Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU Restorative Justice Club builds community, togetherness in education

Aubree Miller, News Editor
April 23, 2025
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Restorative Justice club members Jay Bates Domenech, Mia VonLunen and Aden Valdez listen to Tom Cavanagh speak April 8.

With biweekly meetings, the Restorative Justice Club at Colorado State University promotes principles of conflict resolution to create community and build connections among students. The club originated from the course ETST 265: Culture of Care in Schools, taught by Adjunct Professor Tom Cavanagh. After spending time in New Zealand, Cavanagh returned to the U.S. with a goal of fostering a culture of care in educational settings.

The club consists of student-led conversations about the principles of restorative justice, with each meeting centering on a community-building circle — a guiding pillar of restorative justice.

New attendee Hillary Condit, who works at CSU’s Student Resolution Center, emphasized the importance of community-based learning and that it sets students up for success when there are conflicts in educational settings. 

“I really love how the culture of care approach is proactive,” Condit said. “It’s like, ‘Let’s build a community first; let’s build a foundation first, and then we’ll have something to work with and come back to when there’s friction or conflict.’”

“You find yourself using restorative justice practices just passively. I feel like a big part of that is just listening to understand. That’s one thing that just, like, sticks with me and retaining your humility that you don’t know everything, and the way that you learn is by listening to other people.” –Mia VonLunen, CSU Restorative Justice Club founder

Cavanagh also attended and discussed his experience teaching Culture of Care in Schools and his appreciation for the course.

“Teaching the course is just the highlight,” Cavanagh said. “I really, really enjoy it. … It’s a real privilege to get to teach what you love.”

Mia VonLunen, an early childhood education student and founder of the Restorative Justice Club, focused on how she uses restorative practices in everyday life.

“You find yourself using restorative justice practices just passively,” VonLunen said. “I feel like a big part of that is just listening to understand. That’s one thing that just, like, sticks with me and retaining your humility that you don’t know everything, and the way that you learn is by listening to other people.”

Another important topic the club covers is how restorative justice practices are rooted in Indigenous interpretations of community and culture — and how Western society contradicts that framework. Cavanagh discussed how the idea of individualism presents itself on CSU’s campus, potentially making students feel unwelcome.

“If we truly want to be a diverse campus and make our people from other cultures (and) other languages feel at home, then we have to get out of, ‘This is the only way to think.’ And this is exciting work,” Cavanagh said.

With the future of the club and its goals in mind, VonLunen discussed increasing membership and attendance while fostering connection and inclusion.

“Right now I’m hoping for the club just to create a sense of community and have people become more educated on restorative justice because I think the term ‘restorative justice’ is a big roadblock for people getting interested,” VonLunen said.

Another attendee was Aden Valdez, who is not currently a CSU student but is actively involved in the club and surrounding community. They focused on the wide reach of restorative justice and how it extends beyond the classroom.

“I want the greater community to kind of experience (restorative justice) and see that, you know, … this is good stuff to be working towards,” Valdez said. 

Jay Bates Domenech, a sociology student, emphasized the effectiveness of restorative justice practices in settings outside of the classroom.

“I found restorative justice and … the practices with culture of care specifically helpful in, like, casual situations, like roommates and friends and family and … all of these different spaces, and that’s been what’s really impactful for me,” Bates Domenech said. 

Also in attendance was Patricia Vigil, the director of university partnerships and student success at CSU. She has worked with Cavanagh for many years and helped build the culture of care principles. She focused on supporting students and helping them reach their ultimate goals.

“How do we support … one another so we’re not feeling alone?” Vigil said.

The club has an Instagram page where meeting locations and information about upcoming events are shared.

Reach Aubree Miller at life@collegian.com or on social media @aubreem07.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
Members of Ram Catholic gather for a Eucharistic Procession around Colorado State University's campus April 23.
Eucharistic Procession unites Catholic community on CSU's campus
Rams Against Hunger Food Pantry
Rams Against Hunger supports international students through food insecurity
Junior Horticulture major, April Ferzoco, pulls weeds at the CSU Annual Trial Garden. The Trial Garden provides a place for research and plant outreach for students and community members every year and is located at 1401 Remington Street. (Natalie Dyer | Collegian)
Annual Flower Trial Gardens offer vibrant area for Colorado horticulture research
More in Homepage
Produce on display in the King Soopers on Taft Hill, Fort Collins April 21.
Rising tariffs, rising tension: What CSU students should know
David Knodle performs with his band, Horse Bitch, during Fort Collins' annual music festival FoCoMX April 18. The Denver-based punk band performed at Washington's.
Pushing creative boundaries: FoCoMX artists explore performance as protest
Students color on terracotta pots at Colorado State University's Earth Day Festival April 22. These were one of several items students could personalize and take home, others included food and flowers.
CSU's annual Earth Day Festival combines celebration, action
More in Life and Culture
Smithsonian American Art Museum, Gift of Mrs. Joseph Harrison, Jr.
Lacrosse traces deep roots to Native American traditions
Photo courtesy of the Colorado State University Alumni Association
CAM the Ram handlers keep traditions alive alongside beloved mascot
Hundreds of yellow and red flags are placed into a green lawn.
CSU's Holocaust Awareness Week draws to close
About the Contributor
Aubree Miller
Aubree Miller, News Editor
Aubree Miller is a news editor for The Rocky Mountain Collegian and could not be more thrilled to take on the role. Miller started as a reporter for the news; arts and entertainment; and life and culture desks in fall 2023 and has nurtured a love for news and keeping up with what is going on in the community, no matter how small or large the occasion. Going into their sophomore year, Miller is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in journalism along with two minors in women’s studies and ethnic studies. They are incredibly excited to keep the CSU and Fort Collins community up to date on news while keeping a focus on ethical and fair journalism and social justice, giving a voice to each and every person The Collegian interacts with. Miller is originally from rural northern Wisconsin and has lived in Aurora, Colorado, for the past eight years. Passions for reading, writing and music have flourished during their time at CSU thus far. That passion for writing translated into journalism, where writing is combined with being able to help others and to tell the stories that may not always be told. When not working at The Collegian, Miller can be found attempting to bring back ’80s fashion trends, crocheting, listening to Taylor Swift and hanging out with their cat. Miller is immensely proud of their work with The Collegian thus far and is thrilled to continue learning and growing as an editor.