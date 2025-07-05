5 Things to Know Before Moving to Fort Worth, TX

If you have your eyes set on Fort Worth, Texas, you are in good company.

Between 2020 and 2023 alone, Fort Worth welcomed over 45,000 new residents, according to the Texas Demographic Center.

With these numbers, it’s not just a population boom, but a movement. People from all over the country are swapping high-cost, high-stress cities for Fort Worth’s irresistible mix of economic opportunity and modern convenience.

However, life in Fort Worth is not all rosy. There are a few positives and negatives that you may experience. So, before you begin searching for a house, it’s helpful to familiarize yourself with a few key details that will make moving to Fort Worth smoother.

Let’s take a close look at these five things you need to know before moving to Cowtown.

Fort Worth’s Cost of Living Won’t Break the Bank

One of the primary reasons many people are relocating to Fort Worth is its affordability.

Unlike Austin, where housing prices have soared well past the half-million mark, or Dallas, where costs have steadily risen, Fort Worth remains comparatively budget-friendly.

Not only do you have access to a wide range of housing types, from single-family homes to condos, but their median selling prices are significantly lower than the Dallas median and more affordable than Austin’s ever-inflating market.

Renters also benefit from the city’s affordability. A one-bedroom apartment averages around $1,200 per month, while two-bedroom apartments hover near $1,500.

Average House Rent: $1,434

Median Home Value: $342,500

Groceries are also typically below the national average, making Fort Worth one of the more livable cities in Texas for working families, young professionals, and retirees.

Expense Category Compared to the National Average Housing 13% lower Utilities 16% higher Food 1% lower Healthcare 5% higher Transportation 6% lower

Moving to Fort Worth, you will find that transportation costs are also manageable. Public transportation is available through Trinity Metro, which includes buses and commuter rail lines.

However, most residents still drive (about 98% of them), and fortunately, gas prices tend to be lower in Texas than in other parts of the country.

The Job Market is Strong

While Dallas gets a lot of economic attention, Fort Worth has been quietly and steadily growing into a powerhouse of its own. In many cases, it even outpaces Dallas in job growth.

Fort Worth has a business-friendly environment and lower cost of commercial real estate. That means more companies are setting up shop on this side of the metroplex, and they are hiring as well.

The city boasts major employers across several booming industries:

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics is a major fixture, employing over 17,000 people.

American Airlines Group, headquartered nearby, also provides thousands of jobs.

Texas Health Resources and Cook Children’s Health Care System leading the healthcare sector.

Amazon, FedEx, and UPS all have a solid presence handling logistics and distribution.

With how vast transportation is here as an industry, you will have almost no challenge getting reliable Brazos movers to assist with your relocation needs when moving to Fort Worth.

As of Q2 2025, Fort Worth’s unemployment rate hovered around 3.4%, which is lower than the national average. The job market is diversified enough to absorb newcomers with varying backgrounds.

Population: 978,468

Median Household Income: $76,602

Unemployment Rate: 3.4%

Poverty Rate: 12.9%

Also, the absence of a state income tax makes those paychecks stretch even further.

For those willing to commute, many professionals live in Fort Worth and work in Dallas, and vice versa. But increasingly, Fort Worth is a career destination in its own right.

The Weather Isn’t for the Faint-Hearted

Mother Nature is unpredictable in Fort Worth. Since the city sits on the eastern edge of Tornado Alley, the occasional severe weather is a legitimate concern.

While major twisters are relatively rare within city limits, tornado warnings are a springtime ritual. Tarrant County averages 2 – 3 tornado warnings annually, mostly in April through June.

It’s also not unusual for schools and businesses to go on alert in April, May, and June when the skies get dark and the sirens start wailing.

Hail is another serious concern. Fort Worth ranks among the top U.S. cities for hail damage claims. These golf-ball-sized hailstones are big enough to crack windshields or damage rooftops.

So, it’s a smart investment for you to:

Look for impact-resistant roofing (Class 4 shingles are ideal).

Ask about the age and type of roof when buying a home.

Ensure your homeowners and auto insurance include comprehensive hail and storm protection.

Note:

The humidity and heat are something many prospective residents do not prepare adequately for before arriving in Fort Worth.

From May to September, expect daytime highs between 84°F and 100°F, accompanied by high humidity that makes the temperature feel even hotter. Fort Worth summers are hot, humid, and prolonged. The temperature dips in January and February are never below 35°F.

With these in mind, knowing how to choose a moving company in Fort Worth that makes your relocation seamless should come easy.

Average Seasonal Temperature:

Winter — 49°F

Fall — 68°F

Spring — 66°F

Summer — 86°F

Still, most locals don’t mind the weather. It’s all part of Texas life, and a few preparations will go a long way in keeping you safe and comfortable.

Crime Rates Vary

On average, Fort Worth experiences higher-than-average crime rates, being safer than only 9% of all U.S. cities.

Property crime incidents are the most common, with a 1 in 38 chance that you will fall victim to theft or burglary. However, the statistics don’t tell the full story.

Crime is very neighborhood-specific here. Many areas in Fort Worth are widely recognized for being safe and family-friendly, like the northwestern part.

Neighborhoods like Tanglewood, Heritage, and the Alliance Corridor are popular among families and professionals. Areas like Fairmount and Westcliff are prized for their walkability and proximity to cultural amenities.

per 1,000 Residents Fort Worth Median Texas Median National Median Violent Crime 4.88 4.06 4.0 Property Crime 26.43 22.38 19.0

When moving to Fort Worth, consider speaking with locals to gather information about the best places to live. Most Fort Worth residents are friendly and happy to share candid advice.

There’s Always Something to Do

If you are wondering what people do for fun in Fort Worth, the answer is a lot. Fort Worth blends Western tradition with modern entertainment in a way few other cities can.

Where else can you watch a live cattle drive at 11 AM, then stroll through a world-class art museum by lunch?

What to do in Fort Worth is never lacking!

The Fort Worth Stockyards are a must-see and a go-to for visitors and locals alike.

Downtown, Sundance Square offers a completely different vibe with theaters, boutiques, and a bustling dining scene.

Art lovers will find bliss in the city’s cultural district, home to the Kimbell Art Museum, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, and the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.

Families will love the Fort Worth Zoo, ranked as one of the top zoos in the country, and the nearby Fort Worth Botanic Garden.

Outdoor lovers can explore the Trinity Trails, which span over 100 miles and are perfect for biking, running, or kayaking.

For the younger crowd or those seeking nightlife, Near Southside and West 7th offer craft breweries, live music, and numerous trendy spots to keep things interesting all year round.

Endnote: Old West Soul, New City Vibe — Saddle Up

With Fort Worth’s growing economy, reasonable cost of living, and nearly endless things to do, it’s no surprise that thousands are making it their new home each year.

Yes, the weather can be intense (a little tradeoff), and you will need to do some neighborhood research. But, in the end, moving to Fort Worth is a decision you won’t regret.

Cowtown awaits!