Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
The smoke from the Alexander Mountain Fire burning near U.S. Highway 34 in Larimer County Tuesday, July 30. More than 200 emergency personell have responded to the fire since it was first reported monday morning and residents in the areas surrounding the fire are under mandatory evacuation orders.
Update: Alexander Mountain Fire reaches 74% containment, growth stalled

A road island with protruding crosswalks surrounded by yellow flowers on a teal background painted on the asphalt.
FC Moves, local artist prepare to brighten FoCo with asphalt mural installation

Smoke and from the Alexander Mountain Fire can be seen over the ridge in the residential area just east of the fire off of U.S. Highway 34 July 30.
Gallery: Alexander Mountain Fire as seen from Larimer County, Fort Collins

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
What EA Sports College Football 25 Got Right and Wrong About Colorado Players
What EA Sports College Football 25 Got Right and Wrong About Colorado Players
August 2, 2024

EA Sports College Football 25 has sparked conversations among fans and players alike, especially regarding the Colorado Buffaloes. With an impressive...

Innovative Startups to Watch in the Tech Industry
July 19, 2024
5 Strategies for Landing Your Dream Job After Graduation
July 11, 2024
A Look at Some of the Best NBA Players from Colorado
July 10, 2024

5 new restaurants in Fort Collins worth trying this fall

Love Masia, Staff Reporter
August 8, 2024
An+orange+illustration+with+two+slices+of+pepperoni+pizza+next+to+the+words%2C+FoCo+Eats.
Collegian | Trin Bonner

From popular fast food chains to mom-and-pop kitchens, Fort Collins is a foodie haven with over 300 places to eat and cuisine for almost any palette. It seems like every month, another restaurant is closing its doors, and a new one is waiting to take its place. If you want to branch out from the Northern Colorado staples this fall, here are five restaurants that have opened within the past year worth trying out.

1. Agave Underground

Not to be confused with the beloved Blue Agave Grill located underneath the Museum of Art Fort Collins, Agave Underground is an authentic Mexican restaurant next to Foothills Mall that has developed a cult following since opening its doors in late 2023. They’ve become so well known for their margaritas and flavorful takes on classic dishes, you don’t hear about the gorgeous ambiance of the space that pays homage to Mexican culture. Agave Underground aims to bring Fort Collins a unique culinary experience that showcases exquisite and traditional upscale dishes from all over Mexico.

Ad

2. Sushi-Fi

Sushi-Fi is an all-you-can-eat sushi spot off East Harmony Road and South Lemay Avenue that took over the Nimo’s Sushibar space. They just opened in May and are already drawing rave reviews from sushi lovers and frequent customers. Sushi-Fi offers two tiers of all-you-can-eat sushi — either basic or premium — a la carte sushi options, rice bowls, Japanese appetizers and a large sake collection. Sushi-Fi is dedicated to freshness and quality. Each sushi roll is prepared in-house with ingredients imported from Japan.

3. Avery Eatery

Replacing Next Door Street Bar in Old Town, Avery Eatery opened its doors in January and is bringing gratitude, enthusiasm and sustainably sourced ingredients to the table. Avery is owned by the same people as Little on Mountain who are committed to sourcing local ingredients. They offer baked goods, coffee drinks and hot breakfast, along with lunch, in-between food, drinks and a full supper menu. They want to create a space that is for everyone and give back to the community — it’s a great restaurant with an even greater purpose.

4. Horsetooth Tavern

As the name implies, Horsetooth Tavern is tucked into Horsetooth Mountain Open Space near Horsetooth Falls and the Horsetooth Reservoir South Bay Campground. They offer a cozy, family-friendly American pub-type atmosphere with hearty comfort food and gorgeous views of the foothills from their patio. Previously known as the local favorite Canyon Grill, the restaurant reopened in mid-June as Horsetooth Tavern after being closed for a year, now under new management. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, and they have a full bar, live music and karaoke night every Wednesday 7-10 p.m. Horsetooth Tavern aims to marry mountain life with lake life and create a familiar place for tourists and locals alike.

5. Yellow Crunch

Yellow Crunch is NoCo’s first Colombian restaurant and opened in The Exchange in January, racking up five-star reviews since. Named after the crunchy yellow cornmeal that makes up a variety of foods like arepas rellenas and empanadas, Yellow Crunch is a family-owned store that strives to share dishes rich in Colombia’s culture. Their customer service, specialty cocktails, happy hour deals and vegetarian and gluten-free options have solidified them as a Fort Collins favorite, as they are already looking to expand their space to accommodate even more customers and create a more extensive menu in a bigger kitchen.

Reach Love Masia at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
An illustration with two hands, a green one on the left holding a dollar and a red one on the right holding a flaming heart.
Passion vs. paycheck: CSU students, professors discuss career fulfillment
A black, white and brown cat walks on a concrete path next to a leafy green bush.
Meet local celebrity Cuddles, 'the UCA cat'
A graphic of a mother and daughter walking down a red, white and blue striped path facing fireworks in the distance. At the base of the path is a small brown truck.
Fort Collins' annual Independence Day Parade draws international crowd
More in Fort Collins Life
The Colorado flag with an symbol of a pyramid and an eye on top of the letter C.
These famous cults got their start — or end — in Colorado
An illustration of two mugs of beer, overfilled with bubbles, clinking against each other.
Colorado breweries are home to cult of specialty beer lovers
An illustration of three people wearing park ranger outfits, including broad-brimmed hats, examining plants in a mountain landscape.
Forest Congress inspires future natural resources leaders
More in Homepage
A sign reading, ASCSU, viewed from outside a building through a window.
ASCSU executive cabinet details goals, student resources ahead of academic year
A track athlete holds an award while smiling in a stadium.
Mya Lesnar named 2023-24 Mountain West Female Athlete of the Year
CSU digs paleontology, inspiring careers in field
CSU digs paleontology, inspiring careers in field
About the Contributor
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
Trin Bonner is the illustration director for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her third year in this position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team at The Collegian. As the illustration director, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique illustrations every week for the readers. Bonner is a fourth-year at Colorado State University studying electronic arts. She loves illustrating and comic making and has recently found enjoyment in experimental video, pottery and graphic design. Outside of illustration and electronic art, Bonner spends her free time crocheting and bead making. She is usually working on a blanket or making jewelry when she is not drawing, illustrating or brainstorming.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *