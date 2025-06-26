Breaking: Nique Clifford drafted in first round by the Sacramento Kings

From his beginnings as a player who averaged just over five points per game to his transformation into a defining figure for the Colorado State men’s basketball program following his transfer, Nique Clifford‘s collegiate legacy was one of success.

After withdrawing from the 2024 NBA Draft to solidify his skills with the Rams one last season, Clifford ended his collegiate career with an incredible performance in the Mountain West and NCAA Tournament.

But the time has come to take his talents to the next level after being drafted in the first round by the Sacramento Kings.

In his final year with CSU, the 6-foot-6 guard was a versatile player, able to guard several positions and craft a near-perfect shot from anywhere on the court. As the leader in stats, he averaged 18.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, shooting a 49.6% in field goals and was third on the team for 3’s, with 66.

Coming into the NCAA, Clifford was already on several radars as a promising player after being ranked as a 4-star recruit and No. 92 overall by 247Sports following his time at The Vanguard School.

He originally played for Colorado, where he spent three seasons and was one of four players in his junior year to play in all 35 games. He also gained his first career double-double in a game against Utah, with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

But something was missing.

Clifford entered the transfer portal after the 2022-23 season and landed just an hour’s drive away at CSU, and so began greatness.

In his first year as a Ram, he was one of three players — alongside Miami Heat’s Isaiah Stevens and EuroBasket player Joel Scott — to start in all 36 games. He had the team-best double-doubles with nine, one of which occurred in the NCAA Tournament against Virginia.

He remained a consistent player as a fifth-year, especially at the end of the season to secure a place in the coming draft; one of his best games statistically was against Boise State in the final regular season game, scoring a season high of 36 points, 13 field goals and four 3s.

Following in the footsteps of Stevens, Clifford was a leader, as the Rams won the MW Tournament — the first time in over two decades.

The Rams had a strong performance in the NCAA Tournament, losing in the second round by one point to No. 4 Maryland.

Although it was a tough pill to swallow, Clifford ended his collegiate career by solidifying that he is a crucial player to have on the court and will adjust nicely to the NBA, now repping the Kings.

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @sophgwebb.