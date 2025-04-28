Discipline, attention sets up CSU linebacker Owen Long for success on field, in life

Coachability is a valuable skill in every aspect of life.

The ambition to learn and the ability to mindfully listen comes naturally to Colorado State football linebacker Owen Long. At only 19 years old, he’s expected to step up and help fill vacancies left by the departing players from the 2024 defense while trying to maintain his Mountain West All-Academic standing and progression in a degree in finance. A solid foundation comprised of discipline and effort has served the athlete well so far, but his opportunity to progress only increases now.

Even though Long’s one of the younger players on the team, he doesn’t take things for granted.

“Nothing in this life’s easy, so you got to go work hard for everything,” Long said. “And I think my mom and my dad really installed that in me and all my siblings at a young age. And then, honestly, just (having) the ability to go have fun and enjoy what we’re doing out here. I mean, at the end of the day, I’m 19 years old, playing football, having fun, getting school paid for. What could I really be upset about?”

The appreciation he has for life seems to stem from his upbringing, and his coach — linebacker coach Clint Sintim — echoed that.

“You can tell he’s got a foundation,” Sintim said. “I think that’s a testament to how he was raised with his mom and his dad. Outside of football, Owen will be successful in whatever he does because he comes to work and he does the right thing.”

Long talked about the biggest thing he inherited from his parents: discipline, which tends to serve athletes and students well.

“My parents are awesome,” Long said. “Those are my heroes. So, you know, I still talk to them every day, and it’s one of the brightest moments of my day, talking to my parents. Because, shoot — I would not be here without them, so I definitely could thank them for everything, and hopefully I’m as good of a parent one day as they are.”

From a young age, Long and his siblings learned how to excel through dedication, and it amalgamated in high school.

As a two-sport athlete, he had the opportunity to play baseball with three of his brothers while also claiming a state championship in football. The emphasis in athletics was evident in his family, but that’s just how they are.

“The way that we attacked everything and just the mindset of always trying to outwork everybody really is something that I think me and my brothers really are into,” Long said. “And I think it really shows with our careers.”

Long’s father played baseball at Azusa Pacific while two of his brothers also played at the collegiate level, and that supportive competitiveness seems to have benefitted everyone involved.

For the linebacker, that competition transitioned to the football field at CSU, and he’s stepping up to improve as a player but also as defensive field general.

“He’s grown as a leader,” Sintim said. “He’s improved his craft and his techniques, and he’s just developing. Man, I think what’s really special about Owen is (he’s) super coachable, and he wants to do well. So it allows you to challenge him, and, to his credit, he’s responding.”

Spring camp brought new personnel, new schemes and a new practice format. Long is among those handling the shift well, and he’s shown promise in Tyson Summers‘ new defensive philosophy.

The sophomore commented on the increased emphasis on meetings and mental work before getting on the field, and it’s helped players adjust to the fast-paced nature of the aggressive new defense. Defenders have more opportunity to make plays, but it comes with an increase in responsibility in coverage and assignments.

Despite that, Long is enjoying himself all the more.

“The energy we had this spring was off the charts,” Long said. “You probably heard it today — we were going at it a little bit. And I’ll tell you what, it makes it so much more fun, and you want to compete at such a higher level.”

There’s still a long time before the first game of the fall season, so the work isn’t close to over.

For now, Long gets the chance to reflect on a good spring camp after receiving an individual shoutout from head coach Jay Norvell following the green and gold scrimmage. If he can continue to apply what he’s learned to his game, Long could find himself as a key contributor to a new-look CSU defense.

“Everything he does, he tries to put his best foot forward,” Sintim said. “And I believe, if I’m not mistaken, he’s 19, you know, so he’s a younger guy, but that’s the foundation of who he’s been, you know. I think that’s why he’s here now. He’s always playing a pivotal role. I think that’s why he’s doing well in school. I just think that’s who he is as a young man, so we’re fortunate to have him. We’ll keep coaching him up and hopefully help him reach his dreams — whatever they are.

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michaelfhovey.