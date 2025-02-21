World Unity Fair celebrates diversity across nations

Bringing excitement, laughter and music to the Lory Student Center, the annual World Unity Fair has been a Colorado State University tradition since 1951. The fair is held yearly to showcase of all the different cultures and communities represented at CSU, and the gathering is largely staffed by CSU students themselves. Behind the scenes, however, Bronwen Watts, the assistant director of programming for the Office of International Programs, and Greg Wymer, the director of international student and scholar services, played an instrumental role in helping facilitate this event.

The fair, which is a towering effort on Bronwen’s part, is designed to allow CSU students to expand their horizons without the barriers or expenses of international travel. Bronwen and her team spent the past six months working out logistics and preparing for the event. For her, working with clubs and students is the highlight of the fair.

“It’s really, really fun to see their creativity and their excitement,” Bronwen said. “This event is for them to share what they think is important about their country or culture or club.”

“It’s a wonderful evening where you can get together and celebrate others for their differences — not in spite of their differences.” –Greg Wymer, International Student and Scholar Services director

This year, the fair took place in the LSC and featured a fashion show, a bazaar, clothes and a new cookbook. The fair’s offerings are guided largely by student talents and interests and harness the passions and talents of the CSU community. Historically, the event has seen massive turnouts of students and community members.

“Last year, we estimated approximately 5,000 people went through the doors of the unity fair,” Wymer said.

The fair is more than just a celebration of culture at CSU; it is a time of gathering, healing and conversation. The fair is a celebration of what it means to be human and what it means to be in community.

This year, the fair offered a cookbook that contains some new recipes and some old favorites. With 24 recipes total, the cookbook has something to offer from every corner of the world. All of the money raised at the fair, be it from ticket or cookbook sales, goes straight back into the community in the form of funding for CSU’s International Programs.

The World Unity Fair, which has become a CSU tradition, is an opportunity for students to showcase their talents and draw recognition for their work in clubs or extracurriculars. The combined efforts of Bronwen and her team are manifested in the behind-the-scenes logistics of the events, giving students real-world experience.

Twenty-six clubs tabled at this year’s World Unity Fair, representing a vast array of interests and skills. Sophie Smith, a student and member of the CSU French Club, helped out at the fair this year. Smith helped serve macarons at the booth and is one of many students who were instrumental in making the fair what it was.

When asked to describe the event, Smith said it was “an upbeat celebration and informational gathering of the different cultures at CSU.”

Smith noted that her favorite food at the fair were the macarons that her booth served. Food, a portable and accessible part of culture, is one of the most essential ways that culture was shared at the World Unity Fair. This year was the first time in a while that the fair features a cookbook.

Additional changes were made this year to ensure that all students got to experience the World Unity Fair. Last year, the fair struggled to accommodate the 5,000 people, leading to massive lines. This year, tickets have been shifted to a digital format to help shorten the lines and streamline the process.

“I think that’s the first time we’ve ever done it, and we’re hoping to be able to reduce the incredibly long lines that we had last year,” Bronwen said.

For students, clubs and the larger Fort Collins area, this event opens up access to places and cultures without expenses and the hassle of travel. When asked what she loves most about the fair, Bronwen talked about the access the club provides and the joy it brings to campus.

“Travel around the world in just a few hours!” Bronwen said.

Reach Ella Dorpinghaus at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.