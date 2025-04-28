CSU students, Fort Collins residents reflect on tabling as outreach tool on The Plaza

Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center Plaza has become a hot spot for clubs and organizations to interact with the local community. One key way to connect is through tabling, which allows groups to promote their messages and mission to a diverse demographic.

However, the question remains: Is this form of community outreach effective, or do these social interactions make individuals nervous?

Cecilia Smith, a Larimer County Department of Health and Environment intern, is one of the many individuals who gathered at CSU’s annual Earth Day Festival to echo the importance of climate care.

“I’m learning as I go and (specifically) how to best engage with people,” Smith said.

Smith is joined by many eager and anxious students, all trying to make their voice heard and educate a crowd about their organization or club’s mission. Smith isn’t the only one who feels nervous about approaching students.

“(I’m nervous) almost every time,” said Owen Spaulding, Outdoor Club member. “I mean, talking is scary, especially when there’s people that you don’t know.”

Although Spaulding echoed the sentiment of many students who find themselves getting nervous, there are many who aren’t as timid.

“In situations like this where, like, I’m sitting at the table and … people are coming up to me, I feel a little less nervous,” said Kayla Vigen, a CSU Outdoor Club officer.

Even though many volunteers on The Plaza are students, there’s a large number of individuals who aren’t students. Yet, many still find themselves feeling nervous.

“I get nervous if I have to approach people, but I’m not nervous when they come to me,” said Kim Miller, FoCo Trash Mob volunteer.

While tabling has become one the most popular ways to engage with the local community, it differs for each individual organization. Each group may seek to attract a specific audience, but it’s likely that they reach a variety of people, which can ultimately lead to uneasiness.

But people may ask, why tabling? Is this form of outreach effective?

“Tabling is a really great way to, like, get more people involved with our club, you know, regular students that are walking by,” Vigen said. “And the only other way that we really have to reach out is social media. So this is definitely more like a more personable way to do it. You get to see them face to face. You get to interact with them, and I think that works a lot better than just, like, seeing a post on Instagram.”

Despite social media’s widespread influence, tabling has become a major form of outreach for clubs and organizations, as it builds deeper connections. With many students walking through The Plaza or CSU’s Lory Student Center, tabling allows groups to connect with potential members on a deeper level than a social media post does.

While organizations like the CSU Outdoor Club can utilize tabling as an in-person connection to supplement the use of social media, other organizations like FoCo Trash Mob don’t and ultimately depend on in-person-oriented forms of outreach, specifically tabling.

“This has been really helpful today to be here,” Miller said. “We’ve got a lot of people who signed up for our newsletter, so that gives us a broader reach, which is a goal that we have.”

But more importantly, do the volunteers even enjoy the work they’re doing?

“It’s just really fun,” Miller said. “We talk to people about recycling, and they have an ‘aha’ moment. … It’s also just really fun to talk to people about their ideas, (along with) giving exchange of ideas and interacting with students who definitely want to help us out.”

This type of outreach can be very difficult to staff, as it’s often unpaid and strictly volunteer work. However, the people who are involved take the work they’re doing to heart. Rather than viewing it as a job, most view it as an opportunity.

“It’s really important to, like, expand your social circle and meet as many people as possible because that’s how you learn,” Vigen said.

In the end, whether individuals are nervous or not, many embrace this type of outreach and are making an impact on their local communities. While they may be educating their audience, they’re also learning lessons themselves.

“I’ve definitely learned a lot,” Vigen said. “Given the fact, like, being an officer in this club, I’ve met so many people. I think that really has kind of changed my perspective. You know, like, different people with different perspectives are what’s going to teach you the most about life.”

Reach John Vu at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.