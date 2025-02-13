Broken Hearts Club at Mugs Old Town offers unconventional way to celebrate love

Fort Collins’ Mugs Old Town became a location for those wanting an alternative way to celebrate Valentine’s Day through art and connections Feb. 14.

Mugs offered a space for those who didn’t have a romantic Valentine this year. The Broken Hearts Club: an anti-Valentine’s Day show was organized by The Art Mart, a Northern Colorado-based event organizer that promotes local artists. They often showcase artists who might not fit into traditional fine art spaces, along with emerging artists who have not previously shown their work publicly.

“It’s just so cool to see the creativity that people have, and everybody is so different,” said Abbey Tscherter, an attendee and Colorado State University junior. “Love is beautiful. Even just, like, hanging out with my friends, that platonic love, I tend to value more on this holiday.”

“I am kind of anti-Valentine’s Day myself. I just feel like it’s kind of cheesy, like, forced. … You shouldn’t have to have a specific day to show your love — it should be year-round,” -Riley Bemelen, vendor

Mugs Old Town was filled with a unique selection of local art, from hand-beaded jewelry and handmade prints to crochet plushies. This blend of local art embraced the joyous side of heartache. In addition to the different stands, the shop stayed open late to supply coffee and food to vendors and attendees.

From 7-9 p.m., Mugs Old Town was buzzing with energy as people strolled in alone, with groups and in pairs to explore an array of artwork while getting a coffee to sip on. Local artists and self-proclaimed Valentine’s haters showcased their talents.

“I am kind of anti-Valentine’s Day myself,” said Riley Bemelen, a jewelry vendor. “I just feel like it’s kind of cheesy, like, forced. … You shouldn’t have to have a specific day to show your love — it should be year-round.”

Mugs Old Town amplified the atmosphere by offering themed cocktails and mocktails. Inspired by the hater theme, these drinks offered a fun twist to the night. The cafe, known for its commitment to community and quality, was the ideal backdrop for this unconventional gathering.

The booths were unique and filled with skill. One specific vendor, Bemelen, beads necklaces and earrings by hand, and polymer clay is used to make various pieces of jewelry. Some of her earrings were small mushrooms that varied in color.

Attendees engaged with the artists, asking questions about their creative processes and materials. Some visitors came to support friends and local artists, while others were drawn by the event’s engaging theme. The relaxed atmosphere encouraged conversation, laughter and appreciation for the arts.

Free and open to all ages, the event invited a diverse crowd to partake in the festivities. The inclusive environment encouraged both singles and couples to connect over shared experiences.

“Every single booth is unique, and everybody has their unique style,” attendee Sabrina Ledford said. “It looks authentic. It’s really nice to, like, be out with friends (and) be in a community. I’m in the art community, and seeing people and the things they’ve made, it’s amazing.”

The vibrant cultural scene within Fort Collins explicitly highlights the cafe and the city’s support for local art. Mugs Old Town and The Art Mart provided a memorable experience for those looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day a little differently.

