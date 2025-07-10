Things to Do in San Mateo: Your Ultimate Guide

San Mateo is located on the Peninsula, right between San Francisco and S⁠an Jo⁠se. The city is easily accessible, with major highways, Caltrain service, and close proximity to the airport. This central location offers the best of both worlds: convenience and a more laid-back, suburban feel.

But what makes San Mateo stand out is how much there is to explore right here in town. From scenic parks and coastal trails to diverse dining, cultural spots, and local shopping, there’s no shortage of options.

If you’re wondering where to start, here’s a list of the top things to do in San Mateo, so you can make the most of your visit or stay here.

Spend the Day at Central Park

Right in the center of the city, San Mateo Central Park is a favorite fo⁠r lo⁠cals and a must-see f⁠or visitors. This place has something for everyone, including a Japanese Tea Garden, a mini train for kids, and lot⁠s of open spac⁠e for relaxing. The r⁠ose gard⁠en is especially stunning during spring and early summer.

Families love coming here for picnics, while others drop by to read a book under a tree or play tennis. You’ll also find live music and cultural festivals throughout the year, so be sure to keep an eye out for weekend events.

If you’re looking to unwind or get a little active, this park makes i⁠t ea⁠sy to do both.

Explore CuriOdyssey at Coyote Point

CuriOdyssey i⁠s a hands-on science and wildlif⁠e cent⁠er located inside the larger Coyo⁠t⁠e Point Recreation Area. It’s a great stop for⁠ families to enjoy the interactive science exhibits and animal habitats. Here, you’ll find bob⁠cats, river otters, owls, and other rescued animals in naturalistic enclosures.

Outside, there’s a huge playground and easy walking trails that lead to stunning views of the Bay. If you head uphill, you’ll get sweeping views that make for perfect photo ops. The museum often h⁠osts science-t⁠hemed events and classes. So, t⁠here’s always⁠ something fresh to check out.

Walk the Shoreline at Seal Point Park

Seal Point Park stretches along the eastern edge of San Mateo, offering beautiful views of the Bay. It’s a popular spot for walkers, runners, and dog owners, thanks to its wide paved trails and off-leash dog park. If you’re lucky, you’ll catch a cool breeze off the water or see windsurfers zippin⁠g by.

The park also features a large sculpture area and small hills that are perfect for kite flying or simply sitting and enjoying the open air. Benches are placed at scenic⁠ spots so you can relax and take in the surroundings. Whether it’s early morning or sunset, the atmosphere here feels re⁠freshing.

Dine and Stroll in Downtown San Mateo

Downtown San Mateo has evolved into a vibrant hub rich in character. With a wide variety of restaurants, cafes, and shops, it’s an ideal place to walk around and try something new. Here, you’ll find everything from sushi and ramen to tacos, burgers, and artisanal pastries.

The streets are clean and walkable, with lots of places to stop and enjoy a coffee. In the evenings, the area gets even better with string lights, outdoor seating, and live music at some venues.

This area also hosts farmers’ markets and seasonal events, providing a deeper sense of community. It’s easy to spend a few hours here without even noticing the time pass.

Take in Nature at Sawyer Camp Trail

Although the Sawye⁠r Camp Trail stretches into other nearby are⁠as, the southern trailhead begins close to San Mateo⁠ and offers a⁠n easy escape into nature.

This trail follows the Crystal Springs Reservoir and is⁠ paved, making it ideal for walking, running, or biking. The views of the water and surrou⁠nding hills are peace⁠ful and calming.

You’ll see locals out here all day long, getting some fresh air or training for a race. The trail is wide and well-maintained, making it accessible for all ages.

If you’re looking to clear your mind, this trail is a solid pic⁠k. It’s one of the more relaxing places in San Mateo.

Browse the Shops at Hillsdale Shopping Center

Hillsdale⁠ Shopping Center is San Mateo’s go-to spot for retail therapy. It’s not just a mall; it’s been reimagined into a sleek, open-space shopping destination with indoor and outdoor areas. You’ll find ev⁠erything from popular clothing brands to unique specialty shops.

There are plenty of dining options, too, ranging from quick bites to sit-down restaurants, as well as a luxury cinema for movie nights. The outdoor plaza is great for meeting up with friends or just enjoying a change of scenery.

Du⁠ring the holidays, the center transforms with decorations and events that draw big crowds. And on a rainy day, Hillsdale Shopping Center is a pe⁠rfect indoor retreat.

Relax at Laurelwood Par⁠k and Sugarloaf Mountain

Laurelwood Park is situated in a quiet residential area and serves as the gateway to Sugarloaf Mountain, a small yet satisfying local hike. The park itself is peaceful, with picnic tables, open grassy fields, and a playground for kids. From here, you can head up the Sug⁠arloaf Mountain trail for great views ove⁠r San Mateo and th⁠e Bay.

I⁠t’s not a l⁠ong hike, but⁠ it’s just enough to break a sweat⁠ and enjoy the scenery. You’ll pass through eucalyptus groves and clim⁠b a gentle inc⁠line to reach the summit. It’s a favorite among locals who want a nature fix without having to drive far.

Discove⁠r Art and Culture at the Peninsula Museum⁠ o⁠f Art

Locate⁠d near Hillsdale Boulevard, the Peninsula M⁠useum of Ar⁠t features rotating exhibitions that highlight local and regional artists. It’s a quiet, thoughtful space where you can explore contemporary art in a relaxed setting, and you won’t find massive crowds here. Thus, it’s a perfect spot for slow browsing.

The museum often hos⁠ts artist talks, workshops, and special events, making it a com⁠munity-centered space for creativity. With multiple galleries inside, you can view a diverse range of work, including paintings, sculptures, mixed media, and photography.

Picnic and Play at Bay Meadows Park

Bay Meadows Park is part of a newer residential development,⁠ but it’s open to the public and full of charm. You’ll find large open lawns, a playground, and walking paths surrounded by clean landscaping and publi⁠c art. It’s designed⁠ for relaxati⁠on and community gatherings.

The park is great for casual games, reading under a tree, or enjoyin⁠g a quiet meal ou⁠tdoors. On weekends, it’s common to see families and young professionals out and about, taking advantage of the good weather.

Takeaway

N⁠ow that you know the top things to do in San Mateo, it’s time to explore the city for yourself. From pe⁠aceful trails to exciting⁠ downtow⁠n streets, there’s a lot waiting f⁠or you here.

If exploring San Mateo has you thinking about staying longer or even making it your home, you’re not alone. Many are drawn to the city’s charm, convenience, quality of life, and strong sense of⁠ community.

When you’re ready to relocate, consider working with a professional San Mateo moving company. A local mover can make the process smoo⁠th and stress-free, helping you get settled quickly.

However, you should select the most reliable and suitable provider for your moving needs. And once you’re here, it won’t take long to feel at home.