Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Eucharistic Procession unites Catholic community on CSU’s campus

Christian Arndt, Life and Culture Editor
April 23, 2025
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
Members of Ram Catholic gather for a Eucharistic Procession around Colorado State University’s campus April 23.

On April 23, the Ram Catholic organization on Colorado State University’s campus commemorated a Eucharistic Procession, a ceremony that honors Jesus Christ. The group met at the Lory Student Center, circled The Oval and returned.

Ram Catholic was founded in 1967 and serves the Catholic community at Colorado State University. Over the years, Ram Catholic has hosted numerous events, ceremonies and celebrations. 

Father Joseph LaJoie, pastor of Saint John XXIII Catholic Church and head chaplain of the Ram Catholic, carries the monstrance — a consecrated vessel for the host — during a Eucharistic Procession on the Colorado State University Oval April 23. “I know in 2020 right after COVID was especially hitting Italy hard,” LaJoie said. “There were priests that would go out on procession alone, distanced from people through the streets, and people were able to look out their window to still be near the Lord when they couldn’t really leave the house or go to church. So it’s an expression of faith but also intercession, where we take the Lord through the streets.” (The Collegian | Garrett Mogel)

“So we actually have Jesus present in the Blessed Sacrament, in that monster of the beautiful, golden thing in the priest hands underneath that white canopy, and we’re processing with him through campus to show that he’s here and that he loves everybody so that people can see the real God, who has decided to come down and be with us on Earth,” said Madeleine Gillett, CSU student.

The monstrance is a vessel that carries the Sacred host, being both a metaphysical and physical presence of Jesus Christ, and is the summit of Catholic faith.

“We brought (Jesus Christ) out here displaying the monstrance, and (it) is processing him around campus, kind of being able to allow students to kind of see the beauty of Jesus and be able to see the monstrance and Jesus being displayed on campus here,” said Brandon Holy, Ram Catholic staff.

Many Catholics around campus and the community came to participate in this ceremony. Camille Zarycki, a focus missionary who participated in the event, highlighted the importance of this event for Catholics.

A participant of the Ram Catholic Eucharistic Procession reads a hymn from a pamphlet on the Colorado State University Oval April 23. (The Collegian | Garrett Mogel)

“And so the Eucharistic Procession is when we’re bringing Jesus Christ again — body, soul and divinity — onto Colorado State’s campus and being able to pray with the students (and) pray for the students,” Zarycki said. “(It’s a chance to) be a witness … and share his merciful love with all.”

Priest Joseph LaJoie reflected on the importance of processions, especially during tough and uncertain times. He said processions even happened through plagues.

“I know in 2020 right after COVID was especially hitting Italy hard,” LaJoie said. “There were priests that would go out on procession alone, distanced from people through the streets, and people were able to look out their window to still be near the Lord when they couldn’t really leave the house or go to church. So it’s an expression of faith but also intercession, where we take the Lord through the streets.”

Colorado State University students, faculty and staff and members of Ram Catholic gather in the Lory Student Center to pray after a Eucharistic Procession on the Colorado State University Oval April 23. The Eucharist is the source and summit of the Catholic faith, where the consecrated host — a piece of bread — becomes the body of Jesus Christ. (The Collegian | Garrett Mogel)

Holy reflected on what it means to be Catholic and what procession means to his faith.

“We really hope that this is just an opportunity to kind of, one, see the beauty of Catholicism,” Holy said. “It might seem a little bit different than, like, what we’re doing right here. Processing around campus might seem very different than some of the other faiths, but something that we think is true, beautiful and good and, yeah, really just help a lot of students see that and just begin to ask bigger questions about their life.”

Reach Christian Arndt at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Community Events
Students color on terracotta pots at Colorado State University's Earth Day Festival April 22. These were one of several items students could personalize and take home, others included food and flowers.
CSU's annual Earth Day Festival combines celebration, action
Hundreds of yellow and red flags are placed into a green lawn.
CSU's Holocaust Awareness Week draws to close
Participants run in Colorado State University's third annual International 5K Color Run on The Oval March 29. The Indian Students Association alongside the International Enrollment Center and Office of International Programs hosted the run to celebrate the Hindu spring holiday of Holi, with proceeds going to international enrollment scholarships.
Color Run 5K supports international students, celebrates Holi at CSU
More in Culture
Image of people swing dancing.
Fancy footwork: Musical stylings of CSU Swing Dance Society promote community fun
International students navigate cultural differences on campus
International students navigate cultural differences on campus
Brianna Titone discusses what she is doing to help the trans community at the transgender panel Oct. 25. "It's not the sound of my voice that matters, it's the words that come out of it," Titone said as she explained her tough decision of whether to work on voice therapy or run for office.
CSU hosts panel on transgender policy
More in Culture and Community
Image of three people sitting down.
CSU Restorative Justice Club builds community, togetherness in education
Rams Against Hunger Food Pantry
Rams Against Hunger supports international students through food insecurity
Junior Horticulture major, April Ferzoco, pulls weeds at the CSU Annual Trial Garden. The Trial Garden provides a place for research and plant outreach for students and community members every year and is located at 1401 Remington Street. (Natalie Dyer | Collegian)
Annual Flower Trial Gardens offer vibrant area for Colorado horticulture research
About the Contributors
Christian Arndt
Christian Arndt, Life & Culture Editor
Christian Arndt is the returning editor for the life and culture desk for the 2024-25 school year at The Collegian. Hailing from Silverthorne, Colorado, Arndt began his writing journey in high school. With the help of his English teacher, he found his love for writing and, eventually, his love for journalistic writing. Arndt is a fourth-year at Colorado State University, where he will be graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media communication with a minor in English. Although his studies have provided excellent insight and practice within journalism, The Collegian has helped Arndt foster professionalism and experience in the field. Arndt looks forward to learning and growing through this experience. Initially a reporter for the arts and entertainment desk in early 2023, Arndt primarily focused on movie reviews, local art coverage and curated playlists. He soon took over as the second-ever editor for the life and culture desk in summer 2023, where he takes pride in providing coverage on local happenings, cultural events and local business features. Going into this year with the same amount of enthusiasm as last, Arndt is looking forward to providing accurate and important coverage of the Fort Collins area. If not editing articles, Arndt can be found watching movies, listening to punk rock, hoping for a Talking Heads reunion tour and walking his adorable dog, Penny.
Garrett Mogel
Garrett Mogel, Photo Director
Garrett Mogel is a fourth-year journalism student with a second field of study in philosophy. He is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Growing up in Colorado and surrounded by dreamlike landscapes and adventure sports, it was only a matter of time before Mogel picked up a camera. For over a decade, he explored Colorado, ported rivers, postholed through several feet of snow, rappelled over cliffs and skinned up mountains, all with a camera in hand. Through his adventures, Mogel began attaching stories to images and engaging viewers in conversation about their favorite areas. Eventually, Mogel’s passion for photography and storytelling drew him to pursue a degree and career in photojournalism. In his time at Colorado State University, Mogel has worked with The Collegian every year. In progressing through the publication, Mogel has seen all the ways student media fosters growth, both individually and through collaboration. Additionally, the opportunity to witness how impactful a story can be on a personal, organizational and community level is his greatest lesson thus far.  Beyond The Collegian, Mogel still finds time to appreciate his Colorado upbringing. When not on assignment, he can usually be found mountain biking, skiing, camping, river surfing or at home planning his next adventure.