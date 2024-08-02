5 new restaurants in Fort Collins worth trying this fall

From popular fast food chains to mom-and-pop kitchens, Fort Collins is a foodie haven with over 300 places to eat and cuisine for almost any palette. It seems like every month, another restaurant is closing its doors, and a new one is waiting to take its place. If you want to branch out from the Northern Colorado staples this fall, here are five restaurants that have opened within the past year worth trying out.

1. Agave Underground

Not to be confused with the beloved Blue Agave Grill located underneath the Museum of Art Fort Collins, Agave Underground is an authentic Mexican restaurant next to Foothills Mall that has developed a cult following since opening its doors in late 2023. They’ve become so well known for their margaritas and flavorful takes on classic dishes, you don’t hear about the gorgeous ambiance of the space that pays homage to Mexican culture. Agave Underground aims to bring Fort Collins a unique culinary experience that showcases exquisite and traditional upscale dishes from all over Mexico.

2. Sushi-Fi

Sushi-Fi is an all-you-can-eat sushi spot off East Harmony Road and South Lemay Avenue that took over the Nimo’s Sushibar space. They just opened in May and are already drawing rave reviews from sushi lovers and frequent customers. Sushi-Fi offers two tiers of all-you-can-eat sushi — either basic or premium — a la carte sushi options, rice bowls, Japanese appetizers and a large sake collection. Sushi-Fi is dedicated to freshness and quality. Each sushi roll is prepared in-house with ingredients imported from Japan.

3. Avery Eatery

Replacing Next Door Street Bar in Old Town, Avery Eatery opened its doors in January and is bringing gratitude, enthusiasm and sustainably sourced ingredients to the table. Avery is owned by the same people as Little on Mountain who are committed to sourcing local ingredients. They offer baked goods, coffee drinks and hot breakfast, along with lunch, in-between food, drinks and a full supper menu. They want to create a space that is for everyone and give back to the community — it’s a great restaurant with an even greater purpose.

4. Horsetooth Tavern

As the name implies, Horsetooth Tavern is tucked into Horsetooth Mountain Open Space near Horsetooth Falls and the Horsetooth Reservoir South Bay Campground. They offer a cozy, family-friendly American pub-type atmosphere with hearty comfort food and gorgeous views of the foothills from their patio. Previously known as the local favorite Canyon Grill, the restaurant reopened in mid-June as Horsetooth Tavern after being closed for a year, now under new management. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, and they have a full bar, live music and karaoke night every Wednesday 7-10 p.m. Horsetooth Tavern aims to marry mountain life with lake life and create a familiar place for tourists and locals alike.

5. Yellow Crunch

Yellow Crunch is NoCo’s first Colombian restaurant and opened in The Exchange in January, racking up five-star reviews since. Named after the crunchy yellow cornmeal that makes up a variety of foods like arepas rellenas and empanadas, Yellow Crunch is a family-owned store that strives to share dishes rich in Colombia’s culture. Their customer service, specialty cocktails, happy hour deals and vegetarian and gluten-free options have solidified them as a Fort Collins favorite, as they are already looking to expand their space to accommodate even more customers and create a more extensive menu in a bigger kitchen.

