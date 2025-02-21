Nick’s Restaurant and Bar celebrates decade of flavor, resilience

In the heart of Fort Collins, Nick’s Restaurant and Bar has become more than just a dining spot — it’s a community cornerstone. Known for its signature dishes and warm atmosphere, Nick’s has long been a favorite for locals and CSU students alike. But behind the scenes, the restaurant’s journey tells a story of resilience, adaptation and hope in the face of economic uncertainty and unprecedented challenges.

Owning a small business in today’s economy is no easy feat. With inflation driving up costs and supply chain disruptions still rippling through the food industry, restaurant owners like Nick Doyle have had to navigate turbulent waters to stay afloat.

“We’ll be open for 10 years in February, and the first couple of years, you know, I’m trying to get noticed in a town full of restaurants,” Doyle said. “We had to figure out how to be better marketers. … It’s a roll of the dice: what works, what doesn’t. By year four, we were doing much better. They usually say it takes four or five years to become profitable every month in the restaurant business, and that’s what we saw before the pandemic began.”

Doyle’s journey echoes the struggles of countless small businesses nationwide, grappling with unpredictable sales, rising costs and an ever-changing economic landscape. As it was for everyone around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic was a defining chapter not just for Doyle himself but also for the entire restaurant and the community surrounding it.

“We had to shut down for weeks — I don’t even remember how long it was,” Doyle said. “Then we were allowed to open for takeout. When we had to close for (COVID-19), we had to lay everybody off.”

Doyle, his kids and his nephew Luke kept the business alive during those difficult weeks by pivoting to takeout.

“We pre-made some food, like pizzas and lasagnas for carry-out and salads, and just did that for a while,” Doyle said. “We had to figure out what we could do with fewer people and less labor-intensive items. It was a lot of work for a long time.”

As dining restrictions eased, they brought back limited seating and faced tough decisions. Adjustments were necessary, including downsizing the menu to reduce labor and operational costs. When the economy began to stabilize, Nick focused on rebuilding.

“Surviving was tough, but it taught me how to be a restaurant owner in ways I never thought I’d ever have to deal with,” Doyle said. “It’s a minor miracle that we’re still open after all that.”

Doyle also expressed an immense amount of hope for the future.

“In the last six months, we’ve had a lot more people checking Nick’s out for the first time,” Doyle said. “The catering business has picked up. … We’re (gaining) momentum after 10, almost 10 years, which feels good. The future looks brighter than it has in a long time.”

At its core, the story of Nick’s Restaurant and Bar is about more than just food; it’s about people.

“The restaurant is me and my staff,” Doyle said. “They’re the face of the restaurant just as much as I am. It was Nick’s’ reputation prior to (COVID-19), what we did during (COVID-19) and how much people loved the staff here. It was that combination that helped us persevere.”

Nick’s innovative approach during the pandemic included hosting creative events like drive-in burger nights with live music.

“That was fun, doing some little stunts to get people to come in,” Doyle said. “It created a little scene during a time when people still couldn’t really congregate and have fun together.”

Social media also played a key role in maintaining customer engagement.

“We just tried to let people know we were open,” Doyle said. “Social media did help. The people who followed us knew we were doing something right.”

As Nick’s continues to navigate the challenges of a fluctuating economy, its story serves as a testament to the resilience and spirit of small businesses everywhere.

“Margins shrink, shrink, shrink,” Doyle said. “We have to either charge more or find ways to make do with less. It can be expensive to go out to eat but too expensive to run a restaurant, so we have to respond somehow.”

Still, he remains optimistic.

“It took a lot of effort from my staff to help us stay open, but we did survive,” Doyle said. “The future feels better than it has for a while, and we’re looking forward to a brighter future.”

Through innovation, community support and unwavering determination, Nick’s has not only survived but emerged stronger, ready to embrace whatever comes next.

Reach Lexi Urbom at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.