunity to compete for the wide receiver three position with experienced veterans in Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Steven Sims.

With the conclusion of the draft, Horton looks to rookie mini camp as it approaches within the next few weeks.

Alternatively, while Moss didn’t hear his name called, it was the Seahawks rival — the San Francisco 49ers — who signed Moss shortly after the conclusion of the draft as an undrafted free agent.

Even at 303 lbs, Moss showed his quickness and agility recording a 4.58 20-yard shuttle at his pro day. While originally being listed as a guard, Moss’ short 34-inch arms might ultimately usher to transition to center.

Moss now joins a struggling offensive line room, most notably known for being the home of future Hall of Fame tackle Trent Williams. While it’s rare to see undrafted free agents making a big impact on day one, Moss looks to compete for a 53-man roster spot come training camp.

With the Seahawks and 49ers being division rivals, the teams will meet twice next season meaning Horton and Moss could potentially meet again, just this time it’ll be as opponents instead of teammates.

The most recent former Ram signed was defensive back Jones, being signed to a undrafted free agent contract by the Cleveland Browns.

In the 2024 season, Jones helped cement CSU’s defensive back room as he tied linebacker Chase Wilson for the most interceptions on the team with two. Standing at 6-feet-2, Jones finds himself with an advantage in height. Jones’ size, length and overall athleticism will provide him the tools to potentially become an effective corner in the NFL.

Jones joins a talented defensive back room with stars like Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II and Grant Delpit. The efficient trio finished the 2024 season with the Browns ending with the sixth highest secondary rating according to Pro Football Focus.

Jones will now team up with a familiar face in Cleveland, as the Browns selected Colorado‘s Shedeur Sanders with the 144th pick in the fifth round. From being rivals to now teammates, Jones and Sanders now look to make their own impacts on a struggling Browns team.

Additionally, Avery Morrow is going to New York Giants rookie minicamp, per Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

As the NFL Draft weekend came to a close, three former Rams found their talents getting them to the next level. The next question for Ram fans is if any other former players will get their shot in the pros with the NFL regular season approaching quickly.

As rookie minicamp for NFL teams are upon the horizon, Ram fans eagerly wait to see their former favorites embark on their next chapters.

