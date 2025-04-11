CSU Flower Trial Gardens offer colorful area for Colorado horticulture research

Walking to the University Center for the Arts, pops of blue, violet, red, orange and yellow sprout from the grounds and in the orange pots laid along the path.

The Colorado State University Trial Gardens began in the 1970s, but its legacy continues to live on. As the trial gardens are constantly being developed, the team is dedicated to conserving the space as an accessible learning opportunity for the Fort Collins community. The Trial Gardens were initially located at the W.D. Holley Plant Environmental Research Center, known as PERC, from 1971 until 2000.

In 2000, the annual flower trial garden was moved to the park across from the University Center for the Arts, allowing for more spacious visibility and advancements in research and education.

Chad Miller has been the trial garden director since January 2023 after previous faculty coordinator James E. Klett stepped down from the role. Miller said he has enjoyed getting to work with plants and agriculture along with preserving the experience of plant trialing for students and those touring the gardens.

Miller also explained that as the evaluation for plant trials began to grow over time, there was a greater demand for space to conduct these trials.

“And the horticulture industry, with increased breed tech and efforts plus technological advances and the ability to create newer varieties, helped to push the need for increased capacity in trialing,” Miller said.

Miller said he found it beautiful to see how the general public has responded to the trial gardens. Many people biking along the path have sent messages thanking Miller for the new flower bulbs they see going to work.

“Not only are we meeting the mission for trialing plants and helping the industry know what to grow and to market, but it’s also providing consumers a visually pleasing and therapeutic space,” Miller said.

From the addition of the Pansy Trial program in 2003 to the development of the Perennial Trials in 2006, the gardens have cultivated various sites that test numerous plants under various conditions and factors.

“The landscape changes every year with different color patterns and color blocks; certain plants come on to flower sooner than later,” Miller said. “You can easily go out there weekly and see something new or (from) a different perspective.”

Alison O’Connor has been the horticulture specialist for CSU Extension in Larimer County for almost 20 years. She explained how, over time, the gardens have expanded and added more plant beds, diversifying the variety that the public can see.

The gardens have maintained their goals of being a space of demonstration, promoting research in sustainable resources and irrigation management, especially in the semi-arid state of Colorado.

“Nationally, the trial gardens on campus are one of the most recognized gardens that are available for the general public and for research,” O’Connor said. “As water becomes more scarce, having flowers that not only support pollinator health and are beautiful but are more drought (and) heat tolerant is important, too.

“There is such a significance with the history of having horticulture with our land grant institutions and continuing to do this research that is applicable for not only the industry but also for homeowners.”

Ashlyn Schall is a junior studying environmental horticulture with a concentration in nursery and landscape management. She began working with the trial gardens as the annual coordinator after hearing about the opportunity from Miller during one of her classes with him.

“It’s very unique and incredible that it’s a public garden,” Schall said. “It is just a magical place to stumble upon, especially if you don’t know that it’s there.”

Although a recent addition to the team, Schall said she recognizes the value of the trial gardens, wherein the history has contributed to its overall growth. She believes it is a valuable experience for people to learn and engage with the demonstration gardens.

“In the past, there have been plants that have struggled in Fort Collins,” Schall said. “Through these innovations in breeding, we can see them start to come up in the market and be valid candidates in Fort Collins and in this region.”

David Staats has been working as a research associate in the department of horticulture and landscape architecture since 1993. Staats said he noticed how much more sophisticated the trialing process has become, resulting in improved plant breeding.

“The garden helps select superior plants for our landscapes and, consequently, makes a higher quality of life for our communities with more beautiful neighborhoods and green spaces for all to enjoy,” Staats said.

O’Connor said the trial gardens have preserved their purpose of helping and informing the community throughout history.

“It ties into its original purpose, which is demonstrating and researching plants that are good for Colorado gardens but also (establishing) the overall well-being as people and having that connection to nature,” O’Connor said.

Staats is looking forward to seeing how the gardens will continue to improve over the years with the development of a strong foundation. He said he believes the trial gardens will continue to showcase what is possible in plant breeding and maintenance for the public.

“It is very exciting to see plans developing that would create more of a space to demonstrate what the state of the art in horticulture could be for the public with beautiful and more sustainable landscapes,” Staats said.

Reach Sananda Chandy at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.