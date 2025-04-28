Founded 1891.

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Pride Resource Center hosts night of unconditional love, belonging at Queer Prom

Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
April 28, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Attendees of the Pride Resource Center’s Queer Prom event dance in the Lory Student Center Theatre April 25.

For some, prom was a night filled with laughter and friends and a time to dress up and dance the night away, but that was not the reality for everyone. Others could not dress up the way they wanted to, nor were they able to go with the person they wanted.

But the Pride Resource Center at Colorado State University was determined to reset the clock and offer a safe space, a second chance — as attendee Jade Szettella put it, a “healing” experience — at their event: Queer Prom. 

Friday, April 25, the PRC decorated the Lory Student Center Theater to match the theme of Night at the Museum, where anybody — so long as they were older than 18 — could have a safe and fun night.

“We just really want it to be a space that’s open to everybody that feels like a safe, authentic place where people can just bring whoever they want, wear whatever they want, dance however they want. It’s just our way of bringing our community together to celebrate the end of the year and just let people dance and have fun and be themselves.” -Maggie Hendrickson, Pride Resource Center director

“There’s a lot of anti-LGBTQ stuff happening around the country right now, and so this is just a way of celebrating queer joy and community and dancing,” said Maggie Hendrickson, the director of the Pride Resource Center. “It’s not just LGBTQ people who come; everyone’s welcome. We’re just here to celebrate and be in community.”

But an event this large required a solid undertaking, and planning began over a year ago when the Lory Student Center Theater was first booked. With time, the event was planned piece by piece. 

The check-in table for the Pride Resource Center’s Queer Prom event outside the Lory Student Center Theatre April 25. (Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

Yet, the dance truly began to come together about a month in advance when tickets were handed out free of charge, and decorations and music were finalized just days before.

“We just really want it to be a space that’s open to everybody that feels like a safe, authentic place where people can just bring whoever they want, wear whatever they want, dance however they want,” Hendrickson said. “It’s just our way of bringing our community together to celebrate the end of the year and just let people dance and have fun and be themselves.”

Although there were several logistical components settled by the PRC, it was the students who gave the event life.

Hendrickson and Josh Mack, assistant director of the PRC, were joined by event coordinators and students who helped decide the theme, and students sourced the DJ after recommendations via Instagram.

But in the end, it all came together in time to put on a meaningful event.

“I just love seeing people dance and have a good time,” Hendrickson said. “Some of the events we do can be more serious and more educational. And this is just people (getting) to just leave some stress and have some fun. And so I just love seeing students joyful and being their authentic self.”

Even before the event officially started, eager participants began rolling in. They were met with the opportunity to take pictures in front of a purple and white backdrop — colors often seen on LGBTQIA+ flags to recognize identity and expression.

Attendees also took home stickers designed annually by the PRC for Pride Month, and if they wanted to relax or just mess around, they could submerge their hands in a bucket filled with Orbeez. 

“People have some internal wrestling of, ‘Am I queer enough? Do I even know my identities? What if I’m not out?’” Hendrickson said. “We wanted to make sure everyone knows we love you, and we welcome you no matter where you are in your journey. … There’s no such thing as being queer enough. … The stickers are our way of reminding people of that.”

The PRC created a safe environment for people to relax and be who they want to be, but what is an event without a little competition? Employees of the PRC assessed and later presented awards for categories such as best dancer, best dressed and best on theme.

Enock Monanti, an attendee and someone who has worked with the PRC, was one of many who took the event as an opportunity to display their fashion skills, wanting to show the crowd that he was “looking good and getting on that dance floor,” Monanti said.

Monanti also recognized the significance of the event to those in the LGBTQIA+ community.

“It allows them to come out as them, who may not want to dress the traditional masculine way, such as how I am, how I’m dressed … a little bit more wonderful,” Monanti said. “And it lets them go to prom and come and present themselves as how they want to be presented.”

Queer Prom has been a tradition for several years, and former CSU student Kailarae Lilly has been coming for the past four. But this year held more significance, as it was the first time their childhood best friend was also able to attend.

Lilly is a testament to the fact that Queer Prom is a safe space for many. The event was nothing short of a success and is not only an event anyone can attend, but it will consistently be a place of safety and enjoyment.

“There’s a lot of struggle to be found by being part of this community, especially now, and there’s no denying that it’s hard,” Lilly said. “The thing that makes us strong is our togetherness and our sense of community.

“Be here, be participative, make friends, talk to people,” Lilly said. “Even if you’re nervous, even if you’re shy, because those people are the people that are going to be with you through thick and thin — through the rest of your life.”

Reach Sophie Webb at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @sophgwebb.

