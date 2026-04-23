CSU lands, loses multiple players in 2026 men’s basketball transfer portal window

After a solid season under first-year head coach Ali Farokhmanesh, the Rams are looking to fill key holes on the roster — as a few players have confirmed they will be transferring out — to prepare for a deep postseason run next season.

While the team was able to retain a majority of their starting players, a handful of departures will leave Farokhmanesh and his staff looking for players that can step in and fill the shoes of the few that left.

Here is an up-to-date list of the gains and losses for the Colorado State men’s basketball roster following the 2025-26 season. The transfer portal closed for new entrants April 21.

Transferring in

Amondo Miller Jr.: Miller Jr. comes to CSU from Division II Lubbock Christian University, where he was a standout guard that averaged 21.0 points per game and 3.1 assists per game in the 2025-26 season, earning National Association of Basketball Coaches All-American honors. Prior to his two years at LCU, Miller Jr. played a season at Fort Lewis College in which he was selected to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team. His first collegiate year, he redshirted at Colorado, only playing in five games. As he joins the Rams, Miller Jr. will be playing in his home state as he graduated from Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, as a two-time All-JeffCo First Team player.

Justin Menard: Menard committed to CSU April 21, bringing in much-needed stability to the guard position. Menard came from Marist, where he averaged 12.9 points per game and 3.8 assists per game in the 2025-26 season and was named All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Third Team. Prior to MU, he played his freshman season at Iona, averaging 5.5 points per game.

Menard and Miller Jr. will both look to fill the hole left by Brandon Rechsteiner’s departure. Menard has two years of eligibility remaining.

Transferring out

Brandon Rechsteiner: Rechsteiner was the leading scorer for CSU last season, with 12.0 points per game paired with 2.5 assists per game. The 6-foot-1 guard joined the Rams after two seasons at Virginia Tech, scoring a total of 271 points and 124 assists. He now takes his talents to Kansas State with one year of eligibility remaining.

Augustinas Kiudulas: Kiudulas is transferring to Western Michigan for his senior season after having spent his junior campaign with the Rams. He averaged 5.9 points per game and 2.7 rebounds per game off the bench. Prior to CSU, the Lithuanian forward spent his first collegiate year at Indiana State before transferring to Virginia Military Institute for his sophomore year.

Darnez Slater: Slater entered the portal with three years of eligibility remaining after having spent most of his time at Colorado State in a bench role, with a majority of his minutes coming while starting guard Josh Pascarelli was sidelined with an injury. After averaging 1.5 points per game with CSU, he will continue his career at Montana State.

Jon Mekonnen: Mekonnen has announced his commitment to South Dakota State after spending his first year with the green and gold. The forward from Minnesota appeared in 11 games last season, averaging 2.1 points per game. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Nikola Djapa: The Serbian center was one of the first players on the roster to announce he was entering the portal after spending two seasons at CSU. Djapa has yet to find a new home after appearing in 19 games for the Rams last season, averaging 2.4 points per game. Djapa played at Long Island his first college season, where he appeared in 29 games and averaged 6.1 points per game before transferring to CSU.