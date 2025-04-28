Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Discipline, attention sets up CSU linebacker Owen Long for success on field, in life

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
April 30, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University linebacker Owen Long (40) finishes a play during a spring football scrimmage April 26.

Coachability is a valuable skill in every aspect of life.

The ambition to learn and the ability to mindfully listen comes naturally to Colorado State football linebacker Owen Long. At only 19 years old, he’s expected to step up and help fill vacancies left by the departing players from the 2024 defense while trying to maintain his Mountain West All-Academic standing and progression in a degree in finance. A solid foundation comprised of discipline and effort has served the athlete well so far, but his opportunity to progress only increases now.

Even though Long’s one of the younger players on the team, he doesn’t take things for granted.

“Nothing in this life’s easy, so you got to go work hard for everything,” Long said. “And I think my mom and my dad really installed that in me and all my siblings at a young age. And then, honestly, just (having) the ability to go have fun and enjoy what we’re doing out here. I mean, at the end of the day, I’m 19 years old, playing football, having fun, getting school paid for. What could I really be upset about?”

“He’s always playing a pivotal role. I think that’s why he’s doing well in school. I just think that’s who he is as a young man, so we’re fortunate to have him. We’ll keep coaching him up and hopefully help him reach his dreams — whatever they are.” –Clint Sintim, CSU linebackers coach

The appreciation he has for life seems to stem from his upbringing, and his coach — linebacker coach Clint Sintim — echoed that.

“You can tell he’s got a foundation,” Sintim said. “I think that’s a testament to how he was raised with his mom and his dad. Outside of football, Owen will be successful in whatever he does because he comes to work and he does the right thing.”

Long talked about the biggest thing he inherited from his parents: discipline, which tends to serve athletes and students well.

“My parents are awesome,” Long said. “Those are my heroes. So, you know, I still talk to them every day, and it’s one of the brightest moments of my day, talking to my parents. Because, shoot — I would not be here without them, so I definitely could thank them for everything, and hopefully I’m as good of a parent one day as they are.”

From a young age, Long and his siblings learned how to excel through dedication, and it amalgamated in high school.

As a two-sport athlete, he had the opportunity to play baseball with three of his brothers while also claiming a state championship in football. The emphasis in athletics was evident in his family, but that’s just how they are.

“The way that we attacked everything and just the mindset of always trying to outwork everybody really is something that I think me and my brothers really are into,” Long said. “And I think it really shows with our careers.”

Long’s father played baseball at Azusa Pacific while two of his brothers also played at the collegiate level, and that supportive competitiveness seems to have benefitted everyone involved.

For the linebacker, that competition transitioned to the football field at CSU, and he’s stepping up to improve as a player but also as defensive field general.

“He’s grown as a leader,” Sintim said. “He’s improved his craft and his techniques, and he’s just developing. Man, I think what’s really special about Owen is (he’s) super coachable, and he wants to do well. So it allows you to challenge him, and, to his credit, he’s responding.”

Spring camp brought new personnel, new schemes and a new practice format. Long is among those handling the shift well, and he’s shown promise in Tyson Summers‘ new defensive philosophy.

The sophomore commented on the increased emphasis on meetings and mental work before getting on the field, and it’s helped players adjust to the fast-paced nature of the aggressive new defense. Defenders have more opportunity to make plays, but it comes with an increase in responsibility in coverage and assignments.

Despite that, Long is enjoying himself all the more.

“The energy we had this spring was off the charts,” Long said. “You probably heard it today — we were going at it a little bit. And I’ll tell you what, it makes it so much more fun, and you want to compete at such a higher level.”

There’s still a long time before the first game of the fall season, so the work isn’t close to over.

For now, Long gets the chance to reflect on a good spring camp after receiving an individual shoutout from head coach Jay Norvell following the green and gold scrimmage. If he can continue to apply what he’s learned to his game, Long could find himself as a key contributor to a new-look CSU defense.

“Everything he does, he tries to put his best foot forward,” Sintim said. “And I believe, if I’m not mistaken, he’s 19, you know, so he’s a younger guy, but that’s the foundation of who he’s been, you know. I think that’s why he’s here now. He’s always playing a pivotal role. I think that’s why he’s doing well in school. I just think that’s who he is as a young man, so we’re fortunate to have him. We’ll keep coaching him up and hopefully help him reach his dreams — whatever they are.

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michaelfhovey.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Football
Colorado State University football players Dom Jones (7) and Tory Horton (14) knock helmets in between plays.
NFL Draft recap: Next chapters for Tory Horton, former CSU football players
A football player in a bright orange uniform runs with a football while surrounded by football players in white uniforms.
Breaking: Tory Horton drafted by Seattle Seahawks in 5th round
A group of football players in green and gold uniforms walk off of the football field
Where the Rams are projected to land in 2025 NFL draft
More in Homepage
The Colorado State University softball team celebrates after Jordan West (20) scored a home run to earn two runs during the match against San Diego State University April 6.
CSU softball rallies around young core
Lauren Brainard, Samantha Preuss, Robert Serunjogi, Shelby Ardehali and Kelli McGuire pose for a photo behind test materials for their biodegradable menstrual pads April 25. "Engineering is, as a profession, really about service," Preuss said. "That's not how everybody sees it, but I think it's about improving the world around you."
Engineering students address health care accessibility by developing sustainable menstrual pad inserts
Image of a group of people sitting at a table.
Rams for Rescues volunteers socialize, find forever homes for animals
More in NCAA
A volleyball player in white and blue hits a volleyball.
New voice for CSU volleyball: Maria Brun sets tone for 2025 fall season
Carolina Buffaloe hits the ball during Colorado State University's doubleheader against Fresno State April 26. Carolina and her teammates defeated Fresno State during the first game of their doubleheader 7-0.
CSU softball bids farewell to seniors in final home game against Fresno State
Travis Turner celebrates a win with his team during the Colorado State University versus Wyoming Border Dual April 26. Turner ran a 21.16 in the 200-meter dash.
Travis Turner brings promising future to CSU track and field in Border Dual meet
About the Contributors
Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
Michael Hovey is one of the sports editors for The Rocky Mountain Collegian, facilitating the sports desk, collaborating with reporters and writing pieces of his own. He joined the newspaper in February and has greatly appreciated all the opportunities that have come with the organization. After settling on a business administration major with a concentration in marketing, Hovey stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of a friend. Writing news stories gave him a deeper connection to Colorado State University and its community, making his studies that much more meaningful. Having played numerous sports at a fairly mediocre level, Hovey jumped at the opportunity to cover Division I sporting events. He now gets the chance to surround himself with talented writers, artists and athletes while exercising his preferred form of the English language. Hovey’s favorite part of the job is meeting new people and learning about the things they’ve dedicated their lives to. The most surprising part has been the extraneous passions he’s discovered in nearly each one of these people. Hovey’s main goal this year is to foster discovery and allow people in athletics to show a separate side of themselves that may not generally be known. His secondary goal: Try not to stutter on a national broadcast. If not working at The Collegian, Hovey can be found engaging in outdoor activities, finding something tasty or listening to hip-hop.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.