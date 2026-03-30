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Breaking: CSU men’s basketball forward expected to enter transfer portal

Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
March 30, 2026
Collegian | Sophie Webb
Augustinas Kiudulas (11) pushes past a defender in Colorado State University’s state pride game against UNLV Jan. 9. CSU won 70-62.

Although the transfer portal for NCAA men’s basketball doesn’t open for more than another week, one Colorado State player is already presumed to enter once it opens.

Augustinas Kiudulas’ expectation to leave the Rams was first reported by Brandon Goble of Juco Advocate. The junior appeared in all 34 games for CSU — making four starts — and averaged 14.6 minutes per game.

He was only one of five players to see action in every game, as injury was an issue for the Rams this season.

Colorado State University men’s basketball forward Augustinas Kiudulas (11) makes a free throw against the University of Wyoming Jan. 31. (Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

During the year, Kiudulas scored an average of 5.9 points per game, notching a total of 200. His arguably best game of the season was against New Mexico, in which he scored a season-high of points with 20 and three 3-pointers.

But Kiudulas saw the most action in a season just one year prior when he was with the VMI Keydets.

He played in 31 matchups, starting in 30, and notched the second-highest points on the team with 471 — 15.2 per game — and the most rebounds with 194 — 6.3 per game. He averaged 29.3 minutes, a vast improvement over his first collegiate year at Indiana State.

With the Sycamores, Kiudulas only saw action in seven games, averaging 3.6 minutes per game. By the end of the 2023-24 season, he scored two points.

For his third season, the 6-foot-8 forward came to the Rams. If he does announce that he is transferring once the portal opens April 7, this will mark his fourth school in four seasons.

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on social media @sophgwebb.

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About the Contributors
Sophie Webb
Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
Sophie Webb is returning as the sports editor for The Collegian, expanding her love of journalism beyond the classroom.  Writing has always fascinated Webb, who has been writing short stories since third grade. In high school, she decided to try her hand at journalism. Soon after discovering her passion for journalism, she began working for The Collegian while in high school, and after her first semester of college, she was named sports editor.  This year, Webb aims to push herself out of her comfort zone and consistently expand the sports desk, whether that involves helping writers discover their place within the field or collaborating with other departments to increase the quality of content and level of engagement. The Collegian has not only allowed her the opportunity to further her writing and leadership skills but has also given her a second home in the newsroom. Walking in every day confirms she made the right choice in following her passion. Webb knows she can make an impact through her writing, which is why she plans on becoming a full-time journalist post-graduation and, for her next three years at Colorado State University, honing her craft. If not writing or taking photos, Webb can be found hiking, listening to music or traveling to her next country.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.