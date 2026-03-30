Breaking: CSU men’s basketball forward expected to enter transfer portal

Although the transfer portal for NCAA men’s basketball doesn’t open for more than another week, one Colorado State player is already presumed to enter once it opens.

Augustinas Kiudulas’ expectation to leave the Rams was first reported by Brandon Goble of Juco Advocate. The junior appeared in all 34 games for CSU — making four starts — and averaged 14.6 minutes per game.

He was only one of five players to see action in every game, as injury was an issue for the Rams this season.

During the year, Kiudulas scored an average of 5.9 points per game, notching a total of 200. His arguably best game of the season was against New Mexico, in which he scored a season-high of points with 20 and three 3-pointers.

But Kiudulas saw the most action in a season just one year prior when he was with the VMI Keydets.

He played in 31 matchups, starting in 30, and notched the second-highest points on the team with 471 — 15.2 per game — and the most rebounds with 194 — 6.3 per game. He averaged 29.3 minutes, a vast improvement over his first collegiate year at Indiana State.

With the Sycamores, Kiudulas only saw action in seven games, averaging 3.6 minutes per game. By the end of the 2023-24 season, he scored two points.

For his third season, the 6-foot-8 forward came to the Rams. If he does announce that he is transferring once the portal opens April 7, this will mark his fourth school in four seasons.

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on social media @sophgwebb.

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