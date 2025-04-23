Rams Against Hunger supports international students through food insecurity

Every week, Colorado State University international students line up outside the Rams Against Hunger food pantry — one of the few support systems they have in a foreign country.

Food insecurity among college students is a serious issue, and international students are particularly vulnerable. Limited work opportunities, high living costs and a lack of access to government aid leave them with few options. On CSU’s campus, the Rams Against Hunger food pantry has become a vital resource, offering free groceries with items such as canned food, fresh fruits, vegetables and pasta to those in need.

The pantry has been operating since 2021. As stated by the Lory Student Center: “Rams Against Hunger offers a menu of services that support students, faculty and staff experiencing food insecurity. Services include a food pantry, a meal-swipe program, pocket pantries and in-person assistance with navigating federal aid eligibility.”

“The pantry has actually come to my rescue — a friend recommended it to me. It has really helped reduce the financial burden.” –Joel Amralo, CSU student

Mike Buttram, the basic needs program manager, has a nonprofit background and a mission to reduce student costs by providing helpful resources. He recognizes the unique struggle that international students face, many of which stem directly from their visa restrictions.

“Often, Americans, at least, have this perception that the people who come from other countries to study here must be wealthy, and they don’t understand often that is not the case,” Buttram said. “They could be getting sponsored or grants and scholarships.”

The reality is that international students often face isolation, culture shock and pressure from back home. According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior in 2023, “Food insecurity prevalence among international college students has ranged from 5-37%.”

“They’ll come in and tell me their story, and it’s like everybody in their family is chipping in for this person, and that’s an immense amount of pressure for any person to shoulder,” Buttram said. “You don’t want to screw up, and you only work (so) many hours, and you’re going hungry and don’t say anything to your family.”

These overwhelming pressures can lead many international students to suffer in silence, not wanting to burden their families.

One student from the Middle East, who asked to remain anonymous for their safety, shared how they struggled to get started.

”When you’re here, you’re trying to build your life from zero,” the anonymous student said. “You don’t know where to shop; I used to have to Google and ask ChatGPT questions. I prefer Walmart because they deliver from home, which is easier, as I don’t have a car.”

Transportation is a major barrier for many international students.

Joel Amralo, a graduate student from Ghana, came to CSU to study neurodegenerative diseases. One cultural barrier he faced was the limited access to culturally familiar food.

“I was finding it a bit difficult to access food because I do not have a car to move around,” Amralo said. “I learned that the closest African market is in Denver and is about a one-and-a-half-hour drive away from here. Initially, it has been very difficult because this is my first time experiencing American food.”

Another struggle Amralo faced was the difference in cost compared to home. But like many others, finding out about the pantry through a friend changed his experience.

“The pantry has actually come to my rescue,” Amralo said. “A friend recommended it to me. It has really helped reduce the financial burden.”

Amralo found comfort in seeing a diverse community at the pantry, which made him feel more welcomed and less hesitant to access the resource.

“It has also helped provide a sense of inclusion and community, in a sense that when you go there, there’s the diversity of individuals there,” Amralo said. “You know that you’re not alone there, and there were some Americans also out there.”

Greg Wymer, the director of international student and scholar services, emphasized the added challenge of visa-based work restrictions.

“We find that international students, because of their limited work opportunities to work in the United States, sometimes do not have enough money to basically purchase food and some of the basic necessities,” Wymer said.

Raising awareness remains a key challenge. Most students find out about the pantry through word of mouth. Wymer said the international student program offers a safe and open environment where students should feel comfortable seeking help.

“One of the main supports (is) we have our advisers meet with a lot of students on a daily basis just to revise their information on what might be possible,” Wymer said.

Buttram continues to push for growth and inclusivity and is striving to find more ways to support international students who may feel out of place in America.

“I would love to have more culturally sensitive or culturally appropriate foods,” Buttram said. “I’d love to have a grab-and-go meal type of thing, an option where we could have a sign-up sheet, and you could sign up three times a month for an emergency meal.”

In an unknown world where prices are rising and jobs are more scarce, the Rams Against Hunger food pantry has become more than just a source of food; it’s a critical support system that ensures international students don’t have to choose between meals and their education.

Reach Yoleni Paulo at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.