Eucharistic Procession unites Catholic community on CSU’s campus

On April 23, the Ram Catholic organization on Colorado State University’s campus commemorated a Eucharistic Procession, a ceremony that honors Jesus Christ. The group met at the Lory Student Center, circled The Oval and returned.

Ram Catholic was founded in 1967 and serves the Catholic community at Colorado State University. Over the years, Ram Catholic has hosted numerous events, ceremonies and celebrations.

“So we actually have Jesus present in the Blessed Sacrament, in that monster of the beautiful, golden thing in the priest hands underneath that white canopy, and we’re processing with him through campus to show that he’s here and that he loves everybody so that people can see the real God, who has decided to come down and be with us on Earth,” said Madeleine Gillett, CSU student.

The monstrance is a vessel that carries the Sacred host, being both a metaphysical and physical presence of Jesus Christ, and is the summit of Catholic faith.

“We brought (Jesus Christ) out here displaying the monstrance, and (it) is processing him around campus, kind of being able to allow students to kind of see the beauty of Jesus and be able to see the monstrance and Jesus being displayed on campus here,” said Brandon Holy, Ram Catholic staff.

Many Catholics around campus and the community came to participate in this ceremony. Camille Zarycki, a focus missionary who participated in the event, highlighted the importance of this event for Catholics.

“And so the Eucharistic Procession is when we’re bringing Jesus Christ again — body, soul and divinity — onto Colorado State’s campus and being able to pray with the students (and) pray for the students,” Zarycki said. “(It’s a chance to) be a witness … and share his merciful love with all.”

Priest Joseph LaJoie reflected on the importance of processions, especially during tough and uncertain times. He said processions even happened through plagues.

“I know in 2020 right after COVID was especially hitting Italy hard,” LaJoie said. “There were priests that would go out on procession alone, distanced from people through the streets, and people were able to look out their window to still be near the Lord when they couldn’t really leave the house or go to church. So it’s an expression of faith but also intercession, where we take the Lord through the streets.”

Holy reflected on what it means to be Catholic and what procession means to his faith.

“We really hope that this is just an opportunity to kind of, one, see the beauty of Catholicism,” Holy said. “It might seem a little bit different than, like, what we’re doing right here. Processing around campus might seem very different than some of the other faiths, but something that we think is true, beautiful and good and, yeah, really just help a lot of students see that and just begin to ask bigger questions about their life.”

